7 Memorable Tati Gabrielle Performances, Ranked

With a career spanning a decade, Tati Gabrielle has proven herself to be one of Hollywood’s fast-rising talents. The young American actress has quietly but powerfully carved a space for herself in modern film and television. Born Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson, the actress began acting in third grade. Since then, she has slowly but steadily built an acting resumé.
Gabrielle has become a fan-favorite across fantasy, sci-fi, and psychological thrillers, with her signature intensity and striking screen presence. While some roles have gone under the radar, a handful of her performances have had a lasting impact. Whether playing a calculated villain, a complicated ally, or a deeply layered voice character, Gabrielle finds new ways to captivate audiences. Joining the Mortal Kombat franchise as the iconic Jade, here’s a ranking of Tati Gabrielle’s most memorable performances.
7. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (2024)
In the 2024 drama The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, Tati Gabrielle portrays the younger version of Sanaa Lathan’s Barbara Jean character. Jean is one of three central characters whose enduring friendship forms the heart of the movie’s storyline. Adapted from Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 novel, the film is set in the 1960s. Tati Gabrielle’s portrayal of Barbara Jean is that of a young woman grappling with profound personal tragedies.
The character finds solace and a sense of belonging through her deepening bond with friends Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor & Kyanna Simone) and Clarice (Uzo Aduba & Abigail Achiri). Although having limited screen time, Tati Gabrielle perfectly conveyed the younger Barbara Jean’s vulnerability and resilience. While the movie generally had mixed critical reviews, there was no denying Gabrielle’s acting brilliance.
6. Kaleidoscope (2023)
Adding to her growing list of credits on television, Tati Gabrielle joined Netflix’s 2023 heist drama miniseries Kaleidoscope as Hannah Kim. Her character is the estranged daughter of master thief Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito). Hannah serves as the head of digital security at SLS, the firm her father plans to rob. Although only a supporting character, Gabrielle perfectly embodies Kim’s multifaceted personality, acting as a triple agent who navigates complex loyalties between her father, employer, and her own moral compass. While Gabrielle’s performance was generally praised, Kaleidoscope’s non-linear structure and limited character development opportunities didn’t allow the actress to explore her potential fully.
5. Uncharted (2022)
Although she had worked on several projects on television, the video game-adapted action-adventure film Uncharted was Tati Gabrielle’s first acting role on the big screen. Cast as Jo Braddock, Gabrielle plays a formidable mercenary working for Antonio Banderas’s Santiago Moncada character.
Gabrielle’s Braddock is a ruthless treasure hunter who later murders her boss in pursuit of the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition. Braddock’s lethal efficiency and unwavering determination made her a significant threat to the protagonists, Nathan “Nate” Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). The character’s arc and development may not have sat well with critics, but Gabrielle’s scene-stealing performances were praised. She was acknowledged as a noteworthy antagonist.
4. You (2021–2025)
In the Penn Badgley-led Netflix psychological thriller series You, Tati Gabrielle portrayed Marienne Bellamy. Introduced in season 3, Marienne is a sharp-witted librarian and single mother striving to regain custody of her daughter while recovering from substance abuse. Marienne’s grounded demeanor and resilience set her apart from Joe Goldberg’s previous obsessions.
Unlike Joe’s previous targets, Marienne possesses a strong sense of self-awareness and a keen survival instinct. However, the character seemed to have the least chemistry with Joe. Overall, You allowed fans and admirers of Tati Gabrielle an opportunity to see the actress shine in a dramatic role.
3. The Last of Us (2025)
In yet another villainy performance, Tati Gabrielle portrayed Nora in HBO’s The Last of Us TV series, joining the show in season 2. Her character, adapted from the Naughty Dog video game franchise, was a former Firefly who became a member of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and a close ally of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).
Nora, like a few other characters, is entangled in the cycle of revenge that defines the season’s narrative. Tati Gabrielle’s portrayal expanded the character’s limited role in the video game. Although generally known as a minor antagonist in the video game, Gabrielle’s portrayal helped humanize Nora’s character.
2. The 100 (2017–2020)
The CW’s sci-fi drama was Tati Gabrielle’s first post-apocalyptic series and major television project. Cast as Gaia, her character was known as the Flamekeeper until the Flame was destroyed. She’s one of the Grounders, particularly from the Trikru clan. The character was deeply religious and devoted to Grounded traditions. Gaia’s spiritual allegiance caused tension with her mother, Indra (Adina Porter), a more pragmatic military leader. Tati Gabrielle portrayed Gaia with a stoic yet intensely quiet presence. While not the central lead, Gabrielle’s performance was consistently praised by critics, eventually becoming a fan-favorite character.
1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2020)
Tati Gabrielle’s portrayal of Prudence Night in Netflix’s supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a standout performance, both critically and culturally. Gabrielle took what could have been a cliché “mean girl witch” character and transformed her into an iconic figure. Gabrielle’s portrayal of Prudence can best be described as her international breakthrough role. Kiernan Shipka might have led the cast as Sabrina Spellman, but Gabrielle’s Prudence remains the show’s most memorable and iconic character.
