The Town: Catching Up With the Cast of the Crime Drama

Released in 2010, Ben Affleck’s second feature film, The Town, is a gripping crime thriller set in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston, notorious for its history of bank heists and professional criminals. The story follows Doug MacRay, played by Affleck, a skilled bank robber who finds himself trapped in the cycle of crime that defines his environment. After a successful heist where they take a bank manager hostage, Doug develops a complicated relationship with Claire, the very woman he inadvertently targets during the robbery.
Beneath the film’s adrenaline-fueled heist sequences lies a poignant exploration of love, redemption, and the desire to escape one’s circumstances. As Doug grapples with his loyalty to his criminal crew and his burgeoning feelings for Claire, he is confronted with the possibility of a life beyond the violent legacy of his upbringing. The film masterfully intertwines the thrilling elements of the crime genre with a heartfelt story about striving for a better life, making it a compelling examination of both personal and social entrapment. Let’s catch up with the stars of this classic crime drama and see where they are now.
Ben Affleck as Doug MacRay
Ben Affleck broke into mainstream Hollywood when he co-wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting in 1997. In 2007, he then stepped behind the camera for the first time with Gone Baby Gone, a Boston-set crime mystery. In The Town, Affleck took on the role of writer, director and lead star, truly showcasing his multi-layered talents in film. Doug MacRay is a seasoned thief who knows nothing else but a life of crime, which has been passed down by his father. When a heist goes wrong and a hostage is taken, Doug finds himself enamoured by her and creates a plan of escape, involving one last heist. However, all the while he is pursued by a determined FBI agent and his team.
The Town feels like a maturing moment in Affleck’s career. As Doug, he brings forth nuance as a criminal who wants more out of life, dreaming of a peaceful existence in Florida, far from the projects of Boston where he grew up. But things aren’t so easy, especially when his hot-headed best friend Jem and his ex-girlfriend complicate matters. Since The Town, Affleck has stepped behind the lens numerous times. In 2012, he directed and starred in the Oscar-winning Argo. He then donned multiple creative hats for his follow-up films Live By Night and Air. He is next set to direct Matt Damon in the thriller, Animals. In terms of upcoming acting roles, Affleck will star in The Accountant 2 and a movie adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s Witness for the Prosecution.
Rebecca Hall as Claire Keesey
Rebecca Hall took on the role of Claire Keesey in The Town, a timid bank manager who falls in love with Doug, unaware of his criminal profession. As she falls deeper in love with him, Claire must also contend with FBI agent Adam Frawley (Jon Hamm), who is dead-set on putting Doug behind bars. Hall serves as a gentle breeze of fresh air away from the film’s hectic moments, giving the audience a chance to see the nurturing side of Doug as he tries to walk away from a life of crime. After the success of The Town, Hall has stayed active in both TV and film.
In 2016, she gave a heartbreaking rendition as Christine Chubbock in the haunting drama Christine, a tour-de-force performance depicting the events leading up to the on-air suicide of a struggling TV reporter. More recently, she has led the cast of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. She is next set to write, direct and star in the drama movie Four Days Like Sunday.
Jeremy Renner as James Coughlin
Jeremy Renner stole the show with his supporting role as James ‘Jem’ Coughlin in The Town. Coming off the back of his Oscar-nominated performance in The Hurt Locker, Renner’s role in The Town saw him nominated for another Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Unlike Doug, Jem has no plans of going straight and presses his crew to go bigger and harder on their next score. As the wild card of the group, Jem is unpredictable and unafraid of going back to jail. No matter how loyal he is to his childhood friend Doug, his ferocity starts to put the whole crew at great danger.
After the success of the movie, Renner has gone to star in big-budget movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, playing Hawkeye. In 2021, he then played the character in his own spin-off series, Hawkeye. He also led the cast of Taylor Sheridan‘s Mayor of Kingstown, which entered its third season in 2024 after Renner recovered from a serious accident in which he was ran over by a seven-ton snowplow. Now that he is on the road to full recovery, he is next set to star in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
Jon Hamm as FBI S.A. Adam Frawley
Jon Hamm has embraced a diverse array of characters throughout his illustrious career, but he is perhaps most famously recognized for his iconic portrayal of Don Draper in the critically acclaimed series Mad Men. This role not only showcased Hamm’s impressive range as an actor but also etched his name into television history. In addition to his notable work in advertising during the 1960s, he displayed his versatility in film, including a compelling performance in The Town.
