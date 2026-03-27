The Social Reckoning: Everything We Know About the Anticipated Sequel

The Social Reckoning is the anticipated follow-up to David Fincher‘s The Social Network. Back in 2010, Fincher’s film kickstarted the modern era of corporate tech movies by shifting the portrayal of entrepreneurs from buttoned up executives to young, tech-savvy, and often dysfunctional mega stars. Produced on a $40 million budget, it grossed approximately $96.9 million domestically and $224.9 million worldwide, becoming a major autumn hit.
The Social Network also landed big with critics, earning eight Oscar nominations and winning in three categories. Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin took home the gold for his screenplay, and over a decade later he’s put pen to paper again for The Social Reckoning. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.
Is The Social Reckoning a Sequel?
Although it was initially announced as The Social Network 2, this soon turned out to be a working title. The Social Reckoning has been described by Sony as a companion piece rather than a straight-up sequel. The film will chart the journey of Frances Haugen, a Facebook engineer who enlists the help of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to blow the whistle on Facebook’s most guarded secrets. Aaron Sorkin has stepped forward as director to bring his script to life on the big screen.
While The Social Network was about the rise of Facebook, The Social Reckoning may be taking a much darker tone, focusing on the accountability crisis that rocked the tech world. Set around 2021, this was when Mark Zuckerberg‘s creation was still dominating the social media arena. This year, Facebook was the largest social network worldwide, maintaining its dominant position with nearly 2.9 billion monthly active users by the second quarter of the year. However, success aside, controversies and upsets were bubbling daily, mostly to do with user safety and societal well-being.
Huagen’s whistleblowing led to “The Facebook Files” – Horwitz’s 2021 investigation that revealed Facebook knew its platforms harmed teenagers’ mental health, amplified misinformation, and contributed to political violence. Following the publication of these revelations, Facebook’s oversight board announced it would examine the platform’s internal practices. Two days later, on October 3, 2021, Frances Haugen stepped into the spotlight and appeared on 60 Minutes to publicly identify herself as the whistle blower and claim how Facebook deliberately permitted harmful content to flourish on its services.
Who Stars in The Social Reckoning?
Sorkin’s movie reads like a who’s who of rapidly rising Hollywood stars. Leading the star studded ensemble is Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Anora). The California-born star will take on the role of Haugen. As Horwitz, Primetime Emmy-winning Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) will grace the screen with a top-billed supporting performance.
Despite delivering an Oscar-nominated rendition as Zuckerberg in the original movie, Jesse Eisenberg turned down the opportunity to play him again in The Social Reckoning. A variety of potential rumors have circled Hollywood as to why he rejected the part, including David Fincher not being attached to the project. During an appearance on the Today show, Eisenberg gave a rather vague response to whether he had “outgrown” the role. He said: “Yeah, something. But it’s a really wonderful movie. I’m friends with Aaron Sorkin who wrote and is directing this movie, and all of the reasons that I am not in it are completely unrelated to how brilliant it will be.”
Although Eisenberg will be missed, the role of tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is in the capable hands of Jeremy Strong. This will not be his first brush with a docudrama, landing an Oscar nomination in 2025 for his immersive turn as Roy Cohn in the Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice. Other supporting actors include Bill Burr, Billy Magnussen, Patrick Fischler, and breakout Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku.
Release Date & Oscar Potential
The Social Reckoning is slated for theatrical release on October 9, 2026. This falls perfectly in the eligibility window for the 2027 Oscars, indicating that Sony is positioning this as a prestige picture. Given that The Social Network was a big hit with Academy voters, earning a Best Picture nomination, chances are this film will already be on their radars. Couple that with Sorkin being a previous Oscar winner who is now wrangling a powerhouse cast of acclaimed actors, and it feels like a recipe for triumph.
Read Next: The Social Network Cast: Then and Now
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