A Timeline of Vanessa Hudgens’ Relationship With Cole Tucker

After years of adventurous high-profile relationships, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got together in 2020. The first public relationship of the American actress and singer was with her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron. From being an on-screen couple to real-life lovers, Hudgens and Efron had a highly publicized romance for half a decade. When they parted ways in 2010, the Gabriella Montez actress had a brief relationship with Josh Hutcherson, her Journey 2: The Mysterious Island costar. Hudgens’ next partner was The Carrie Diaries’ actor Austin Butler.
She was first linked to Butler in September 2011 and they dated for nearly a decade. Following their breakup in January 2020, Hudgens’ preference shifted from actors to athletes. She was linked to NBA player Kyle Kuzma shortly after her breakup with Butler. The relationship would only last a few months as the actress was soon spotted with another athlete — Cole Tucker. He plays professional baseball in the MLB, currently with the Seattle Mariners as a shortstop and outfielder. From how they met to the present, here’s a detailed timeline of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship.
Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker’s Relationship Began In Late 2020
The couple was first linked on November 21, 2020, when they were spotted holding on to each other at Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. The actress hinted at a new romance earlier that day on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself holding a pink rose with a caption that reads: “Date night.” Vanessa Hudgens would later reveal she met Tucker through Zoom. “Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group,” the actress stated in an April 2021 interview with ET.
Hudgens said she was immediately attracted to the MLB player. “He’s just kind of perfect for me,” she said in response to a question about what she fancied in Tucker. In another interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hudgens disclosed she made the first move after they met online. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” the actress told the host. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’… I think there is no shame in making the first move,” stated the High School Musical alum.
They Confirmed Their Romance On Valentine’s Day Of 2021
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker confirmed they were lovers on Sunday, February 14, 2021. After nearly three months of speculations about the two, they took to Instagram to corroborate reports about their relationship. The baseball player shared a picture of Hudgens cuddled against him, wishing the actress a happy Valentine. The Beastly actress was more enthused about going public. She posted a picture of the duo sharing a kiss on Instagram with a caption that reads: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck…”
The couple pulled off their red carpet debut before the year ran out. In early November 2021, roughly a year after they were first linked, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker were seen together on the red carpet of Tick, Tick … Boom! in Los Angeles. Hudgens starred alongside English-American actor Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, and Robin de Jesús in the biographical musical film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Got Engaged In Late 2022
From vacations to celebrating birthdays and supporting each other’s careers, Hudgens and Tucker dated openly. However, they were wary of the media and quite discreet with sensitive information about their relationship. The pair secretly got engaged two years into their relationship, sometime in late 2022. They kept the news from the public until TMZ caught wind of it in early February 2023. Initially dismissed as a rumor, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker soon confirmed they were truly engaged.
A week after the TMZ report, on February 9, 2023, the couple affirmed they had taken their relationship to a new level. In a joint Instagram post depicting the actress and baseball player in Paris, Hudgens flaunts her engagement ring. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” reads the caption on the pictures. Hudgens later told People it was a surprise engagement. “…We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened,” said the actress. “It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out,” she added.
They Wedded In December 2023 And Are Now Expecting Their First Child
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker started planning their wedding shortly after their engagement. In May 2023, The Princess Switch actress was considering eloping with the MLB player due to pressure from planning their wedding. “I don’t know finding a venue is though. I kind of just want to elope,” she said in another appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Things eventually fell in place as the duo wedded on December 2, 2023, three years into their relationship.
Their outdoor wedding was held at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. They exchanged personalized vows in front of about 100 guests, which Hudgens described as “the most beautiful thing ever.” In an interview with Vogue, she encouraged people to write their wedding vows. “Write your own vows and read them,” she said, “…It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable… It’s just beautiful. I loved it,” added the actress. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are expecting their first child together. She flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards in March 2014. Speaking of power couples, here’s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline explained.
Follow Us