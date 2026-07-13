‘The Batman: Part II’ Moves Forward – Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Although it has been delayed by a full year, The Batman: Part II is officially on the way. Matt Reeves‘ 2022 distinct iteration and cinematic reboot of the Caped Crusader was a smash hit. Not only does it fall into the thin list of superhero movies praised by critics, it was a major box office triumph, hauling in over $772 million worldwide against a $200 million production budget.
With the final frame introducing Barry Keoghan as what everyone believed to be the Joker, it didn’t take long for fans to beg for a Part II. Now it’s official, Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight, Matt Reeves is back behind the camera, and exciting new cast members have been added. So, here’s everything we know about The Batman: Part II.
What is the Plot of The Batman: Part II?
Matt Reeves threw a different spin on The Batman, serving up much more of a gritty detective movie than a traditional superhero blockbuster flick. Of course, the action was still there – and it was ferocious – but the true core felt like a dark neo-noir procedural, specifically channelling David Fincher films like Se7en and Zodiac. Although an official synopsis for The Batman: Part II has yet to grace us, Matt Reeves has thrown nuggets out to keep people intrigued. The story will reportedly follow a gritty, wintertime Gotham and focus heavily on Bruce Wayne’s psyche as he faces a complex, multi-layered mystery involving the Dent family.
When speaking about the film, Reeves said: “It’s another mystery that’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption and it goes into places that he couldn’t even anticipate in the first one. The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie.”
Who Will Join Robert Pattinson?
Alongside the returning Pattinson – who is fresh off the success of The Drama – Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb (aka the Penguin), Jeffrey Wright will return as Commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis will suit up once again to portray Alfred Pennyworth. Seeing as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) left Gotham City at the end of the first movie, Zoë Kravitz is not expected to return for Part II. It has also not been confirmed whether Paul Dano and Barry Keoghan will return to Gotham.
However, on May 14, 2026, Matt Reeves uploaded a flurry of GIFs on his official X account, welcoming four new cast members. First up was Scarlett Johansson, who will be taking on the role of Harvey Dent’s wife, Gilda. The GIF saw her driving a car late at night, a worried look in her eyes as we see in the rear-view mirror. Playing Harvey Dent will be Sebastian Stan. His GIF came with the caption: “In a Gotham state of mind… Welcome.” The short clip saw his eyes hyper-fixated, bringing his trademark intensity.
The stacked cast doesn’t end there. Reeves also posted GIFs for Charles Dance – who will play Christopher Dent, as well as GIFs for Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry. The latter two names are yet to have characters attached to them. However, we can assume they will be substantial. Koch is a renowned thespian known for the critically acclaimed The Lives of Others, while Henry has made waves with roles in films like Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire and Bullet Train.
When Will The Batman: Part II Hit Movie Theaters?
Despite the wealth of shifts in the DC universe, alongside the corporate takeover at Warner Bros, The Batman: Part II remained a high-priority, top ticket sequel. Originally set for an October 2025 release, the film was delayed by a full year. As it got closer to that date, cameras hadn’t even begun rolling. Now, after another year-long delay, the film is set to hit cinemas on October 1, 2027.
As of writing, camera tests are underway – offering us a glimpse of a snowy Gotham. The first movie was largely shot in Liverpool, England, the Scottish city of Glasgow, and at Warner Bros. Studio lot in Leavesden, England. Reportedly, this film will follow the same path. In late 2025, The Batman: Part II production designer, Luke Hull, shared pre-production photos of Glasgow Cathedral and Anderston train station. When speaking about his creative choice to film in Glasgow, Matt Reeves said: “One of the things that was really important, I wanted this to feel like a Gothic American city, but one that you’d never been to.”
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