Although horror movies have been entertaining audiences for decades, they don’t always garner the critical acclaim that they often deserve. However, every now and then, a horror movie comes along that wows both die hard horror fans and critics. To counter that, there are countless horror movies that perform well at the box office yet fail to land with critics.
Somewhere in between, there lies heaps of horror movies that become cult classics. These movies may not receive worldwide acclaim or land big at the box office, but they refine with age. So, with that said, here’s 5 underrated horror movies to watch this Halloween.
5. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
John Carpenter‘s Halloween is a horror classic through and through. What’s more, many horror fanatics hail the movie as the pioneer of the slasher genre. After the success of the first film, Halloween II opened to mixed reviews and a lukewarm reception at the box office. After this, Halloween III: Season of the Witch came next. However, the third entry stepped away from the story of Michael Myers and took on a whole new concept. So, when Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers hit movie theaters, the pressure was on to return to form. While the movie didn’t gather a whole lot of critical accolades, out of the many Halloween sequels that followed, it stands as one of the closest in tone to Carpenter’s original horror gem.
In the very first Halloween movie, Michael Myers stalks babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) relentlessly, killing anyone else who gets in his way. In the second movie it is revealed that Laurie Strode is actually Michael’s sister. This gave the series a chilling backstory that is then expanded upon in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. However, this time, Michael terrorizes the sleepy town of Haddonfield once again to find and kill his niece, Jamie (Danielle Harris). Although the story is somewhat recycled, the movie moves along at a thrilling pace and ups the ante in the shock and awe department, making for a notable entry into the ever-growing and possibly overdrawn franchise. Furthermore, Quentin Tarantino is on record for stating that he is a fan of Halloween 4, so much so that he nearly directed a later sequel of the franchise.
4. The Faculty (1998)
After bursting onto the scene in 1992 with his indie breakout film, El Mariachi, Robert Rodriguez quickly became one of the hottest filmmakers of the 1990s. Much like his friend and frequent collaborator, Quentin Tarantino, Rodriguez became renowned for writing and directing his own movies. By the time The Faculty was greenlit in 1997, Rodriguez was three feature films deep, and they were all very successful. Therefore, he became a hot ticket in Hollywood. To that, The Faculty became the first movie Rodriguez would helm without any involvement in the script.
The Faculty follows a group of high school students who begin to suspect something sinister if going on at their school. When Casey Connor (Elijah Wood) witnesses one of the teachers killing a nurse who later comes back to life, he sets out to investigate. As his friends and fellow students come along for the ride, they soon realise that the teachers are not who they seem, and are in fact beholden to some kind of sinister entity. The Faculty garnered mixed reviews at its time of release and has since remained under the radar. However, it stands out as one of Rodriguez’s most thrilling films that covers a range of genres. Released at the height of the teen movie craze, The Faculty splices the teen genre with dazzling action, eerie visuals, and jaw-dropping practical and visual effects, serving as one of the most underrated horror movies that you must watch this Halloween.
3. Joy Ride (2001)
Joy Ride is a 2001 thriller that echoes the simpler yet captivating early works of Steven Spielberg, namely Duel and Something Evil. The film centers around Lewis (Paul Walker) and his estranged brother, Fuller (Steve Zahn), who are road tripping across the country to pick up Lewis’ crush in Colorado. Along the way, they use a CB radio to play pranks on truckers and pretend to be a woman named Candy Cane. However, things take a dangerous turn when they unwittingly anger a crazed truck driver (played by Ted Levine) who begins to pursue them. Although it slipped under the radar, Joy Ride near enough masters tension despite its subtle plot. While the film is slated as a thriller, it holds a sinister tone throughout that resembles more of a horror as the situation worsens and worsens towards a bloody, horrific climax.
2. End of Days (1999)
Easily one of the most underrated horror movies, End of Days tells the story of a former New York cop named Jericho Cane (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who is hired to protect a Wall Street banker who has been marked for death. However, it is soon revealed that the banker is the key to Satan’s return to earth, which must happen by the end of the millennium. Although predominantly an action movie, End of Days explores dark themes of faith, destiny, and sacrifice. While it is spliced with intense action sequences, it stands out as one of Schwarzenegger’s most dark and gruesome movies. Furthermore, End of Days was a major departure for Schwarzenegger, who had previously been known primarily for his action and comedy roles. Although the film was not well-received by critics, it certainly showcases Schwarzenegger’s range as a dramatic actor, something he built upon in the years to follow.
1. The Frighteners (1996)
Peter Jackson is a renowned New Zealand filmmaker who is best known for directing the highly successful Lord of the Rings film trilogy. However, he made his bones in the horror genre with the cult classics Bad Taste, and Braindead. With these movies, Jackson crafted a unique style that blends gruesome, over-the-top gore with zany comedic moments. However, the movie that really got Jackson noticed by the big players in Hollywood was an underrated gem titled The Frighteners.
The film follows Frank Bannister (Michael J. Fox), a psychic investigator haunted by ghosts, as he tries to solve a string of murders. The movie brings forward Jackson’s intricate mix of horror and humour, and strikes a perfect balance between the two. Although it does contain several funny moments, the film’s central plot is incredibly creepy, making it a perfect Halloween watch. Furthermore, The Frighteners boasts the first pairing of Michael J. Fox and Crispin Glover on the big screen since starring together in the blockbuster sci-fi classic, Back to the Future.