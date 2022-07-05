10 Things You Didn’t Know about Venita Aspen

When Venita Aspen made an appearance on the hit show Southern Charm during season seven, the world fell madly in love with the Charleston native. She’s lovely, she’s fashionable, and she has great style. She’s also someone who speaks out when she has an opinion, but she does it without making anyone feel poorly about themselves, and she is never afraid to back down. However, the world wants to know more about her. Who is she? What’s she like when she’s not a guest on a reality show?
1. She is a Model and Influencer
At the moment, she’s doing her thing online. She is the kind of young woman who constantly has a modeling photo to share, and she’s worked her way into the influencer game online. She’s got a large following on Instagram, and she uses that to her advantage.
2. She’s Always Loved Fashion
Fashion is not something she woke up one day and decided to love. It’s been in her blood since she was a child, and she’s always loved it. She’s always loved to dress how she feels good, to wear what makes her happy, and to be the kind of person who really knows what she looks good and feels good wearing.
3. She’s Close to Her Mother
Not only does she love her mother and admire her, but her own mother is also the kind of person who is her own inspiration. She says her mother always had on lipstick and heels and it always inspired her to feel beautiful and dress the part. It’s something she admires her for, and we love it.
4. She is All About Basics
She knows that the one thing that really does bring your wardrobe to a place that’s smooth and easy is a core collection of basics that pull together any outfit. You cannot live your life in all trendy pieces and things that only work for a moment. The simple, chic, elegant pieces are the most important, and they are what make up a lovely wardrobe.
5. She Attended Culinary School
She might not work in the food industry now, but she did attend culinary school. What we are hearing is that she is not only beautiful and fashionable, but she can cook? We love it. She was a student at the Trident Technical College in Charleston as part of the culinary school portion of the program.
6. She Is a Company Founder
Now that she’s working full-time for herself, she’s founded her own company. She’s the producer at – executive producer, that is – at the Aspen Agency. It’s her own company for which she produces her own content and works for herself on her brand and as a business. She’s quite good at what she does, and it really does show.
7. She is a Southern Belle
She says this herself, so it must be true. She loves all things southern as a Charleston native, and it shows. She’s very much into being ladylike and lovely, and she is someone the world finds it impossible not to adore when they see her and have a conversation with her.
8. She is a Full-Time Reality Star
What we really love is that she is now coming to the cast of Southern Charm full-time. She’s going to be a full-time cast member as of Season 8, and she’s excited about it. She’s not giving it a half-way situation any longer. She was a friend in the seventh season of the show to some of the main characters, and she’s showing up for season 8 doing the main character thing herself. The world is excited.
9. She Does Enjoy Her Privacy
One thing we can say about Venita Aspen is that she’s a woman who enjoys her own privacy. She’s happy to share her fashion and her work with the world, but she in no way wants to share her personal life details with just anyone. Suffice it to say, she keeps that very close to her heart, and we imagine only her closest friends and family know what’s up in her personal life. She should try to keep it that way, too. There is nothing like having something beautiful all to yourself.
10. She’s Well-Known Around Charleston
The people of Charleston know this woman well. She’s the kind of woman who knows how to throw a party, how to dress, and how to make sure she always looks and feels good. She is giving it her all, and it shows in each and every thing she does.