5 Most Underrated Crime Movies

From heists to whodunnits and from thrillers to comedies, there are a ton of crime movies released every year, which means there will always be some underrated gems that get lost in the shuffle. These films are usually overlooked by mainstream audiences or unfairly neglected by critics, either due to their unconventional narratives or the lack of familiar Hollywood faces. But in this day and age, where every other film is either a remake or a reboot, a sequel or a prequel, these original films deserve more praise.
So, in this article, we’re listing down five underrated crime films that definitely deserve a spot on your watchlist. No matter your preference, whether it’s typical star-studded blockbusters or more experimental indie flicks, this list has something for everyone. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.
1. Molly’s Game
Based on the true story of Molly Bloom, Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut tells the story of how Molly went from being an Olympic-level skier to running the most exclusive poker club in the world, and her eventual run-in with the FBI. Molly’s Game, also written by Sorkin, features his trademark style of dialogue — sharp, witty, and fast-paced. And Jessica Chastain perfectly embodies Molly, delivering Sorkin’s densely worded script with lightning rapidity. Think of Molly’s Game as The Social Network meets The Wolf of Wall Street, but with poker. If you loved those films, you’ll have a blast with this one.
2. The Death of Dick Long
Hilarious title? Well, it perfectly sets the tone for what kind of film this is! Directed by Daniel Scheinert (co-director of Everything Everywhere All At Once) and produced by A24, The Death of Dick Long starts with three friends, Zeke (Micheal Abbott Jr.), Earl (Andre Hyland), and Dick (Daniel Scheinert), enjoying a wild night of drinking and partying. But then, their night takes a grim turn when Dick unexpectedly dies. The rest of the movie follows Zeke and Earl trying to cover up their involvement in Dick’s death, but in their small town where everyone knows everyone and news travels fast, what starts as a simple accident quickly spirals into a web of lies, deception, and over-the-top hilarity.
The mystery of how Dick died is really compelling. The side characters are expertly written, feeling almost like lost characters from a Coen brothers movie. And the final reveal will leave you laughing and cringing in disgust!
Watch The Death of Dick Long on Prime Video
3. Victoria
This film centers around Victoria (Laia Costa), a foreigner who befriends four men outside a nightclub in Berlin. What follows is an epic crime thriller where one horrible thing leads to another, and Victoria’s entire life changes over the course of a single night. It’s similar to Uncut Gems, where everything goes chaotically wrong for the protagonist. Yet, you can’t help but root for Victoria, even as she stumbles deeper and deeper into a nightmare of her own making.
However, what makes Victoria truly special is the fact that it’s all filmed in a single continuous take. There are no cuts, which makes the film feel much more visceral. You truly feel every twist, every desperate plea, every moment of escalating tension like you’re right there with her.
4. Triple Frontier
Triple Frontier is a gritty heist movie that flew under the radar when it first came out on Netflix. Led by Ben Affleck and supported by a stellar ensemble cast featuring Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and Charlie Hunnam, this film follows a team of ex-spec ops soldiers reuniting for one last job: stealing millions in cash from a cartel kingpin. But as with any good thriller, nothing goes according to plan.
Think of it as Narcos meets Sicario, with a touch of Blackhawk Down. Expect unexpected twists and turns. There’s one shocking decision in particular that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about these characters. And while it may not break any new ground in the genre, Triple Frontier delivers everything you’d crave from a heist thriller.
Watch Triple Frontier on Netflix
5. Money Monster
Money Monster centers around Lee Gates (George Clooney), an arrogant financial guru who picks hot stocks on live TV. But Lee’s life turns upside down when Kyle Budwell (Jack O’Connell), an investor who lost everything trusting Lee’s advice, storms the set and holds him hostage. With a bomb strapped to his chest and a gun pointed at Lee’s head, Kyle demands answers while the entire ordeal unfolds live on national television.
Money Monster deserves a spot on this list because there are no fancy gimmicks here. No mind-mending plot twists or experimental filmmaking techniques. It relies on pure storytelling, masterful performances, and Clooney’s charm and charisma to keep you glued to the screen. They just don’t make films like this anymore and if you like this one, make sure you check out Keanu Reeves’ Speed.
