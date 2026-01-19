Top 10 Best-Selling Songs of All Time (Ranked by Physical and Digital Sales)

While music has always had the power to unite people, some songs become iconic, reaching audiences on a massive scale. Their commercial achievements reflect not only artistry but the collective enthusiasm of millions of fans. These songs didn’t just dominate charts; they crossed borders, generations, and formats, selling millions of copies on vinyl, CDs, downloads, and more.
As music consumption shifted from record stores to digital libraries, these top-selling songs adapted and continued to thrive in new eras. Whether fueled by nostalgia, universal themes, or global fandoms, these songs earned their place in music history through sheer staying power. Below, we break down the greatest commercial juggernauts in music history.
10. “I Will Always Love You” — Whitney Houston
Recorded Sales: 24 Million Copies
Whitney Houston’s 1992 rendition of “I Will Always Love You” was originally written and recorded by Dolly Parton in 1973. Houston recorded the cover for the soundtrack of the Oscar-nominated film The Bodyguard. She gave the song a dramatic pop-soul arrangement that differed significantly from the original. The song became a defining moment in Houston’s career and one of the most celebrated vocal performances ever recorded.
Commercially, “I Will Always Love You” was extraordinary, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for fourteen consecutive weeks. The song became one of the best-selling singles of the 1990s and achieved multi-platinum certifications worldwide. Whitney Houston’s version also earned several awards, including Grammy wins. To date, “I Will Always Love You” remains one of music’s most recognized ballads of all time.
9. “Rock Around the Clock” — Bill Haley & His Comets
Recorded Sales: 25 Million Copies
Released in May 1954, “Rock Around the Clock” is widely considered one of the first major rock ‘n’ roll hits to achieve mainstream global recognition. Written by Max C. Freedman and James E. Myers (credited as Jimmy De Knight), the song combined upbeat tempos with youthful energy that defined early rock music. Although it didn’t receive much attention initially after its release, all that changed after it was featured in the 1955 social drama film Blackboard Jungle.
The exposure propelled the single into a massive commercial success. “Rock Around the Clock” later reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at the top for eight weeks. Its popularity helped introduce rock ‘n’ roll to international audiences, influencing the direction of modern pop music. Bill Haley’s recording became a cultural turning point, marking a shift from big-band styles to a new era of energetic guitar-driven music.
8. “Petit Papa Noël” — Tino Rossi
Recorded Sales: 30 Million Copies
“Petit Papa Noël” was released in 1947 by French singer Tino Rossi and has since become one of France’s most enduring Christmas songs. Written by Raymond Vincy and Henri Martinet, the song captures the innocence of a child’s Christmas Eve wish. Rossi’s gentle and operatic delivery helped solidify the song as a holiday classic in French-speaking countries. Over time, “Petit Papa Noël” became woven into French cultural traditions.
The song was a massive commercial hit, selling millions of physical copies during the post-war era. It continues to receive heavy airplay in France every holiday season, contributing to its long-term popularity. Tino Rossi’s version remains the definitive recording, despite numerous later covers. Its remarkable sales figures make it one of the highest-selling non-English-language songs in history.
7. “Silent Night” — Bing Crosby
Recorded Sales: 30 Million Copies
Bing Crosby’s recording of “Silent Night” is one of the most beloved renditions of the classic hymn. Originally written in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber with lyrics by Joseph Mohr, the carol became widely popular long before Crosby recorded it. However, his version, first released in 1935 and reissued multiple times, carried a warm and solemn tone that resonated with listeners during the holiday season.
The song eventually became one of Crosby’s signature Christmas recordings. Throughout the mid-20th century, the single consistently sold in large numbers, particularly on televisions and radios. The song benefited from the popularity of his Christmas broadcasts and recordings, which reached millions each year. To date, Bing Crosby’s version of “Silent Night” remains one of the best-selling songs of all time and a cornerstone of holiday music history.
6. “Work” — Rihanna ft. Drake
Recorded Sales: 32.5 Million Copies
“Work,” released in January 2016, served as the lead single for Rihanna’s album Anti. Written by an international team that included PartyNextDoor, Allen Ritter, and Rupert “Seven” Thomas, the song features a dancehall-inspired beat that immediately sets it apart from mainstream pop offerings at the time. Rihanna’s patois-infused vocals paid homage to her Caribbean roots, while Drake’s guest verse added a smooth R&B contrast. Its repetitive hook became widely recognizable, sparking extensive discussion and coverage.
