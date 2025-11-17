“I Haven’t Felt This Happy In A Long While”: 50 People Show Their Adorable Adopted Critters

There are many perks to having a pet, as most owners can attest, be it companionship, playtime, or derpy faces. That’s why every biased person—referring to the pet owners again—is likely to encourage you to go for it, if you say a single word about considering getting one.
Quite a few of them might also encourage you to ‘adopt not shop’, and luckily, some people do. If you’re an avid reader of Bored Panda, you already know that we have a monthly appreciation post for those golden-hearted individuals, featuring pictures of their adopted additions to the family; if you’re not—continue scrolling, as what you’re about to see ought to boost your levels of serotonin. Here’s the September edition of adopted pets in their forever homes.
Bored Panda has turned to two experts in the field of animal welfare, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning and Political Science, Laura A. Reese, and Fran Marino Distinguished Professor of Shelter Medicine Education at the University of Florida, Julie K. Levy, to learn more about the ins and outs of adopting a pet. You will find our interview with them below.
#1 Jedo Had A Reduced Adoption Fee At The Shelter Where I Foster. He’s A Senior Gentlemen Doing His Best To Be Handsome! He’s Just Been Adopted
Image source: DonutPlains
#2 We Adopted A Mother And Son Combo From The Shelter, They Are Inseparable
Image source: SAVertigo
#3 Only Took 1 Day After Adopting Him For Him To Adopt Us
Image source: dedlaw1
#4 My Lovely (Around 14 Years Old) Cat Who No One Wanted To Adopt
Image source: dont_try_it_Anakin
#5 Adopted James. He’s About 5 Years Old. He Has Stomatitis And Had To Have All His Teeth Pulled. His Tongue Sticks Out All The Time. He Lost All Of His Hair. It Has Grown Back Except By His Ears. He Has To Take Two Medicines Daily Forever. But, He’s Got A Forever Home To Do It In
Image source: djkutch
#6 We Adopted This Big Guy This Past Weekend, Was Told He Would Hide And Burrow As He Was Quite Timid. This Was Day Two At His Forever Home
Image source: justxkyle
#7 Went To Adopt A Puppy. Came Back With Her And Her Mum
Image source: firebreatheelve
#8 Finally Adopted Some Kitties Since Wanting Them All My Life. I Haven’t Felt This Happy In A Long While
Image source: Murglewurms
#9 Our Senior Shelter Dog Rufus Adopted A Baby Goat Who’s Mama Didn’t Take Her
Image source: ericd50
#10 My Wife Has A Tabby Addiction. All Stray Cats She’s Rescued In The Last Year
Image source: BorisBolockov
#11 After Losing My Cats After A Breakup, I Adopted This Silly Guy
Image source: dogdriving
#12 Cosmo The Dog. Can You Believe He Was A Rescue?!
Image source: picoSimone
#13 Meet Teddy. He Was A Surrender To A Local Shelter Because Of “Behaviors”. Their Loss. Just Goes To Show Any Dog Can Be A Good Dog With Training And Love
Image source: A_dope_throwaway
#14 Rescued Squirrel (Named Cricio) Falling Asleep In My Mum’s Lap (Oc)
Image source: Ok_Programmer2278
#15 My Newly Adopted Dog. She’s Very Energetic And Playful. Loves The Ocean
Image source: Maleficent_Bad_6860
#16 My Newly Adopted Son Leo, A Vizsla Mix
Image source: yungcfa
#17 When I Adopted Toby They Said He Was Vicious… The Only Thing Correct About That Is He Is Viciously Cute 💕
Image source: sm0keythebear
#18 Just Adopted This 10 Year Old Sweetie
Image source: Fickle_Conflict_4063
#19 I Adopted Him 72 Hours Ago, I’m Already In Love
Image source: whistling-wonderer
#20 We Adopted This Handsome Boy Today. He’s Called Benny
Image source: Brickie78
#21 A Rooster “Adopted” Me. He “Ran Away” From Home (2 Houses Near Me) Because The Other Younger Rooster Beats Him Up. I’m Stuck With Him And Feel Sorry For Him And Want Him To Be Happy/Have A Nice Life
Image source: aviva1234
#22 “(Oc)” My Crossed Eyed Rescue Kitty, After Cleaning Her Fur
Image source: Edgedamage
#23 This Is Mango My Rescue Conure. Earlier Today I Was Singing After My Shower And She Started To Fall Asleep
Image source: KohanaCat
#24 Farmer Was Feeding Kittens To Their Dogs, & I Rescued Her. How Did The Cat Distribution System Give You Your Cat?
