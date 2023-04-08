Before Shang-Chi, This TV Show Put Simu Liu on The Map

Before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, MCU star, Simu Liu was on a TV show that put his name on the map. The role of Shang-Chi came with a unique combination of humor and martial arts expertise which endeared him to fans and solidified his status as leading man. However, before joining the MCU, Liu had already proven his leading man capabilities with a critically acclaimed comedy show.
This TV show that put Simu Liu on the map is none other than Kim’s Convenience, a popular sitcom which debuted in 2016. It follows the life of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto. In the show, Liu plays the complex Jung, whose relationship with his family is strained after he dropped out of school and got involved with a gang as a teenager. The show’s popularity earned Liu critical acclaim, paving the way for his success in Hollywood.
Kim’s Convenience Was a Star Making Vehicle For Simu Liu
Simu Liu’s role in Kim’s Convenience was more than just a success on television. It was also a platform that led to his rise to fame and recognition in the entertainment sector. Liu was able to demonstrate his talent through the success of the show, and it also gave him access to chances that were more substantial and advantageous, especially for an Asian-American actor.
Liu’s portrayal of Jung was one of the show’s highlight performances. Winning him praise from critics and demonstrating his range as an actor. Simu Liu also received many nominations for his acting in Kim’s Convenience. One of the nominations was for the Canadian Film Award for Best Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Performance. Liu received this nomination thanks for his convincing and realistically portrayal of Jung. This was a feat he was able to achieve before playing Shang-Chi. All of the recognition he got as a result of the show led to a boost in Liu’s career.
Simu Liu Has an Exciting Career Ahead of Him
The future looks bright for Simu Liu, as he has established himself as an actor with the successes of Kim’s Convenience and the MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He has also gone on to lend his voice acting talents to several films one of which is Bright: Samurai Soul. Liu also has numerous new projects in development, including the Greta Gerwig romantic-comedy film Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Liu’s accomplishments in Hollywood are a reflection of his talent, perseverance, and commitment to his craft. These are the things he worked on before landing his role as Shang-Chi. Regardless of the international fame and widespread success that playing Shang-Chi brought him, it was his breakthrough role in Kim’s Convenience that helped establish him as a rising star in the entertainment industry. Kim’s Convenience was the platform Simu Liu needed to display his talent and skill, and it created chances for him to explore bigger and more notable roles. Liu is on track to becoming a great star and we look forward to what the future has in store for him.
