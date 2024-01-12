Timothy Mowry: Who is Tia and Tamera’s Father?

Timothy John Mowry was born on January 4, 1957, and married to Darlene Mowry for years. While their union ended in a divorce, they were blessed with four beautiful children. Mowry is a veteran and was on active duty in the US Army for years before retiring and moving to California. While military life wasn’t easy, it was the place where he met the love of his life.
Mowry met Darlene when they both served in the military and fell in love instantly. They married at 18 in 1975 because they knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. This wasn’t without its challenges because they were an interracial couple, which wasn’t as common as today. Mowry and Darlene divorced, and according to Tamera, in 2020, their father had a new girlfriend. Here is what you need to know about Tia and Tamara Mowry’s father, Timothy John Mowry.
Timothy Mowry’s Family
Timothy and Darlene were married for three years before having their first children, twins Tia and Tamara. Years later, the couple welcomed their first son, Tajh Mowry, on May 7, 1986. Mowry’s daughters, Tia and Tamera, are known worldwide for their impeccable acting skills. The twin sisters were born to this couple on July 6, 1978, and quickly gained fame and recognition as child stars in the sitcom Sister, Sister. While the show only aired for five years, it became instantly popular and is a staple in pop culture and 90s history.
The pair went on to have successful acting and media careers, and their father has always supported them. After the end of Sister, Sister, the twins starred in Seventeen Again, the Disney Channel movie Twitches, and the sequel, Twitches Too. The couple’s youngest child is Tavior, who was born in 1993. Unlike his other siblings, he decided not to venture into the acting world and pursued college football before suffering a severe injury. He is now in the music industry.
Mowry Supports His Children’s Endeavours
Being a military family, they moved around a lot. After spending time in Texas and Hawaii, they finally settled in Los Angeles because it would benefit the young, talented girls. Although the family had made a considerable leap, Timothy still had to remain in military service and even travelled to Germany for two years. Their parents recognized their daughters’ talent and were willing to put their careers on hold to support them. With Tajh also pursuing an entertainment career, Mowry was supportive and thrilled with his children’s desire to go into acting.
Tajh is famous for his work in shows like Smart Guy, Kim Possible, Baby Daddy, and How We Roll in 2022. According to the children’s Instagram, Mowry enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren because he is retired. A supportive family system allowed Tia, Tamera, and Tajh to have successful and thriving careers in TV and film. When Tia booked her first commercial, Darlene quit her job to manage their acting careers, and Timothy supported that decision. During an interview, Tia mentioned that it was difficult for her mother to leave the army, and she worked so hard for them to be where they are today.
Tamera Mowry-Housley is married to Adam Housley, and they share two children. The pair got married in 2011 after dating for six years. She is still an actor, producer, former talk show host of The Real, and an entrepreneur. Her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is still acting in a string of lifetime and Hallmark movies and divorced from her husband and actor Cory Hardict. She is now a budding TikTok star and enjoys sharing her videos with her fans.
Timothy Mowry’s Life After Marriage
Timothy and Darlene were married for 40 years before calling it quits. Their divorce was finalised in 2015, but they still retain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children and family. Tamara revealed on The Real that after her parent’s divorce, they were all going through different life stages. Although Darlene is private, Tamara said that she was dating, too, so it seemed they all moved on well after the divorce.
Timothy has always loved cooking, and that’s one way he still connects with his children, especially Tia. Tia shares this with her children and when Timothy can make it there. Now, most of his time is spent with his grandkids and kids. With all his children having families, Timothy couldn’t be more proud of what they did and their accomplishments in the music and acting industry.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!