Image source: Velvetymican
#25 We Adopted Our First Cat In This Country. I’d Like To Introduce You Guys Our Little Princess Safira. Isn’t She The Cutest?
Image source: Bonoro1717
#26 [oc] Say Hi To My One-Eared Rescue, Kuro!
Image source: Names_Pending
#27 Remember Oompa From Our Shelter. Today He Was Adopted After More Than Two Years With Us. Good Bye My Sweet Gentleman, Have A Great Life!
Image source: sonia72quebec
#28 Adopted Lilli Last Friday, Only To Discover She Was About To Pop
Image source: firstonesecond
#29 Sooo, My Dad Adopted Another Puppy
Image source: space_monkey420
#30 Our Adopted Angel
Image source: corn_dawg420
#31 Adopted A Pound Kitty Last Week! This Is Margaret
Image source: jellybug13
#32 Found This Little Guy As A Barn Cat The Other Week During A Birthday Party. He Instantly Got Glued To Me. I Asked If I Could Adopt Him. As You Can See, They Said Yes Lol
Image source: GhostChainSmoker
#33 I Think I Officially Adopted The Cutest Girl In The World
Image source: bonnerpower
#34 We’ve Just Adopted Mollie, And Crazy In Love With Her!
Image source: CookStrait
#35 Someone Abandoned A Box Of Bunnies On A Wooded Trail Near My House. They Are Sweet As Honey. Love Being Held And Cuddled
Image source: all6ofthefriends
#36 Rural Rescue Kitten
Image source: homosexual_ronald
#37 We Drove 1800 Miles To Adopt An Scared, Unsocialized Pooch. This Is Her At Home
Image source: thegreatroe
#38 Just Adopted A New Puppy! Meet Georgia!
Image source: lillyfrog06
#39 I Caved And We Adopted Her. Now Known At June
Image source: magicone2571
#40 Just Want To Show Off My Girl Miss Nibble, Who I Adopted Via Craigslist
Image source: rainstaley
#41 Meet Simi. She’s So Chill And Sweet [oc]
Image source: Intrepid-Middle-5047
#42 Adopt Don’t Shop. Our Newly Adopted Dog Lumi With Her Bigger Brother
Image source: aber_hallo
#43 I’m Starting To Think She Was The One Who Rescued Me And Not The Other Way Around. Introducing…chloe! ♡ (Oc)
Image source: loby21
#44 Rescue Pup Finally Feeling At Home. This Is Snow
Image source: saviorlito
#45 Our Newest Rescue, Pixel!
Image source: BlatantDoughnut
#46 My Rescue Kitten, Gizmo, Wanted To Say Hello Today!
Image source: Hothgor
#47 Our New Babies..ozzy And Cream
Image source: DytchDoc1972
#48 Adopted A Snake! Wanted One Since I Was A Little Girl And He Is The Most Adorable Baby Ever!!!
Image source: cephaloredditaccount
#49 My First Rabbit – Nicknamed Bunbun Because I Cannot Think Of A Cute Name Ever
Image source: daisyandivy
#50 I Like To Think I Have The Cutest Kitten. I Adopted Her From The Street At 4mo. 2nd Pic Is The Day I Found Her
Image source: Bribri1128
Follow Us