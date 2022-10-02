7 Things You Didn’t Know About Tyler James Williams

If you’ve watched Everybody Hates Chris, you will probably recognize the American actor, Tyler James Williams!
Tyler, born in Yonkers, New York, to a family of five, has been acting since 1996. You’ve seen him in drama series like Dear White People, sitcoms like Everybody Hates Chris, and even the zombie drama series The Walking Dead! He has done it all!
If you want to catch up on his shows, you can watch him on the award-winning ABC show Abbott Elementary. But what do you know about this handsome actor? To help you out, here are six things that you didn’t know about Tyler James Williams.
1. He was born and raised in New York
The 29-year-old Abbott Elementary star has been in the industry for years. But did you know that he was born in New York City? Tyler James Williams was born in Yonkers, NYC, in 1992 and started his acting career early. He got several appearances on tv shows like Sesame Street and Saturday Night Live before he was ten. His first role was at the age of four, and not many kids had such a promising career in Hollywood at that time. His father, Le Roy Williams, was a police sergeant, and his mother was an entertainer and songwriter. Tyler James has two siblings, one brother, and a sister, so it’s no sup rise he ventured into The entertainment industry like his mother.
2. Tyler Williams landed his most significant role when he was 14
Everyone hopes and prays that they will get their 15 minutes of fame sooner rather than later. And for Tyler, that was the case when he landed a starring role in Chris rock’s Everybody hated Chris when he was only 14 years old. And he wasn’t going to waste it. He rose to fame while starring in the comedy-drama for four seasons. He did a good job winning an NAACP award in 2007 for his performance on the sitcom. If you liked Everybody Hates Chris, you’d be happy to know that an animated series based on the show is happening. According to rumors in Hollywood, they only wanted Tyler James Williams to play the leading role of Chris Rock in a movie, not the actual sitcom series.
3. Tyler has played numerous recurring roles in top tv series and movies
Even after the end of Everybody Hates Chris in May 2009, Tyler didn’t stop acting. He went on to guest star on numerous TV shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, True Jackson VP, and Two for the Money. He also played the lead star in a Disney Channel musical, let it shine, which only added him millions of more fans around the world.
Other shows you can find Tyler Williams include Dear White People, Detroit, Taylor Perry Presents Peeples, the United States vs. Billie Holiday, Criminal minds: beyond Borders, The Walking Dead, Key and Peele, A Black Lady sketch show, and Abbott Elementary.
4. Did you know Tyler James Williams can sing?
Yes, if you didn’t know, this multi-talented actor can also sing pretty well. Not the bathroom kind of singing, but he can hold a tune. We realized this when he starred in the hit Disney Channel movie, Let it Shine. When the film was released in 2012, a couple of his recorded songs were topping musical charts. Although he stated that his co-stars Trevor Jackson and Coco Jones had better singing voices, he could still hold his own on the stage.
5. He hopes to inspire others with his role at Abbott Elementary.
Tyler plays a first-grade teacher in the award-winning Mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. Tyler said that Gregory is the best version of exhausted when asked about his role. During an interview, Tyler James Williams said that he hopes black men will feel seen through his character on the show. A fun fact is Quinta Robinson, the writer and producer of Abbott Elementary, reached out to Tyler James via DM for his role on the ABC sitcom.
6. Tyler James Williams has been nominated for multiple acting awards.
According to his IMDb, Tyler James Williams has been nominated and won numerous awards for his acting performances. This actor has been nominated for the BET YoungStars, 2022 Primetime Emmy, and Hollywood Critics Association television awards. Tyler has also won two Black Reel Awards, an NAACP award for Everybody Hates Chris, and a River Run International Film Festival. And superstardom hasn’t changed him. We are stan a humble king! Meet the cast of Abbott Elementary.