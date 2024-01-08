Jason Biggs began his acting career as a child star, appearing in national commercials before bagging television and Broadway roles. Renowned for playing the partner of older women on several occasions, Biggs is best known for his depiction of Jim Levenstein in the American Pie film series. Before the franchise elevated him to a global star, Biggs gained recognition for his role in the soap opera As the World Turns for which he snagged the Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 1995.
Raised by parents who had no ties to the entertainment industry, Jason Biggs was able to get the support he needed for an early start in his career. A career that took off in 1991 has spawned over 60 acting credits across film and television projects. Beyond American Pie, Biggs is also known for such projects as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Orange Is the New Black, Boys and Girls, Loser, Saving Silverman, My Best Friend’s Girl, Jersey Girl, and Over Her Dead Body. An avid snowboarder and mountain bike fanatic, Biggs has other skills aside from acting. He was very good at tennis as a student but didn’t take it up professionally. Explore more interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Jason Biggs.
1. Jason Biggs Is Of English and Italian Descent
Even though he identifies as an American actor, Jason Biggs is actually of English and Italian descent. He was born in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, to Angela (née Zocco) and Gary Louis Biggs. His father is an English and Italian shipping company manager while his mother is a Sicilian nurse working in the States. The Biggs name came from his English ancestry. While he often portrays Jewish characters onscreen, Jason Biggs was raised in a Catholic home with two sisters, his older sister Heather, a tax specialist born in 1971, and a younger sister Chiara, who was born in 1980.
2. He Became an Actor At Age Five
Born on May 12, 1978, Jason Biggs’ acting career began very early. He was five years old when he began appearing in national commercials. At the age of 10, Biggs received his Screen Actors Guild card for his appearance in a TV commercial for Pathmark. He made his Broadway debut in Conversations with My Father alongside Judd Hirsch and later starred in his first television series Drexell’s Class as a series regular. The daytime soap opera, As the World Turns featured Biggs as Pete Wendall, and his performance earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Best Younger Actor.
Jason Biggs became a big deal in the industry when he joined the cast of American Pie as Jim Levenstein. The film grew into an internationally recognized franchise with Biggs reprising his role in all three sequels. Subsequently, he started landing roles in films and television projects. In addition to reprising his role as Jim Levenstein in American Reunion (2012), he served as executive producer in the film. He starred as Rob Sanders in the Netflix Christmas film Best. Christmas. Ever. (2023). On the small screen, Biggs appeared as a main cast in shows like Mad Love, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Orange Is the New Black and Outmatched. Biggs has also performed in stage productions, including The Graduate and The Heidi Chronicles.
3. He Dropped Out Of College
Growing up in Hasbrouck Heights, Jason Biggs attended Hasbrouck Heights High School and graduated in 1996. He played tennis in high school and was very good at the sport. Biggs briefly studied at New York University and later transferred to Montclair State University in New Jersey. However, he dropped out of college to pursue his passion for acting full-time.
4. Jason Biggs Married My Best Friend’s Girl Co-star Jenny Mollen In 2008
On January 30, 2008, Jason Biggs and his My Best Friend’s Girl co-star Jenny Mollen became engaged. They later married on April 23, 2008, and had their first child, a son named Sid on February 15, 2014. They welcomed their second son, Lazlo on October 2, 2017. The family resided in Los Angeles, California, before they sold their house and moved to Manhattan, New York. Biggs is always supportive of his wife’s career, even if it means posing nude for a tweet he shared to promote her new book, I Like You Just The Way I Am.
5. Jason Biggs Admits To Having “A Very Fucked Up Sense Of Humor”
Around 2012 and 2014, Jason Briggs ruffled a lot of feathers with his tweets. He made sexual jokes about Ann Romney and Janna Ryan during the 2012 Republican National Convention. Biggs also poked fun at the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2014 and the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 that was shot down in the same year. While he later apologized for the latter, the American Pie actor received death threats as a result of his insensitive jokes. Again, when The Bachelorette contestant Eric Hill died, Biggs struck again, mocking the reality star’s death.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!