Hamm takes on the role of FBI agent Adam Frawley, a relentless investigator devoted to bringing Doug MacRay and his crew of robbers to justice. Frawley’s dogged determination and keen instincts make him a formidable adversary, representing the law’s unwavering pursuit of crime amidst the moral complexities of the world portrayed in the film. Although Hamm technically portrays a good guy, the audience can’t help but hope that he fails in his mission as Doug desperately tries to escape his life of crime. Since the movie, Hamm has been prominent in both TV and film. He has starred in TV series like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Fargo, and movies like Bad Times at the El Royale and Richard Jewell. He is next set to share the screen with Billy Bob Thornton in Taylor Sheridan’s drama series, Landman.
Blake Lively as Krista Coughlin
In The Town, Blake Lively delivers a poignant performance as Krista Coughlin, a character that embodies the struggles and hardships faced by many in the economically challenged environment of Charlestown. Krista, a single mother grappling with a drug addiction, represents the darker realities of the neighborhood that Doug MacRay is desperately trying to escape. Her dependency on drugs exacerbates her already tumultuous life and complicates her relationship with Doug, as she insists that he is the father of her child. This dramatic role helped pave the way for many more for Lively. In 2024, she has made waves for her lead role in It Ends With Us. She is also iconic for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl.
Pete Postlethwaite as Fergus ‘Fergie’ Colm
Oscar-nominee Pete Postlethwaite, born on February 7, 1946, in Warrington, England, was renowned for his captivating performances that often left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike. A master of his craft, Postlethwaite delivered memorable roles in films such as In the Name of the Father, where he portrayed the impassioned lawyer Gerry Conlon’s father, and in The Usual Suspects, where his brief appearance remains unforgettable. However, one of his most iconic performances came in 2010 when he played the menacing Fergus ‘Fergie’ Colm in The Town.
In this gripping role, Postlethwaite’s portrayal of the ruthless criminal and manipulative figure stands out as a testament to his ability to embody complex characters with depth and nuance. His chilling presence and formidable performance added a significant layer of tension to the film, showcasing the specter of violence that looms over the story. Sadly, Postlethwaite’s passing the following year marked the loss of a truly iconic talent, but his remarkable contributions to cinema continue to resonate with audiences and elevate the films in which he appeared.
Titus Welliver as Dino Ciampa
The Town marks Titus Welliver‘s second collaboration with director Ben Affleck, following their work together in Gone Baby Gone. In this film, Welliver plays Dino Ciampa, a determined FBI agent on the trail of Doug MacRay and his criminal associates. Although his role falls within the supporting realm, it is critically vital to the storyline, adding depth and backstory to the narrative. Welliver’s portrayal of Ciampa is particularly compelling, playing an agent who not only pursues justice but also has personal ties to Doug’s family, having grown up with his father. After The Town, Welliver landed his biggest role to date as the titular character in Bosch. After the success of the series, a spin-off followed entitled Bosch: Legacy. Welliver is next set to share the screen with Al Pacino and Alexander Ludwig in Killing Castro.
Chris Cooper as Stephen MacRay
Chris Cooper is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Although he is typically described as a character actor, he has starred in iconic movies like American Beauty, Jarhead, and Adaptation (which earned him an Oscar). In The Town, Cooper takes on a small role that is central to the story. As Doug’s father Stephen, he is locked behind bars after the FBI closed in on him. He also holds the key to Doug’s missing mother, who vanished when Doug was a child. As Stephen, Cooper brings a coldness to his character that makes the audience sympathize with Doug’s life, which was clearly doomed from childhood. Cooper’s next film, Everything’s Going to Be Great, will pair him with Simon Rex, Bryan Cranston, and Allison Janney. Want to read more about Ben Affleck’s movies? Here’s our ranking of his directorial efforts.
