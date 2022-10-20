Top Halloween Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2022

Halloween is around the corner, and with the spooky season being the favorite time of the year for so many people, many are making plans for the last day of October. If you don’t want to go trick-or-treating, maybe you have other ideas for getting in that Halloween spirit. For example, watching a movie could be a good activity.
Fortunately, Netflix has a category for spooky movies called Streams & Screams, where members can browse a selection of scary movies that are perfect for Halloween night. What’s even better is that Netflix has organized films into various sections. This means you can easily find proper horror movies and more kid-friendly options.
Let us go through some cool Halloween movie recommendations you should check out on the largest streaming service in the world.
1. Enola Holmes
If you loved Millie Bobby Brown’s acting in Stranger Things and want to see her in a different “scary” series, you can watch her in Enola Holmes this Halloween. Not only that, but you can see her alongside Sam Claflin and Henry Cavill.
The movie is an adaptation of the novel written by Nancy Springer. It tells the story of Enola, the young sister of Sherlock Holmes. With a disappearance being one of the main driving plots and murder coming into play too, this can be the best movie to watch on Halloween night. The Victorian fall vibe is one of its greatest aspects.
What’s even better is that Enola Holmes 2 will be released after Halloween. So, you can continue the adventure even after the spooky day is over.
2. Umma
Umma is a movie about a bee farmer who lives peacefully with her daughter. One day, out of nowhere, she receives her mother’s remains from Korea. Following this event, the memories and spirit of her deceased mother haunt her.
Some of the actors in this production are Sandra Oh, Dermot Mulroney, and Fivel Stewart.
3. Eli
What’s scarier than movies showing things that might happen in real life? Eli is the production you should check out this Halloween if the thought of scary health abnormalities makes your skin crawl.
In this movie, a little boy named Eli is allergic to the world. As a result, he lives in a bubble. He has to wear vacuum-packed clothing that has been sterilized beforehand. In an attempt to help their son live a normal life, his parents take him to a specialist hoping for a cure. But what happens in this facility is not what they expected. We’ll leave the rest for you to discover.
4. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
In the fashion of Stephen King adaptations, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a great movie for Halloween lovers.
This movie presents the story of a young boy that becomes friends with an older billionaire, Mr. Harrigan. During their friendship, Craig, Mr. Harrigan’s friend, does different jobs for him. After a while, the billionaire dies, and Craig attends the funeral.
During the event, he keeps his smartphone in his pocket. As he tries to send the old man a message on his number, he is surprised to discover that he gets a response from Mr. Harrigan’s phone, which was buried with him.
5. A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
If you have young children or siblings who want to watch something Halloween-related, you can stream A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. This production is family-friendly. So, while it features monsters, it doesn’t show anything that might be too hard for a small child to see.
The film presents the story of a babysitter who is trying to find the child that went missing while in her care. The kid was kidnapped on – you guessed it – Halloween night, and the one that took the little one away was Boogeyman. During her search, she stumbles upon multiple babysitters with a mission to protect children, but also upon monsters she didn’t know existed. This definitely sounds like the perfect film for Halloween!
6. The Curse of Bridge Hollow
What would you do if your Halloween decorations came to life and unleashed chaos upon the world? It might not happen in real life, but it happened in this Netflix movie, and the characters played by Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans were the saviors.
This is more of a comedy movie, and it’s family-friendly. So, you can watch as a father and daughter are fighting to save their town from the evil spirit that brought Halloween decorations to life!
If you watch these movies at the end of October, you can rest assured that you will have a memorable Halloween. Don’t miss these productions on Netflix if you’re in for some spooky atmosphere.