These Popular TV Shows Debuted 10 Years Ago — And Remain Iconic!

Television in 2016 delivered a wave of bold storytelling that reshaped audience expectations worldwide. The Year felt like a turning point for television as network and streaming platforms competed fiercely for attention. A decade later, these shows remain favorites among old and new audiences.
For many of these shows, their success is tied to how their creators and writers experimented with genre, time, and character depth in daring new ways. Somehow, they found the right combination to excite audiences, impress critics, and influence pop culture. Reminiscing about what was, and in celebration of a decade that contributed immensely to modern television, here are nine TV shows that debuted in 2016.
Legends of Tomorrow
Premiere Date: January 21, 2016
The year began rather excitedly for television audiences with The CW’s time-travel superhero series, Legends of Tomorrow. Having expanded its superhero universe, Legends of Tomorrow united side characters from other DC series. While it felt risky at first, fans and audiences quickly embraced its playful tone and unpredictable plots. Legends of Tomorrow ran for seven seasons, concluding on March 2, 2022.
Lucifer
Premiere Date: January 25, 2016
This urban fantasy series, Lucifer, first found a home at Fox before moving to Netflix in 2019. Lucifer opened with a wild premise: the Devil abandoned Hell and opened a nightclub in Los Angeles. As absurdly hilarious as it sounded, Lucifer managed to pull millions of audiences into its fold by the end of its six-season run in 2021. Admittedly, season 1 received mixed to low critical reviews, but the rest of the seasons earned near-perfect critical scores. It became so popular that social media campaigns saved it from cancellation.
Greenleaf
Premiere Date: June 21, 2016
The Oprah Winfrey Network’s (OWN) drama series Greenleaf explored secrets within a powerful megachurch family. The story balanced faith, ambition, and betrayal. Critics applauded its layered characters and moral conflicts. Even audiences weren’t left out, as they appreciated its rare focus on Black church culture. Unsurprisingly, Greenleaf became one of OWN’s highest-rated originals.
Stranger Things
Premiere Date: July 15, 2016
The sci-fi adventure series Stranger Things premiered quietly on Netflix. Word of mouth quickly turned it into a global sensation. Stranger Things blended 1980s nostalgia with supernatural thrills. The show’s success turned young actors into household names. Its synth score and retro visuals shaped modern pop culture trends. It didn’t take long before Halloween costumes and memes flooded the internet. Critics praised its pacing and emotional storytelling. Its much-awaited fifth and final season premiered in 2025 to massive success.
The Good Place
Premiere Date: September 19, 2016
NBC’s philosophical comedy The Good Place surprised audiences with its clever concept. Its storyline centered around a flawed woman who landed in heaven by mistake. While its premise was simple, it hit deeper questions. Plot twists kept audiences guessing every season. Critics praised its ambitious storytelling structure, and several of its iconic lines are still used in pop culture today.
This Is Us
Premiere Date: September 20, 2016
This heartfelt drama, This Is Us, premiered with little hype. Within weeks, it became a ratings powerhouse. The story followed one family across multiple timelines. Its emotional storytelling hooked viewers instantly, with audiences praising its realistic portrayal of relationships and grief. Beyond the show’s overall success, the cast built strong connections with fans. To date, many still consider it one of television’s most moving dramas.
Designated Survivor
Premiere Date: September 21, 2016
The Kiefer Sutherland-led political thriller Designated Survivor opened with a shocking catastrophe. An explosion destroyed the Capitol during a major speech, resulting in a low-level cabinet member becoming president. Its gripping premise drew immediate attention. Audiences enjoyed the show’s fast pace and moral dilemmas.
Westworld
Premiere Date: October 2, 2016
Westworld was an ambitious sci-fi Western show that stunned audiences with cinematic scale. The story took place inside a futuristic theme park, where wealthy guests interacted with lifelike android hosts. The concept sparked endless theories online. Westworld examined consciousness and free will, prompting fans to dissect each episode for hidden clues. Unsurprisingly, its first season became a cultural phenomenon.
The Crown
Premiere Date: November 4, 2016
The Netflix historical drama The Crown chronicled the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Its lavish production design impressed audiences almost immediately. The series combined royal history with intimate character moments. Critics applauded its meticulous detail. Since each season introduced new actors for different eras, the creative decision kept the narrative fresh. Awards recognition followed almost instantly, with many considering it the gold standard for prestige streaming dramas.
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