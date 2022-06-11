The Bachelorette has been a fixture in the reality TV world for almost 20 years. Each season, millions of people tune in in hopes of watching a love story unfold. Now, there’s a new group of single guys looking to find love, and Tyler Norris is one of them. This season, however, there will be two single women whose love Tyler and the rest of the cast will be competing for. However, despite the stiff competition, Tyler is ready to show why he’s the perfect choice. With a handsome face, a bright personality, and lots going for him, it’s easy to see why Tyler would be a top contender. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tyler Norris.
1. He’s From New Jersey
Tyler was born and raised in New Jersey and he’s very proud of his east coast roots. In fact, as far as we can tell, he still lives in the area. If he does end up being the last man standing this season, he may have to consider relocating seeing as how neither of the bachelorettes is from the New Jersey area.
2. He Studied Business
Not only does Tyler have a handsome face, but he also has the brains to go along with it. He attended Cabrini University in Pennsylvania where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. Since then, he has been putting his education to good use in his career.
3. He Played Baseball
At the end of the day, The Bachelorette is nothing more than a competition show, and Tyler is no stranger to competition. He grew up playing baseball and he was a member of the team in college. Even though Tyler’s days of playing competitive baseball are over, he still likes to stay active and keep himself in good shape.
4. His Loves Spending Time By the Water
When the weather is nice, you can usually find Tyler outside making the most of it. He loves spending time outdoors and he particularly loves being near the water. Whether he’s going boating or surfing, it’s clear that the beach is one of his favorite places to be.
5. He Is 25
Age is one of the first things people talk about every year the cast for The Bachelorette is announced. While some people believe that age is nothing more than a number, others believe that a person’s age can heavily influence the dynamics of their relationships. At 25 years old, Tyler is only one year younger than Rachel Recchia who is one of season 19’s bachelorettes.
6. He Doesn’t Have Any Other TV Experience
These days, appearing on reality TV shows has become a legitimate career path. As a result, it’s pretty common to see people bounce around from show to show. That, however, doesn’t appear to be Tyler’s M.O. From what we can tell, he has no prior experience in the entertainment industry.
7. He’s an Entrepreneur
Tyler has worked a few jobs since graduating from college, but in 2021 he decided to leave the traditional workforce behind in favor of starting his own business. His LinkedIn profile states that he is a self-employed business owner although it doesn’t specify what his business is.
8. He Has a Great Sense of Style
There are lots of women out there who like a man who can dress, and that’s a box that Tyler definitely checks. He has a great sense of style and he loves being able to share some of his personality through his clothing. Whether he’s dressing up for a nice occasion or just hanging out with friends, he can pull off a wide variety of outfits. It’ll be interesting to see what kinds of looks he serves throughout the season.
9. He’s Already a Fan Favorite
Season 19 of The Bachelorette doesn’t premiere until July 11, but there are already quite a few people talking about Tyler. In fact, there are lots of people who believe that he has what it takes to make it all the way to the end of the season. Once the season starts, there will undoubtedly be a lot of people who are rooting for Tyler.
10. He’s Family Oriented
There isn’t a lot of personal information on Tyler’s Instagram profile, but based on his pictures we can tell that he is a family-oriented person who loves spending time with his loved ones. It goes without saying that being family-oriented is a quality that lots of people tend to like in their partners, so this will definitely score Tyler some cool points on the show. There’s no information on whether he wants to start a family of his own someday, but it seems fairly likely.