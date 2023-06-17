How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does The Flash Have?

Warner Bros. The Flash marks an end for the DCEU and a new beginning for the future of the DCU, but does the film address this in any post-credit scenes? The Flash encountered several hurdles since initially being announced back in 2014, and almost a decade later, the film serves as a bridge between the former DCEU and James Gunn’s new era DCU. However, the prominent placement of the film does not mean it does much to redeem the problems of it’s past or get fans excited for the future of DC projects.
The Flash seeks to portray the popular “Flashpoint” storyline from DC Comics where Barry Allen uses his speed to travel back in time and save his mother’s life. Due to Barry’s meddling with the timeline, not only does his mother survive, but the rest of time begins to drastically change as well. This storyline was being heavily hinted at as early as July 2017 when the film’s title was temporarily changed to Flashpoint, which fortunately made this the ideal point to shift from one superhero reality to another, and the film certainly put this on the table.
Does the Flash Have Post-Credits Scenes?
Following the typical superhero genre trend of many other Marvel and DC movies, The Flash rewards patient theatre goers with a brief post-credits scene. The pre-credits begin to roll over an extended version of an early scene in the film from a more comical perspective, but this is very similar to other stylized credits which precede the scrolling black screen. What viewers will be most excited about is a brief scene at the end of the credits which appears to reveal some new information for the future of the DCU.
What Happens in The Flash Post-Credits Scene?
Spoiler Warning for The Flash
Following the film’s conclusion and a quick cameo from George Clooney‘s Bruce Wayne revealing how everything may have changed in the current DCEU, Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, walks arm in arm with Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry out of a bar. Curry is clearly drunk while Allen points out that his accelerated metabolism means he can’t get drunk. The two are discussing how Barry has seen some of his nearest and dearest friends appear differently following his recent misadventure. Arthur then repeats the clarification that while others have appeared or behaved differently in this present reality, he remains largely the same, both in appearance and characteristically.
This scene is brief and doesn’t initially appear to reveal any larger details, but it does seem to confirm Momoa’s continued participation into the DCU. Whether this is also confirmation of Ezra Miller’s continued involvement in Gunn’s DCU and the potential for future appearances from George Clooney as the caped crusader is not clear, but it seems doubtful with what has currently been revealed. The Brave and the Bold, Batman’s first major appearance in the DCU will see him raise a young son as a more seasoned Dark Knight, but James Gunn himself has confirmed that Clooney will not be the main Batman for the DCU. Regardless, The Flash post-credits scene is worth hanging back for any major DC and superhero fans anxiously awaiting the next DCU instalment.