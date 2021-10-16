Unless you’ve been hiding under a very large rock for the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably at least heard of the Netflix series Squid Game by now. Just a heads up, this article will contain some spoilers so if you haven’t seeh the show yet, you might want to stop reading now. Okay, now that that’s out of the way: Squid Game is set in South Korea and follows a man named Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) who is a down-on-his-luck gambling addict who lost his marriage and is struggling to maintain a relationship with his daughter. On top of that, Seong is in serious debt.
One day, he meets a man who promises an opportunity for Seong to make more money than he could ever imagine, all Seong has to do is agree to play a game. Little does he know, the game is the true definition of winner takes all.As the series progresses, viewers watch as Seong goes through a series of challenges that have deadly consequences. As a result, viewers tare taken on a wild ride into a world that is as dark and deadly as they come. Keep reading for the five most disturbing scenes in Squid Game.
1. Red Light/Green Light
Capturing people’s attention is a must for any successful TV show, and Squid Game had no problem doing that very early on in the series. The first challenge that Seong participates in is one that seems pretty easy on the surface. He and the other contestants are told that they will be playing a game of Red Light/Green Light and those who lose will be eliminated.
The game begins with a giant doll who turns her back to all of the contestants and says “green light”. The object is for each player to move as far forward as they can before she turns around and says red light. Anyone who is caught moving when she turns around will be disqualified. However, what the players didn’t know was that, in this case, disqualified means shot and killed. Any time the doll catches someone moving, she shoots them with guns that are built into her eyes. Over 200 players were killed in this challenge alone. The scene was definitely shocking and gory, but it set the tone for the rest of the show.
2. Organ Harvesting
Every time viewers thought Squid Game couldn’t possibly get any crazier, it always found a way to throw in a new twist. During the fifth episode, that twist included organ harvesting. At this time, viewers learn that one of the contestants, who is also a doctor, has been helping the staff harvest the organs of dead players. Not only would this be a disturbing scene in any show or film, but within the context of Squid Game, it adds an extra layer of disrespect for the lives of those risking their lives to win the money.
3. The Marble Game
From a violence standpoint, the marble game isn’t as disturbing as some of the other scenes in the show. However, from a humanity standpoint, it was an especially tough one to watch. During this game, the contestants are split into pairs and each person is given 10 marbles. The pairs are allowed to play any game they want with the marbles, but which ever person has 20 marbles at the end of the time is declared the winner. At this point in the series, everyone is well aware that the person who loses the game will be killed.
On one hand, we watch Seong as he painfully manipulates his friend O Yeong-su, who is a sickly old man, into giving up all of his marbles. While it’s clear that Seong doesn’t want to be responsible for his friend’s death, he also jumps into self preseveration mode. On the other hand, we see Cho Sang-woo come up with an elaborate scheme to trick Anupam into giving up all of his marbles. This scene is tough to watch because it’s all about betrayal.
4. Player 119’s Death By Suicide
One of the most intense challenges in Squid Game involved the contestants having to chip a shape out of a honeycomb using a small pin. To top it off, they only had 10 minutes to do it. Player 119 was doomed from the start because his shape, an umbrella, was the most difficult. After losing the challenge and realizing that he had nothing left to lose, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He decides to attack one of the staff members and steal his gun. After asking the staff member to show his face, Player 119 is shocked to see that he appears to be a teenager. Not long after, Player 119 shoots and kills himself.
5. Kang Sae-byeok’s Murder
Kang was one of the most beloved characters in the show, so her death was a tough one to watch. She was seriously injured after one of the challenges and it was clear that she may not survive much longer. However, instead of fading away, Kang is viciously murdered when Cho Sang-woo slits her throat.