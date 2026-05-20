Taylor Zakhar Perez: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Red, White and Royal Blue Star

The past few years have seen Taylor Zakhar Perez rise through the ranks to become one of Hollywood’s most popular stars, with a massive fanbase. He first gained recognition for his breakout supporting role in The Kissing Booth 2 & 3. He later solidified his fame with a critically acclaimed leading performance in Red, White & Royal Blue (2023). Perez stands out for his charm and charismatic screen presence, which are evident in his performances.
Taylor Zakhar Perez’s journey to the spotlight took different routes. Before he attained major recognition as an actor, he spent quality time honing his craft, performing in musical theater, and making guest appearances on notable TV shows. He also made a name for himself as a swimmer. In all, Perez has been dedicated to his craft, and his efforts have been rewarded with millions of fans who can’t wait to see his next project. As the rave for Perez’s leading performance in the upcoming movie sequel Red, White & Royal Wedding continues, here are some interesting facts to know about the actor.
1. Taylor Zakhar Perez Comes From a Diverse Background
Born on December 24, 1991, in Chicago, Perez grew up in Chesterton, Indiana, as the sixth of eight children. One of the traits that captivates audiences about the RW&RB actor is his unique physical features, which can be traced to his mixed ancestry. Perez’s heritage includes Mexican, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean. He has Hungarian heritage from his father, while his mother is a Croatian aesthetician.
2. Taylor Zakhar Perez Declined a Swimming Scholarship to Focus on the Performing Arts
Growing up in Chesterton, Indiana, Taylor Zakhar Perez excelled as a competitive swimmer before pursuing acting. He gained recognition as a nationally ranked competitive swimmer while attending Chesterton High School. After high school, Fordham University in New York offered Zakhar Perez a swimming scholarship. He declined the offer and went for a course in the performing arts at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). There, he majored in Spanish culture and community with a minor in film and television.
3. He Worked in an Auto-body Shop
Before fame, Perez was also interested in cars. Growing up, he worked in his family’s auto-body shop, changing tires on weekends. However, these other interests didn’t affect his passion for the performing arts. The actor’s dynamic and versatile nature helped him excel in diverse ventures before he focused on acting.
4. His Acting Background Began in Opera Houses
Before he began appearing on screens, Taylor Zakhar Perez developed a strong foundation in musical theatre. He performed in opera houses at a young age and became hooked on the craft. His passion for acting was fueled in these early years, prompting his transition into film and television. Subsequently, he made his acting debut in 2012 and appeared in a series of guest roles on popular TV shows, including iCarly, Awkward, and Code Black, gradually building recognition.
5. Taylor Zakhar Perez Earned His Breakthrough as Marco in The Kissing Booth Film Franchise
After a series of guest appearances on TV shows, Taylor Zakhar Perez landed his breakthrough role in 2020, starring as Marco Valentin Peña in the hit Netflix teen rom-com The Kissing Booth 2. The role catapulted him into international fame with millions of social media followers. Zakhar Perez solidified his popularity with a reprisal of the role of Marco in The Kissing Booth 3 (2021). His breakthrough ushered in more film and TV roles, including a supporting role as Shane Body in HBO Max’s Minx in 2022. In 2023, Zakhar Perez achieved critical acclaim with his leading performance as Alex in Red, White & Royal Blue. He has reprised the role in the sequel Red, White & Royal Wedding.
6. Taylor Zakhar Perez Was Named Global Brand Ambassador For Lacoste In 2025
Taylor Zakhar Perez is leveraging his fame to broaden his horizons to include modeling and other pursuits. Lacoste named him an ambassador for the prestigious brand in January 2025, after which he appeared in the fashion icon’s new underwear ad campaign. He is also a social media personality with over 4.7 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million on TikTok.
7. Taylor Zakhar Perez Designed Face Masks For Charity With The Kissing Booth 2 Co-stars During The COVID-19 Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the United States, Taylor Zakhar Perez collaborated with a 3D tech company, Variant Malibu, to produce face masks, reducing manufacturing waste. He also teamed up with his co-stars from The Kissing Booth 2 – Joey King, Joel Courtney, Meganne Young, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers to design masks. They donated the proceeds to an organization in Chicago that helps people with disabilities in the Hispanic community.
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