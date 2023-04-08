Home
Before Shang-Chi, This TV Show Put Simu Liu on The Map

Before Shang-Chi, This TV Show Put Simu Liu on The Map

5 seconds ago
Before Shang-Chi, This TV Show Put Simu Liu on The Map
Home
Before Shang-Chi, This TV Show Put Simu Liu on The Map

Before Shang-Chi, This TV Show Put Simu Liu on The Map

5 seconds ago

Before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, MCU star, Simu Liu was on a TV show that put his name on the map. The role of Shang-Chi came with a unique combination of humor and martial arts expertise which endeared him to fans and solidified his status as leading man. However, before joining the MCU, Liu had already proven his leading man capabilities with a critically acclaimed comedy show.

This TV show that put Simu Liu on the map is none other than Kim’s Convenience, a popular sitcom which debuted in 2016. It follows the life of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto. In the show, Liu plays the complex Jung, whose relationship with his family is strained after he dropped out of school and got involved with a gang as a teenager. The show’s popularity earned Liu critical acclaim, paving the way for his success in Hollywood.

Kim’s Convenience Was a Star Making Vehicle For Simu Liu

Simu Liu plays Jung Kim in Kim's Convenience.

Simu Liu’s role in Kim’s Convenience was more than just a success on television. It was also a platform that led to his rise to fame and recognition in the entertainment sector. Liu was able to demonstrate his talent through the success of the show, and it also gave him access to chances that were more substantial and advantageous, especially for an Asian-American actor.

Liu’s portrayal of Jung was one of the show’s highlight performances. Winning him praise from critics and demonstrating his range as an actor. Simu Liu also received many nominations for his acting in Kim’s Convenience. One of the nominations was for the Canadian Film Award for Best Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Performance. Liu received this nomination thanks for his convincing and realistically portrayal of Jung. This was a feat he was able to achieve before playing Shang-Chi. All of the recognition he got as a result of the show led to a boost in Liu’s career. 

Simu Liu Has an Exciting Career Ahead of Him

Simu Liu as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie

The future looks bright for Simu Liu, as he has established himself as an actor with the successes of Kim’s Convenience and the MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He has also gone on to lend his voice acting talents to several films one of which is Bright: Samurai Soul. Liu also has numerous new projects in development, including the Greta Gerwig romantic-comedy film Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Liu’s accomplishments in Hollywood are a reflection of his talent, perseverance, and commitment to his craft. These are the things he worked on before landing his role as Shang-Chi. Regardless of the international fame and widespread success that playing Shang-Chi brought him, it was his breakthrough role in Kim’s Convenience that helped establish him as a rising star in the entertainment industry. Kim’s Convenience was the platform Simu Liu needed to display his talent and skill, and it created chances for him to explore bigger and more notable roles. Liu is on track to becoming a great star and we look forward to what the future has in store for him.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Read next:

Related Posts
Life in Pieces
Life in Pieces Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “Prison Baby Golf Picking”
October 13, 2015
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Iran and Isreal Reach Peace. Jay’s Marriage in Jeopardy.
January 30, 2017
Incredible Ghost in the Shell Cosplay Based on the Trailer
March 11, 2017
Could Bio-Dome Use a Reboot?
May 1, 2022
Last Night Was Seth Meyers’ Turn to Destroy Trump’s Healthcare Plan
March 14, 2017
The Tomorrow People 1.07 “Limbo” Review
November 21, 2013
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy Hollow Preview: Abbie and Foster Try to Keep Their Covers, Ichabod Learns More About the Symbol
March 11, 2016
Five Moments From Ozark that Went Too Far
January 18, 2022
Let’s Talk About Carole Baskin Getting Booted from DWTS
October 5, 2020
The 100
Why the Leading Ladies of The 100 Are the Best Female Characters on TV
January 15, 2015
Cress Williams as Black Lightning
Five Life Lessons the Show “Black Lightning” Is Teaching Us
January 23, 2018
Pushing Daisies
Pushing Daisies Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Pie-lette”
June 1, 2015

About The Author

Nkem Oyaghire
More from this Author