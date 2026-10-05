Updates On The 7 Most Anticipated Video Game Adaptations Coming To Theaters

Video game movies are unpredictable, yet the appeal of tapping into an established fan base keeps pulling filmmakers to the medium for material. The rush to bring gaming worlds to theaters dates back to a husband-and-wife adaptation of Nintendo’s Super Mario in 1993. Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel’s Super Mario Bros. flopped in every way, compelling producers to be wary of ambitious cinematic reimagination of video games.
Game-based films like 2016’s Warcraft are glaring examples of how precarious such projects can be. The Duncan Jones action fantasy was the highest-grossing film based on a video game after its theatrical run. It grossed $438.8 million at the box office against a production budget of $160 million, yet failed to break even. Warcraft was a hit in China, but bombed so hard in the United States that it fell short of recouping the overall cost expended in producing, marketing, and distributing the film. Below are the most anticipated video game adaptations coming to the big screen.
01. Sonic the Hedgehog 4
The countdown to chaos has begun. 💎 #SonicMovie4 – only in theatres March 19, 2027. pic.twitter.com/DE5RevbW9a
— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 19, 2026
Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog has had a successful run on the big screen since its first adaptation in 2020. Aside from the positive reviews, the film series has grossed over $1 billion at the box office for Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy Group. The fourth entry, scheduled for release on March 19, 2027, features an ensemble of A-list talents led by Keanu Reeves and Kristen Bell alongside Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Idris Elba, and Nick Offerman. This time, Sonic the Hedgehog and a new heroine are pitted against his robotic doppelganger, Metal Sonic.
02. A Minecraft Movie: Squared
The gang is back and blockier than ever.
A Minecraft Movie Squared only in theaters July 23, 2027. #Minecraft @AMinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/BjMsaC6JHl
— Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 30, 2026
2025’s A Minecraft Movie grossed over $961 million against a production budget of $150 million, enticing the producers to pursue a sequel. With Jared Hess returning to direct alongside most of the first film’s cast members, A Minecraft Movie Squared hopes to improve on the original’s appeal. It will take fans further into the Overworld to discover new territories while the protagonists face fresh challenges. Filming began in April 2026, and the movie has a July 2027 release date.
03. The Legend of Zelda
宮本です。「ゼルダの伝説」の実写映画は、ゼルダ役をBo Bragasonさん、リンク役をBenjamin Evan Ainsworthさんに演じていただくことになりました。おふたりの出演が今から楽しみです。「ゼルダの伝説」実写映画は2027年5⽉7⽇に劇場公開予定です。もうしばらくお待ちください。 pic.twitter.com/jctWHvvYgi
— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025
Link and Princess Zelda have been fighting to deliver Hyrule from Ganon since 1986, but their journey to the big screen began in 2007, when Imagi Studios pitched an animated The Legend of Zelda movie. Imagi’s proposal never materialized, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s success in 2023 reignited the quest for The Legend of Zelda film. So, Nintendo partnered with Sony Pictures for a live-action adaptation scheduled for release in March 2027. Filmed mainly in Wellington, New Zealand, the movie directed by Wes Ball stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason as Link and Princess Zelda, respectively.
04. Helldivers
https://twitter.com/HelldiversAlert/status/2064180255343181992
Helldivers also has a 2027 release date. The Arrowhead shooter game debuted in 2015 and quickly garnered a massive fanbase, which inspired calls for a Helldivers movie. Helldivers 2’s acclaim justified the fandom’s appeal for a film adaptation. Sony obliged in January 2015, with Justin Lin (director) and Gary Dauberman (writer) tapped to helm the project. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa was unveiled as the lead actor in early 2026, but he backed out of the role in June, leaving Sony in search of another star to lead the cast. Regardless, the movie is still expected to arrive in November 2027.
05. Elden Ring
The live-action movie adaptation of #ELDENRING, produced by the studio A24 in partnership with Bandai Namco and filmed for IMAX, is slated for release on March 3, 2028.
Production will begin in Spring 2026, and the full cast has been announced. Learn more: https://t.co/WyyyXMkiUF pic.twitter.com/gR3Mxxl5Lt
— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 20, 2026
FromSoftware’s action role-playing and worldbuilding game captivated players with a quest to claim the Elden Lord title. Given the game’s exciting quest and premise, fans and critics deemed it fit for a screen adaptation. This became a reality in 2024, when 28 Days Later director Alex Garland was picked to lead the project alongside George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki as co-writers. The Elden Ring movie is scheduled for release on March 3, 2028. It stars Kit Connor, Sonoya Mizuno, and Cailee Spaeny alongside Tom Burke, Nick Offerman, and Peter Serafinowicz.
06. Call of Duty
Director Peter Berg revealed today at @FanaticsFest the @CallOfDutyMovie is set in the Modern Warfare universe.
In theaters June 30, 2028. pic.twitter.com/CpdFX7kI9z
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 18, 2026
The Activision first-person shooter game debuted in 2003 with a feature film adaptation conceived after Black Ops III’s release in November 2015. When Italian director Stefano Sollima was picked to helm the project in February 2018, he named Tom Hardy and Chris Pine as the lead performers he was considering for the movie. Filming was set to begin in 2019, but Activision abandoned the project soon after. Paramount Pictures picked it up in September 2025 with Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan assigned to direct and co-write the script. Jim Boeven will reprise his role as Konig in the Call of Duty film scheduled for release on June 30, 2028.
07. Resident Evil
𝙽𝚘 𝚜𝚠𝚎𝚊𝚝.
From the mind of Zach Cregger, director of Weapons and Barbarian. Watch the official trailer for Resident Evil. Filmed for IMAX – in theatres 9.18. pic.twitter.com/dBKrbCES3I
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) July 23, 2026
The second reboot of the Resident Evil films stars Austin Abrams as Bryan, alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Johnno Wilson. Set during the events of 1998’s game Resident Evil 2, the film co-written and directed by Zach Cregger follows Bryan, a medical courier caught up in a nightmarish outbreak while delivering a package. After the disastrous performance of 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the Cregger entry is expected to redeem the popular franchise. The upcoming Resident Evil film is scheduled for release on September 18, 2026. Check out 5 musical facts about American Idol Season 24 winner Hannah Harper.
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