63 Impossible Questions Whose Answers Are Not So Straightforward

Is it socially acceptable to eat M&M’s with a spoon? Does that dress make someone look fat? These are only a few questions with no answers given to them. Questions like these make us think for a long time about a solution that never existed. Confusing questions overall force us to think more philosophically, outside the box, so that we can find an answer of some kind to give to the person raising it. Thus, a question with no answer can be viewed as a quiz with multiple available solutions.
“How are you?” is probably one of the more famous questions that can trip a person up, especially if it comes from a kid. If we were to answer with “bad,” then we might be given another question, “Why?” and this circle will continue till one of the parties stops answering or inquiring deeper. Impossible questions like these are confusing because they stick us in an unending circle of asking and answering. They are loops of casual questions with simple answers and no end in sight. However, there are also unanswerable questions that are paradoxes. Can God create a hot enough burrito that he can’t eat? Both yes and no lead a person to the simple conclusion — God is not almighty, then.
Like paradoxes and questions that cannot be answered so simply? User Moatflobber likes them too. He asked an easily answerable question on the popular AskReddit group — “What is an impossible question to answer?” We have compiled the best questions in the list below. Have you had the chance to hear some of them yourself? Upvote them. On the other hand, if you have a viable answer that you would want to share with others, you can do so in the comments below.
#1
ThePhoenixBird2022 said:
“Why? When asked by a 4yo. Any response will be met with… but why?”
charatatata replied:
“Take it up a notch and you get the kid my mom had to deal with: “What if a red truck burst through the wall right now? Okay, now what if it was blue”?”
#2
“If I had a son that became a priest, would I call him father or son?”
#3
“If I punch myself in the face, and it hurts. Does that mean I’m strong or weak?”
#4
Andyle611 said:
“Can God microwave a burrito so hot that even He can’t eat it?”
blitzx666 replied:
“If god needs a microwave to heat that burrito, I have more questions.”
#5
“Where did Cotton Eye Joe come from, and where did he go?”
#6
“Where does our consciousness go after death?”
#7
Geeeck0 said:
“Does this dress make me look fat?”
LittleTay replied:
“Honey, you make that dress look good.”
#8
“What color is a mirror?”
#9
“Can you describe color to a blind person?”
#10
“Does the set of all sets which are not members of itself contain itself as an element?”
#11
“What came before the big bang?”
#12
“Where are all the missing people in the world?”
#13
“What is the correct way to pronounce Worcestershire sauce?”
#14
“How many beats does my heart have left?”
#15
TheAntih said:
“Where was Gondor when the Westfold fell?”
granthollomew replied:
“It’s always ‘Where was Gondor when the Westfield fell?’ and never ‘How was Gondor when the Westfield fell’.”
#16
“If you go faster than the speed of light and look backward, what will you see?”
#17
“What’s the meaning of life?”
#18
“What do I have in my pocket?”
#19
“What is outside the observable universe?
I could get into why this is an impossible question to answer. Basically, if you cannot observe it, you cannot measure it, and therefore, you cannot answer the question.”
#20
“Is water wet?”
#21
jdbrownjrthe3rd said:
“Honey, what do you want to eat for dinner?”
moving0target replied:
“You can answer it, but you’re wrong.”
#22
“What happens when we die?”
#23
“Rather trivially, “what is the last digit of pi in base 10″?”
#24
“What is the speed velocity of an unladen swallow?”
#25
“Is there an afterlife?”
#26
Kita-Ryu said:
“Where is the Universe border?”
OutlandishnessSea578 replied:
“Is there a space border patrol?”
#27
“How do you throw away a trash can?”
#28
“What are we?”
#29
“Have more people had coronavirus or have more people drunk a bottle of Corona?”
#30
“To be, or not to be?”
#31
“Who let the dogs out?”
#32
“How high is up?”
#33
“How much would it cost to clean all the windows in a city?”
#34
“How many sides does a circle have?”
#35
“WHERE IS THE LAMB SAUCE?!”
#36
“How many atoms are in here on Earth?”
#37
“How many water drops are in an ocean?”
#38
“How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”
#39
“What’s the last number you can count to?”
#40
“Why doesn’t she love me?”
#41
“What’s the next winning lottery number?”
#42
“How long is any specific coastline?”
#43
“I’m confused, generally when someone asks me “What?” I just repeat myself once or twice and they always seem to get it.”
#44
“In the movie Predator, why does the predator use broad-spectrum visible red lasers to target when he naturally sees in infrared?”
#45
“What happens when an unstoppable force hits an unmovable object?”
#46
“A ship carrying 21 sheep sinks, how old is the captain?”
#47
“Did she ever love me?”
#48
“Have you ever made a decision out of free will?”
#49
“How many boards would the Mongolian hordes hoard if they Mongolian hordes got bored?”
#50
“What goes up a hill with four legs and comes down with two?”
#51
“Are you asleep?”
#52
“What would happen if Pinocchio said my nose will grow?”
#53
“Answer truthfully? ‘Will you take this man/woman in sickness and in health, till death tare you apart?'”
#54
“How are you?”
#55
“Where do farts go?”
#56
“How many pores does an orange have?”
#57
“Which religion is the correct one?”
#58
“Does god exist?”
#59
“What’s the cure for cancer?”
#60
“Which came first, the chicken or the egg?”
#61
“What is north of the north pole?”
#62
“What created the universe?”
#63
“When your girlfriend who gained fat asks you if she gained fat?”
