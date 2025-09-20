As Daughter Bella Suffers With “Darkness” And “Pain,” Yolanda Hadid Pens Emotional Message To Her

Yolanda Hadid shared an emotional post about “the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell” her daughter Bella Hadid has been going through amid her recent health battles.
The mother-of-three, 61, shared pictures of herself by her daughter’s side as she lay in a hospital bed, hooked up to machines and tubes.
Yolanda assured her 28-year-old daughter she wasn’t alone and that she had her back “every step of the way.”
“To my beautiful Bellita,” Yolanda began her special message dedicated to Bella, who was believed to have been hospitalized with Lyme disease symptoms.
“You are relentless and courageous,” she continued. “No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told her daughter she admires her bravery and willingness to keep fighting despite all the “failing protocols and countless setbacks.”
“There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013,” she continued. “You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain.”
Yolanda expressed pride in her daughter being a “fighter,” who went through yet another month of treatment.
“I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes,” she said, adding that she was praying for her daughter’s speedy recovery.
“This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together,” she concluded. “You are a survivor… I love you so much my badass Warrior.”
Both Yolanda and her daughter Bella, along with her son Anwar Hadid, 26, were diagnosed in 2013 with Lyme disease, one of the most common vector-borne illnesses in the US.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of infected ticks carrying borrelia bacteria. The symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and more.
Some people may experience prolonged and more severe symptoms, in which case healthcare providers would recommend the right treatment plan.
Yolanda said in her recent Instagram post that it was hard to explain the “invisible disability” that comes with “chronic neurological Lyme disease.”
While Bella struggles “in silence” with the disease, the mother-of-three said she tries to “lead by example on [their] Lyme journey.”
“But my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” she added.
The retired model said she stopped sharing her personal story because she wanted an “energetic shift” as well as time to focus on her healing instead of taking in other people’s opinions on her “journey.”
“Even so, I am the CEO of my health and after fifteen years of searching the globe, I am still determined to find a cure affordable for all,” she added.
“Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory,” she went on to say.
Yolanda’s post came a day after Bella shared pictures of herself receiving treatment within the walls of a hospital.
“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” the model wrote in the caption of her post this week.
Her mother called her a “️Lyme warrior” in the comments section, while her sister Gigi Hadid also offered support.
“I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!,” said the older sister, 30.
Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, also commented with: “You are so loved sweet bean.”
Bella did not reveal the exact reason why she was hospitalized.
Back in 2023, she shared a similar post and thanked her mother for never leaving her side at the time.
“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she said at the time.
“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she added.
