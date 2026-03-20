Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

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A woman has told how her mother might still be alive had she gone for chemotherapy. It’s not that she didn’t want to but rather, that her evil husband did everything in his power to block her from having any treatment. He apparently turned into a monster as soon as she was diagnosed.

The daughter firmly believes that her stepdad’s actions directly led to her mom’s untimely passing. She’s vowed to do everything she can to make him pay. She’s taken everything he owned, including his house, and she’s not done yet…

 Her stepfather did everything he could to block her mom’s chemotherapy treatments

Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

She blames him for her mom’s untimely passing and has vowed to go for the jugular in a well-planned act of revenge

Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

Image credits:  bialasiewicz/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

Image credits: Sassenachmoon

She went into more detail after curious netizens posed a range of questions

Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

“Proud of you”: many people lauded the woman for a job well done

Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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