Commercially, the song was an enormous hit, spending nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It performed strongly across international markets and became one of the decade’s most-streamed songs. “Work” marked Rihanna’s fourteenth chart-topping single in the United States, further solidifying her status as one of pop’s most successful artists. Its blend of Caribbean influences and contemporary production helped reintroduce dancehall elements to mainstream radio.
5. “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” & “Candle in the Wind 1997” — Elton John
Recorded Sales: 33 Million Copies
Released in several countries as a double A-side, “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” & “Candle in the Wind 1997” became monumental commercial successes. “Candle in the Wind 1997,” rewritten by Bernie Taupin and performed by Elton John, was recorded as a tribute to Princess Diana following her tragic death. The emotional weight of the tribute led to unprecedented worldwide demand, with proceeds donated to charities associated with Diana.
Meanwhile, “Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” written before the tragedy, showcased Elton John’s signature ballad style with powerful vocals and orchestral arrangements. The combined release debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for fourteen consecutive weeks. Globally, it became the fastest-selling single at the time and remains one of the best-selling physical singles of all time.
4. “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
Recorded Sales: 36.1 Million Copies
Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” featuring Daddy Yankee, marked a major turning point for Latin pop on the global stage. The song fused reggaeton rhythms with melodic pop hooks. Its music video played a crucial role in its rise, becoming one of the first to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube. The infectious chorus and smooth production made it a universal hit, even among audiences unfamiliar with Spanish-language music.
The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and tied the record for the longest run at the top, spending 16 consecutive weeks there. The later remix with Justin Bieber pushed the song to even broader international audiences. Its commercial performance broke sales and streaming records across multiple continents. “Despacito” remains one of the most influential singles in Latin music history and a benchmark for global crossover success.
3. “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Recorded Sales: 41.5 Million Copies
Ed Sheeran released “Shape of You” in January 2017 as one of the lead singles from his ÷ (Divide) album. Interestingly, Ed Sheeran originally intended the song for Rihanna before deciding to keep it for himself. The song’s minimalistic beat and catchy hook helped it connect instantly with global audiences. “Shape of You” was a massive commercial success, dominating charts in dozens of countries. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for twelve non-consecutive weeks and became one of Spotify’s most-streamed songs of all time.
2. “White Christmas” — Bing Crosby
Recorded Sales: 50 Million Copies
Another of Bing Crosby’s songs makes the list of best-selling songs. “White Christmas” is one of the most iconic holiday songs ever recorded. Bing Crosby first performed the song in the Oscar-winning 1942 musical film Holiday Inn, and it quickly became a wartime cultural staple in America. While the studio originally recorded multiple versions, the 1947 re-recording became the version most familiar to listeners today.
The song topped the Billboard charts several times throughout the 1940s and early 1950s. For decades, it held the record as the best-selling song worldwide, only to be surpassed by a newer release. “White Christmas” continues to chart globally during the holiday season thanks to streaming and annual radio play. Its historical significance and massive sales make it one of the most enduring recordings of the 20th century.
1. “Spotlight” — Xiao Zhan
Recorded Sales: 54.3 Million Copies
Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan released “spotlight“ (also known as “光点”) in April 2020. It became the world’s most commercially successful song. The song was produced with a modern pop and electronic feel that appealed strongly to East Asian digital music consumers. It set astonishing sales records on platforms like Tencent’s QQ Music, where it achieved millions of purchases within hours. Much of its momentum came from Xiao Zhan’s dedicated fanbase, who rallied around the release during a difficult period in the singer’s public life.
Surprisingly, the song’s digital-only format did not hinder its commercial performance. Instead, it demonstrated the power of modern fan-driven sales in China’s expansive music market. “Spotlight” went on to break multiple Guinness World Records, including fastest-selling digital track. While it did not chart in Western territories due to distribution differences, it dominated in Mainland China and became a defining moment in Xiao Zhan’s music career. Its success remains one of the clearest examples of how digital audiences can push a single into record-breaking territory.
