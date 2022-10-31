The Official Trailer For Disney Plus Exclusive “The Santa Clauses” Has Been Released

The Santa Clause is back! Tired of Marvel and Star Wars content? Disney Plus has you covered as the streaming service will tap into one of their well-known intellectual properties, The Santa Clause. Starring Tim Allen as the title character, the first film was released into theaters in 1994, and the Christmas film was a smash hit! Naturally, the cow has to be milked in the world of Hollywood, so the studio made two more films: The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Both films didn’t necessarily reach the financial success of their first feature, but it was still a popular property following the third film.
It’s been over 15 years since the third installment, and Allen returns as Jolly Saint Nick. The synopsis for the upcoming mini-series reads, “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizes that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in life south of the pole.” In addition to Allen, Kal Penn, Elizabeth Mitchell, and David Krumholtz star in the mini-series. The Disney Plus series will premiere on November 16.
Coming off the controversy of the actor not reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear in the prequel to the entire Toy Story saga, Allen was ecstatic when he returned to the franchise to work with the original cast and crew, “To be on set again with so many of the original cast (more to come eventually) was like seeing family,” Allen tells PEOPLE. “It’s almost as if time had stood still other than my age. I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it.”
Other than Mitchell and Krumholtz, long-time franchise names like Eric Lloyd – who played Calvin’s older son Charlie – isn’t featured much in the trailer, and though it hasn’t been denied that he won’t be in the film. Given the fact that this is a series, it would be surprising if Charlie isn’t at least given the cameo treatment.
It should be interesting to see how The Santa Clauses turn out as a mini-series. Like most properties in Hollywood, the franchise didn’t need to be resurrected, but the story is at least interesting. There’s also a possibility that this can turn out to be a strong Holiday addition alongside the original Santa Claus feature, and Disney Plus’s track record for exclusive content is better, more often than not. As long as The Santa Clauses doesn’t reach Home Sweet Home Alone level of bad then the upcoming live-action series should be a fine addition to the streaming service.
Disney Plus has confirmed that 68 movies, shows & specials will be coming next month. Some of those big titles include Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Disenchanted, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Life and Death in Paradise: Cros of the Caribbean, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and Willow. Despite the holidays rolling around, Disney Plus isn’t slowing down with content that will surely make subscribers happy.
Should more news or information about the reboot come to light, then we’ll keep you updated on Tim Allen’s return as the one-and-only Santa Claus. Mr. Allen is going to have quite the competition this season since David Harbour will be playing Santa in a delightfully violent feature, Violent Night.