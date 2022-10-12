Paul Walker’s Legacy Lives on in His Lovely Daughter

The story of Paul Walker is a tragic one. A child star who went on to find a lot of success as an adult actor. He, alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, just to name a few, went on to make the Fast and the Furious franchise the massive success it is today. Paul Walker was everyone’s favorite handsome Hollywood actor, and he had a reputation for being a genuinely nice guy. It seemed everyone who worked with him or came into contact with him had nothing but lovely things to say about the actor. When he died unexpectedly just a few weeks after his 40th birthday, the world mourned alongside his family, his friends, and his young daughter. That daughter, Meadow, is now 23. She was 15 when her father died, and she’s now a happily married young woman who is coming up on the 9th anniversary of her father’s tragic death. We think her dad would be proud of her now.
The Story of Paul Walker’s Untimely Death
To make this day even more tragic, Paul Walker was headed to a charity event for his own charity. It was called Reach Out Worldwide, and the purpose was to raise funds for the victims of Typhoon Haiyan. The day was November 30, 2013. Walker was inside his friend’s 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. His friend was driving an estimated 80-93 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control of the small sports car and hit a concrete lamp post. The car immediately burst into flames, killing both men and burning their bodies beyond recognition. An investigation into the crash resulted in a conclusive decision that neither racing, drugs, nor alcohol was any factors in the crash. The car’s tires were old, and the speed of the car was too much. It was a tragic accident.
Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s Daughter
Born an only child, Meadow Walker had only celebrated her 15th birthday four weeks prior to her father’s untimely death. She was born on November 4, 1998. Her mother is Rebecca Soteros. Her mom and dad never married, and she grew up in Hawaii with her mom until she was 13 and moved to California to live with her father. She spent two years with her father before his passing. The two were exceptionally close. Her father named Vin Diesel Meadow’s Godfather when she was born. She was very closely guarded by both parents, and they did everything in their power to keep her out of the limelight. They both wanted her to grow up living as normal a life as possible, and they did not want the press following her.
Making Her Father Proud
While we assume her mother is also quite proud of Meadow Walker, she is living her best life, and we are sure her father would be proud. She was signed as a professional model in 2017, and she’s been working hard since. She works with major designers such as Givenchy. In fact, she opened their winter show in 2021, which is a major career moment. She also wore Givenchy to her wedding.
She is quite young, but she knows what she wants in life. She married the love of her life, Louis Thornton-Allan, in 2021. Vin Diesel stood in place of her late father to give her away. Her wedding was a small destination wedding in the Caribbean, but the press wanted photos and interviews. She celebrated one year of marriage in October 2022.
However, the thing that would most likely make Paul Walker most proud of his daughter is her commitment to philanthropy. He, too, was a man who liked to do what he could for others, recognizing his blessings in life. His daughter began a foundation in the name of her father in 2015, and she’s been working tirelessly to provide funding and grants for students studying marine biology. She also works with other foundations, and she gives back often. She is a lot like her father in that aspect, and it is beautiful.
Paul Walker’s Legacy Lives On
As we approach the ninth anniversary of his untimely death, it’s important to remember that good people leave a lasting impact on the world. Though he is not here to continue his own good deeds and his own charitable endeavors, he raised a daughter who does lovely things. His own legacy lives on through her. We have no doubt her father would be exceptionally proud of his little girl if he were here today, and we suspect her own mother is quite proud of the young woman she’s become. It’s evident she was raised quite well by both parents, and it is lovely.