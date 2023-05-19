7 Things To Know About Yellowjackets’ Tawny Cypress

Tawny Cypress kicked off her acting career in the late 90s with bit parts in crime and legal dramas. A couple of years later, she made a notable impression as the charismatic and intelligent Professor Shambala Stevens on the ABC soap opera, All My Children. Cypress returned to primetime with a bang, achieving much-deserved mainstream success as Simone Deveaux on NBC’s popular superhero series, Heroes.
After a string of guest roles in popular shows such as The Good Wife, House of Cards, and Blue Bloods, Cypress became a huge part of another hit series – Showtime’s survival drama Yellowjackets. On the show, Cypress displays a convincing performance as adult Taissa Turner, a complex character with a disturbing dark side. Whether you’ve recently become intrigued by Cypress or have been an avid follower of her work over the years, here are some facts for more insights into her life and career.
1. She Has Native American and Hungarian Roots
Tawny Cypress comes from a unique blend of African, Native American, and Hungarian roots. Her father was of African and Native American descent, hailing from the Accawmacke Nation of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, while her mother was from Hungary. Her first name, Tawny, means golden brown, while her last name, Cypress, is a nod to the Native American tribe of the same name.
2. Tawny Cypress Originally Auditioned For A Different Role in the TV show Heroes
After auditioning for the role of Niki Sanders, Tawny Cypress was ultimately cast as Simone Deveaux on Heroes, a role that showcased her talent and made an instant impression on fans. Despite having only one season to leave her mark, Cypress delivered a standout performance as an art dealer with unrealized superpowers. Producers felt that she was better suited for the role of Simone Deveaux, which ultimately became one of her most memorable roles. Meanwhile, the part of Niki Sanders went to actress Ali Larter.
3. She Considers Her Role as Tai on Yellowjackets As A Dream Role
Tawny Cypress has taken on diverse roles throughout her career, but her portrayal of Tai in Yellowjackets holds a special place in her heart as it is a dream role that she never imagined would come her way. One of the reasons for this is that, unlike her previous roles, she has the opportunity to make creative contributions to the character. According to her, acting is a team effort, and a performance can be elevated from good to great in a collaborative environment like the one provided by the Yellowjackets crew.
4. Her Coming Out Story Involves a Yellowjackets Co-star
One of the lesser-known aspects of Cypress’ life is that just like her Yellowjackets character, she is queer in real life. While Cypress maintains that she has never been closeted, she spoke publicly about her sexuality for the first time in the docu-series, Queer for Fear. In the documentary which examines queer representation in film history with a focus on the horror genre, Cypress revealed that watching the film, Heavenly Creatures as a kid helped her embrace her queer identity. The film starred her Yellowjackets co-star Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet as two teenage girls from different backgrounds who eventually develop romantic feelings for each other. That said, Cypress has twice been married to men including her ex-husband, Bill Charles, and current husband Tom Dillon.
5. Tawny Cypress Has A Brother Who Is A Comic Book Artist
Tawny Cypress is the youngest among three children. She has an older sister and a brother named Toby Cypress who is a comic book artist. The actress frequently raves about her brother’s talent during interviews revealing that her house is decorated with paintings by her brother. Toby has contributed to some Marvel Comic books including Strange Tales and X Factor.
6. Her First-hand Experience of the 9/11 Attacks Inspired Her to Audition for the Movir, World Trade Center
When the 9/11 terrorist attacks took place, Cypress found herself in close proximity, watching from the window of her apartment building. The experience left a lasting impact on her, and when she heard about the casting call for the 2006 film, World Trade Center, she reached out to the producers for a chance to participate. Despite the small role she landed as a “Bleeding Woman,” Cypress saw it as an opportunity to pay homage to the tragic event and those who lost their lives. The film was a commercial success.
7. Halloween Is Her Favourite Horror Movie
While Tawny Cypress is currently terrifying audiences with her haunting portrayal of Tai on Yellowjackets, she also enjoys being on the receiving end of a good scare. In fact, the actress has named the original Halloween movie, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, as her all-time favorite horror film. For Cypress, the most frightening aspect of the movie is the lurking and mysterious villain, whose presence sends shivers down her spine.
