Lauren Ambrose, a highly talented actress, has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for quite some time now, although some are just now beginning to discover her immense talent. Despite being a gifted performer, Ambrose’s introversion has seen her with limited media interaction. Nonetheless, her unique abilities continue to set her apart and draw attention to her work some of which include performances in the shows Servant, and Yellowjackets.
Born on February 20, 1978, in New Haven, Connecticut, Ambrose launched her acting career in the 1990s. She has showcased her talents across various mediums, including theater, film, and television, with effortless transitions between them. To give you a better introduction to the person of Lauren Ambrose, here are some interesting facts about her.
1. She Appeared on the TV Singing Competition Star Search at 11 years
Before her sojourn into Hollywood officially began in 1990, Lauren Ambrose’s first stab at fame came when she was just 11 years old. Blessed with an incredible voice, Ambrose participated in the popular singing competition, Star Search, and performed lovely renditions of several classic songs. It was her first-ever TV appearance.
2. She Earned Her First Off-broadway Role When She Was in Middle School
A little known fact about Lauren Ambrose is that she first discovered her love for the performing arts through theater. As a middle school student, she auditioned for and won the role of a bratty sister in an off-Broadway play produced by the Vineyard Theatre company. During this time, Ambrose received a great deal of support from her parents, who often accompanied her to rehearsals and performances. It was through these early experiences in theater that Ambrose began to develop her talent and passion for acting.
3. Lauren Ambrose Is A Trained Opera Singer and Sings in a Band
Thanks to those off-Broadway performances, Ambrose became even more impassioned about signing. To sharpen her craft, Lauren Ambrose studied voice and opera at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute to become a trained opera singer. Additionally, she is the lead singer of a band called The Leisure Class. The band was formed in 2013 and features Lauren Ambrose on vocals and a group of experienced musicians. They have performed at various venues and events, including the Sundance Film Festival and the Newport Folk Festival.
4. Lauren Ambrose was the Youngest Cast of Six Feet Under, A Role That Earned Her Two Emmy Nominations
Following a couple of film roles including 1998’s Can’t Hardly Wait, Lauren Ambrose earned her breakout role as Claire, the youngest member of the Fisher family in HBO’s hit drama Six Feet Under. Despite being the youngest cast member on the show which featured prominent actors including Oscar-winner, Alan Ball, Lauren Ambrose was able to hold her own. Her performance as an artistic and rebellious teenager who later develops into a young woman struggling to find her place in the world, garnered widespread critical acclaim earning her 2 Emmy nominations and 2 SAG Awards.
5. She Briefly Stepped Away From Hollywood After Six Feet Under
After her breakthrough role in Six Feet Under, Lauren Ambrose’s acting career hit a rough patch, and she struggled to find new opportunities in Hollywood. Undeterred, she decided to shift her focus to Broadway and moved to New York. This decision proved to be a turning point in her career as she landed numerous roles in high-profile productions and earned critical acclaim and award nominations for her performances on stage.
6. Lauren Ambrose Turned Down A Role in Twilight
Ambrose made some sacrifices in order to focus on her stage career. One such sacrifice was turning down a key role in the romance fantasy film, Twilight. Although this may have been a difficult decision at the time, it ultimately proved to be a wise investment as Ambrose’s stage career flourished. For her performance in My Fair Lady revival, she earned a Tony and Grammy nomination and won a Outer Critics Circle Award.
7. She Is Incredibly Private with Her Personal Life and Keeps Her Family Away From the Spotlight
Lauren Ambrose has successfully maintained a balance between her personal and professional life. Despite being married to professional writer Sam Handel since September 2001 and having two children with him born in 2007 and 2013, Ambrose chooses to keep her private life out of the spotlight. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained her decision, stating that she believes it is important to distance oneself from the show business industry to avoid its potentially negative effects. She said, “I don’t think it’s helpful to me to be surrounded by the industry of show business all the time. It’s important to be away from it because, yeah—there’s a darkness that comes over one when they’re in it too much.”
8. She Enjoys Gardening in Her Free Time
An interesting fact about Lauren Ambrose is that her favorite way to unwind from the stress of set life is picking up farm tools and getting her fingers dirty. “It’s a big part of my life, and of my year,” she told VF, adding that there are times when she’d rush over from set just so she can plant seeds with a headlamp at night. The actress described this hobby as a “humbling venture, maybe the most humbling there is.”
