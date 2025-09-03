The Pickup Cast: Who Stars in Eddie Murphy’s New Heist Comedy?

Amazon MGM Studios’ The Pickup cast includes comedy veterans and several fresh new faces. Released on August 6, 2025, The Pickup was one of the anticipated heist movies of 2025. The movie is directed by American filmmaker Tim Story, who is no stranger to heist action-comedy, having directed Taxi (2004), Ride Along movies, and Shaft (2019) in the past.
Tim Story’s The Pickup follows two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell and Travis. Their routine cash pickup job takes a chaotic turn when criminals led by Zoe ambush them. As their day goes from bad to worse, Russell and Travis must work together to navigate and survive the situation. However, it isn’t just the plot that makes the heist comedy work, but the performance of its exceptional cast. Here’s a look at the top The Pickup cast and the characters they play.
Eddie Murphy as Russell Pierce
At the heart of The Pickup cast is comedy legend Eddie Murphy, who plays Russell Pierce. His character is an armored truck driver with a serious attitude and even more serious time constraints. Russell just wants to get home for his anniversary, but his quiet night gets upended when he’s roped into an elaborate heist. Murphy portrays him with a deadpan delivery and a sense of frustrated chaos. With a career spanning four decades, Murphy is renowned for his roles in classics such as Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor. Murphy brings decades of experience in comedy and action to the role.
Pete Davidson as Travis Stolly
Next in The Pickup cast is Pete Davidson, who plays Travis Stolly. His character is Russell’s hilariously clueless partner and fellow armored truck driver. Davidson leans heavily into his offbeat charm and lovable awkwardness. His Travis character naturally means well, but lacks the foresight to avoid disaster. This makes Travis the perfect foil to Murphy’s seasoned, no-nonsense Russell character. Pete Davidson has come a long way since the early years of his career as a cast member on NBC’s late-night sketch show Saturday Night Live. He’s also known for his roles in Big Time Adolescence (2019), The King of Staten Island (2020), and Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022).
Keke Palmer as Zoe
Actress Keke Palmer joins The Pickup cast in a supporting role as Zoe. Her character is the brains behind the entire heist operation. While Zoe’s motivations are initially unclear, as the film progresses, her leadership skills and emotional backstory add depth to the film’s plot. Interestingly, Palmer plays the film’s main antagonist. Keke Palmer, whose career began at the age of 11, has starred in several iconic films. With her career spanning across drama and comedy, Palmer is known for roles in Akeelah and the Bee (2006), Joyful Noise (2012), Hustlers (2019), and Nope (2022).
Eva Longoria as Natalie Pierce
Eva Longoria plays Natalie Pierce, Eddie Murphy’s character’s wife. After being taken hostage, she becomes a crucial motivator in the unfolding heist. Although she isn’t directly involved in the crime, her character’s emotional importance gives weight to Russell’s every decision. The veteran actress needs little to no introduction, especially with her critically acclaimed performance in Desperate Housewives and several other romantic comedies.
Other Supporting The Pickup Supporting Cast Members
https://youtu.be/YIcga73lPFE?si=1axjOXKv5lNkVKcE
Rounding out The Pickup cast is a colorful mix of characters. Stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay joins the cast as Clark, a hardened mobster tied to Zoe’s heist plan. Clay is known for his roles in Blue Jasmine (2013) and A Star Is Born (2018). The supporting ensemble also includes Marshawn Lynch, a former NFL star who has surprisingly transitioned into a natural comedic actor. Although he has appeared in several TV shows since the 2010s, Lynch made his film debut with a cameo as himself in 80 for Brady (2023).
Also in The Pickup cast is professional wrestler and former football player Roman Reigns. While he hasn’t fully transitioned into acting, Roman Reigns has racked up a few acting credits in the past decade, with his most recent being in the 2019 sequel Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Additionally, with a growing list of credits in film and television, Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz Córdova joins The Pickup cast in a supporting role. The supporting ensemble cast also includes Jack Kesy and Jef Holbrook. From getaway drivers to corrupt security officials, each supporting character in The Pickup cast plays a unique role in building the film’s chaotic world.
Follow Us