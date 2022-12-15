Tim Allen is Coming Back for Season 2 of The Santa Clauses

Right off the back of the season finale of The Santa Clauses, Disney+ have announced they are sending Tim Allen back to the North Pole for season 2! On Wednesday, the streaming giants revealed they plan on filming the second season very soon to have it ready for next Christmas!
Allen has been playing jolly, old Saint Nick since the original 1994 film, The Santa Clause – with two sequels following. Allen played Scott Calvin, a scrooge who tried to reconnect with his son after a messy divorce. After inadvertently making Santa fall from his roof on Christmas Eve, Scott found himself recruited to take his place. Despite being a grumpy, non-believer in Santa, Scott eventually took the job in his stride and rebuilt his strained relationship with his son, Charlie.
In Disney+’s brand new series, Scott is about to turn 65 and ready to retire. So with his epic team of North Polers in tow, Scott sets out to find a worthy replacement!
Renewed for Season 2
With TV shows being pulled and canceled left, right, and center, it’s refreshing to see that Disney+ is rewarding its top performers. The season finale premiered on Wednesday, and series creator Jack Burditt was given the go-ahead to write another season for next year! Disney Branded TV Boss Ayo Davis had this to say in a press release:
“This franchise has had a lasting impact on many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions. Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”
Who Will Star in Season 2
As well as the likes of Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, and Devin Bright returning – Allen’s real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, will be starring in season 2 as Scott’s daughter. Details of the plot of season 2 haven’t been announced yet, but we can be sure it will be full of good-hearted family fun.
A Festive Industry
It’s great that Christmas movies and TV are returning significantly. Christmas movies were popular in the 80s and 90s, with classics like Home Alone, Jingle All the Way, and Christmas Vacation, to name a few. However, over the years, they have died out and become more aimed at adult audiences.
With the ever-growing debate of ‘is Die Hard the greatest Christmas movie ever?’ – many studios have geared their Christmas movies to be aimed at an older generation. Adding foul language, gross-out themes, and violence into the mix. The R-rated cult classic Bad Santa is a perfect example of this. In Bad Santa, Billy Bob Thornton stars as a foul-mouthed, alcoholic thief who poses as Santa to rob department stores. In the years following Bad Santa, there have been a string of R-rated Christmas films such as Fatman and the recent Violent Night.
While we can all appreciate a little holiday action, it’s nice that we also have the likes of The Santa Clauses to watch with the whole family this Christmas season. All six episodes are now available to binge on Disney+, and you can watch Allen in another Christmas classic, Christmas with the Cranks, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.
What Else is on Disney+ This Christmas?
If you have time on your hands this holiday season and fancy popping your feet up, grabbing a hot chocolate, and relaxing – then Disney+ has got you covered! Chris Hemsworth and Darren Aronofsky have teamed up for a fresh approach to documentaries with Limitless, a deep dive into longevity and mortality. But, of course, you can also kick back with the Merry Christmas Collection, featuring classics like Home Alone, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, and the full selection of The Simpsons Christmas specials.
So, tell us… What’s your favorite Christmas show/movie? We’d love to hear it!