Top Video Game Movies and TV Shows to Watch in 2025

From fantasy adventure to horror thrillers, 2025 has its own fair share of iconic video game movies and TV shows. With the first video game adaptations to screen occurring in the late 1980s, the decades following have seen these adaptations go from niche curiosities to mainstream blockbusters. From HBO’s The Last of Us to Box Office hits like the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, these adaptations have proved that gaming narratives work brilliantly on screen.
In 2025, the industry is capitalizing on that momentum. Major streaming services and Hollywood studios have doubled down with a lineup of video game movies and TV shows. The beauty of these adaptations is that they’ve pulled in a new generation of audiences. Whether as a casual gamer or die-hard fan, here are 2025’s must-watch video game movies and TV shows.
Devil May Cry
First released in August 2001, Capcom’s Devil May Cry, which is available on all major gaming platforms, is one of the most successful video games ever made. Although not the first screen adaptation, the Netflix Devil May Cry is an adult animated urban-fantasy action series. The series premiered on April 3, 2025, with an 8-episode first season. The show centers around the iconic Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch), an orphaned demon hunter for hire. Dante becomes embroiled in a conflict between humans and demons. The series’ main antagonist is the powerful demonic terrorist, White Rabbit (Hoon Lee).
Dante is also tangled up with a government agency called Dark Realm Command (DARKCOM), led by Vice President William Baines (Kevin Conroy), a demon hunter. The Devil May Cry TV series has a balanced appeal for newcomers and longtime fans. While the show takes some liberties, it remains respectful with Easter eggs and faithful character nods throughout the show. Unsurprisingly, the show debuted on Netflix’s Top 10, with the second season renewed a week after its premiere.
A Minecraft Movie
Mojang Studios’ Minecraft sandbox game was first released for PCs on November 18, 2011. 2025 sees the release of the video game’s first live-action adaptation, A Minecraft Movie. The film’s plot follows four ordinary strangers, Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks), who are unexpectedly transported into Minecraft’s Overworld through a magical portal. The group is later joined by Steve (Jack Black) as they embark on a quest to master the world, face iconic foes, and find their way home. A Minecraft Movie quickly became one of 2025’s biggest hits, grossing $955.1 million on a $150 million budget.
Until Dawn
The interactive survival horror game Until Dawn was first released on PlayStation 4 in August 2015. A decade later, it got its first live-action adaptation with the David F. Sandberg-directed survival horror film of the same name. However, the film reinvents the game’s plot into a new standalone story set in the same universe. The film’s plot centers on Clover (Ella Rubin) and her group of friends as they journey to a remote valley to uncover the fate of her missing sister, Melanie (Maia Mitchell). However, they’re soon trapped in a time-loop nightmare as they relive the same horrifying evening over and again.
Mortal Kombat II
Movie audiences are no strangers to the Mortal Kombat video game movies and TV shows. In 2025, the sequel Mortal Kombat II is scheduled for release on October 24, 2025. As a direct sequel to Mortal Kombat (2022), its plot continues the story of Earthrealm’s champions. The film introduces iconic Mortal Kombat characters, including Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), and a few other characters.
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
The 2023 Box Office hit Five Nights at Freddy’s is set to receive a sequel in 2025. Still adapted from Scott Cawthon’s video game, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is set a year after the original. Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lail), Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio), and Matthew Lillard. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is set to debut theatrically on December 5, 2025, as part of Blumhouse and Universal Pictures’s 2025 horror slate.
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Of the video game movies and TV shows scheduled for release in 2025, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is one of the year’s most anticipated. The animated adaptation has been in the works since 2020. Unlike earlier Splinter Cell video games that emphasized gadgets and stealth, this upcoming series is reportedly centered around Sam Fisher’s (voiced by Liev Schreiber) internal struggles, his moral code, and trauma. Although a release date hasn’t been announced, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch will reportedly be released sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Follow Us