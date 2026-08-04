What Happened to Olivia Wilde? Here’s What the Actress and Director Have Been Up To

For much of the 2000s and 2010s, Olivia Wilde was one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. Whether she was starring in television dramas, appearing in major studio films, or making headlines for her personal life, she seemed to be everywhere. In recent years, however, her presence has become noticeably quieter, leading many fans to wonder what happened to the actress and filmmaker.
Although it may seem like it, Olivia Wilde never really disappeared. Instead, she has shifted much of her attention behind the camera while navigating some highly publicized changes in her private life. While she no longer dominates entertainment headlines the way she once did, she remains active in Hollywood and continues to build a career that extends far beyond acting.
Olivia Wilde Moved From Acting to Directing
Film and TV audiences first came to know Olivia Wilde through her acting work in projects such as The O.C., House, Tron: Legacy, and Cowboys & Aliens. While she continued acting throughout the 2010s, she gradually developed an interest in filmmaking. The transition paid off in a big way when she directed the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart in 2019, which earned widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.
Her second feature, Don’t Worry Darling, arrived in 2022. Although the film generated intense media attention and plenty of controversy, Wilde remained committed to directing. Rather than allowing the public scrutiny surrounding the movie to define her career, she quietly focused on developing new projects and expanding her work behind the scenes.
Olivia Wilde’s Latest Film Marks a Return to the Director’s Chair
After several years away from directing, Olivia Wilde returned to the director’s chair with The Invite, an A24 production inspired by the Spanish comedy The People Upstairs. The film stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton, and Wilde herself, giving her the chance to work both in front of and behind the camera.
The movie also demonstrates that Wilde’s ambitions as a director remain strong. Rather than chasing blockbuster franchises, she has continued to gravitate toward character-driven stories. Her creative approach has become a defining aspect of her work since Booksmart first established her as a filmmaker.
Olivia Wilde Never Completely Left Acting
Although directing has become a priority, Olivia Wilde has not stepped away from acting. She has continued to accept select roles and special appearances. In 2025, she made a memorable guest appearance as herself in the Apple TV+ satire The Studio, earning praise for her comedic timing. Admittedly, before The Studio, her last TV credit was in 2017.
Since her last acting credit in 2022, Wilde has also joined several upcoming projects, proving that she still enjoys performing. Instead of maintaining the hectic schedule that once defined her career, Wilde appears to be choosing projects that genuinely interest her. This more selective approach has allowed her to balance multiple creative pursuits.
Her High-profile Relationships Put Her Under a Microscope
Olivia Wilde’s private life has often generated as much interest as her professional achievements. She was engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis for several years, and the former couple shares two children. Following their separation, the pair became involved in a widely publicized custody dispute that attracted considerable media attention. Another chapter of Wilde’s life that fueled headlines was her relationship with singer Harry Styles. Their romance began while they were working on Don’t Worry Darling, and it quickly became one of the entertainment world’s most discussed relationships.
Olivia Wilde Has Maintained a Lower Profile
Compared with the height of her fame, Olivia Wilde has adopted a much lower-key and private lifestyle. Although the mother of two still appears at major events and film festivals, she no longer seems interested in living under a constant spotlight. This change has likely contributed to the impression that she has withdrawn from Hollywood altogether.
In reality, Wilde has simply become more selective about how much of herself she shares publicly. Rather than seeking constant visibility, she appears focused on her family, creative projects, and long-term career goals. The quieter approach has allowed Olivia Wilde’s work to speak for itself.
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