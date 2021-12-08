Home
Television
Meet The Cast of Abbott Elementary

Meet The Cast of Abbott Elementary

13 seconds ago

Few people work as diligently and with such dedication as an educator. Now, imagine being a teacher in a public school in a Philadelphia neighborhood that isn’t exactly crawling with PTA moms, and you might find that the teachers there have more working against them than they do for them – it’s the premise behind the new show “Abbott Elementary,” and it’s a good one. this show is going to air its first episode on December 7, 2021, and it’s going to be big. These teachers are all working for a public school with a principal who can’t exactly read the room on a good day, and they don’t have much going on in their favor. However, they are all dedicated. They want to do good things and make things happen, and they are doing just that. It seems that this show will air a special introduction in December, and then it will go back to Tuesday nights beginning January 4, 2022. It’s an ABC comedy, and we have a feeling it’s going to be that good. While we don’t have a lot of information about each of the characters yet, we do know who is going to take on each one, and we thought it was time to make the announcement to fans who want to tune in to see this hilarious take on modern-day teaching in a school that might not be the best of the best. The cast is phenomenal, and we want to introduce the teachers of Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson

She’s lent her voice to several characters on television, but her start in the acting business came when she was a social media star. She had some videos shared on Buzzfeed, she went viral, and now she is a star. She’s taking on the role of Janine Teagues. Teagues is an almost brand-new teacher in a public school setting, and she’s got the optimism and the excitement of a first-year teacher with no idea what to expect.

Tyler James Williams

Is that Chris, the guy everybody hates? Why, yes, it is. You know him from his role in the show “Everybody Hates Chris,” in which he played, well, Chris. You already know he’s quite talented, and now he’s starring as a teacher in this new show. He’s a substitute by the name of Gregory Eddie, and he’s going to have a good time taking on this new role.

Janelle James

She is taking on the role of Ava Coleman, but you know her as a comedian. She got her start in the comedy business by literally just talking crap, and that’s precisely how she describes herself as a comedian. She started her comedy career in 2009. She went to an open mic night in an Illinois club, and she did what she did. She was good enough to keep doing it, and here she is.

Lisa Ann Walter

She takes on the role of Melissa Schemmeni, but you’ll really only see the beloved Chessy. She was Dennis Quaid’s insanely hilarious, witty, loving woman of the house but only in a ‘I like to get paid to help out and I love this family and this little girl so much,’ kind of way. She’s Chessy, but now she’s someone else. We might find it difficult to see her in another role, but we are willing to give it a chance.

Chris Perfetti

He plays the role of Jacob Hill. He’s done it all. From theater to Indie films, there is nothing he hasn’t tried as an actor. Right now, he’s living his life working as a working actor and enjoying it. This ABC series is going to be a departure from his typical work, but he is made for this role.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

You’ll see her portraying a character by the name of Barbara Howard, but you’ll recognize this talented star from her time on Broadway. She starred in “DreamGirls,” which earned her a Tony Award nomination for being the Best Actress in a Musical. She’s that good at what she does. She’s been in just about everything, and she’s not even afraid to take on a new role in a new show.

William Stanford

He will take on the role of Mr. Johnson, the school’s janitor. He has a unique take on things from his own point of view, and we cannot wait to see this character evolve. We loved him “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and in “Ray Donovan,” and we have little doubt we will also love him in this new ABC comedy.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Meet The Cast of Abbott Elementary
John Cena To Headline New HBO Max “Peacemaker” Series
Netflix’s True Story Explores The Downsides Of Fame
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Are We Ever Going To See a Scrooged 2?
Did You Know That Ray Liotta Could Have Been Batman?
The Reason Why Kit Harington’s Eternals Role is So Small
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Jen Armstrong
Five Life Lessons We Learned from the Passing of Virgil Abloh
Thena vs. Wonder Woman: Who Wins?
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes
Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level