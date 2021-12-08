Meet The Cast of Abbott Elementary

Few people work as diligently and with such dedication as an educator. Now, imagine being a teacher in a public school in a Philadelphia neighborhood that isn’t exactly crawling with PTA moms, and you might find that the teachers there have more working against them than they do for them – it’s the premise behind the new show “Abbott Elementary,” and it’s a good one. this show is going to air its first episode on December 7, 2021, and it’s going to be big. These teachers are all working for a public school with a principal who can’t exactly read the room on a good day, and they don’t have much going on in their favor. However, they are all dedicated. They want to do good things and make things happen, and they are doing just that. It seems that this show will air a special introduction in December, and then it will go back to Tuesday nights beginning January 4, 2022. It’s an ABC comedy, and we have a feeling it’s going to be that good. While we don’t have a lot of information about each of the characters yet, we do know who is going to take on each one, and we thought it was time to make the announcement to fans who want to tune in to see this hilarious take on modern-day teaching in a school that might not be the best of the best. The cast is phenomenal, and we want to introduce the teachers of Abbott Elementary.
Quinta Brunson
She’s lent her voice to several characters on television, but her start in the acting business came when she was a social media star. She had some videos shared on Buzzfeed, she went viral, and now she is a star. She’s taking on the role of Janine Teagues. Teagues is an almost brand-new teacher in a public school setting, and she’s got the optimism and the excitement of a first-year teacher with no idea what to expect.
Tyler James Williams
Is that Chris, the guy everybody hates? Why, yes, it is. You know him from his role in the show “Everybody Hates Chris,” in which he played, well, Chris. You already know he’s quite talented, and now he’s starring as a teacher in this new show. He’s a substitute by the name of Gregory Eddie, and he’s going to have a good time taking on this new role.
Janelle James
She is taking on the role of Ava Coleman, but you know her as a comedian. She got her start in the comedy business by literally just talking crap, and that’s precisely how she describes herself as a comedian. She started her comedy career in 2009. She went to an open mic night in an Illinois club, and she did what she did. She was good enough to keep doing it, and here she is.
Lisa Ann Walter
She takes on the role of Melissa Schemmeni, but you’ll really only see the beloved Chessy. She was Dennis Quaid’s insanely hilarious, witty, loving woman of the house but only in a ‘I like to get paid to help out and I love this family and this little girl so much,’ kind of way. She’s Chessy, but now she’s someone else. We might find it difficult to see her in another role, but we are willing to give it a chance.
Chris Perfetti
He plays the role of Jacob Hill. He’s done it all. From theater to Indie films, there is nothing he hasn’t tried as an actor. Right now, he’s living his life working as a working actor and enjoying it. This ABC series is going to be a departure from his typical work, but he is made for this role.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
You’ll see her portraying a character by the name of Barbara Howard, but you’ll recognize this talented star from her time on Broadway. She starred in “DreamGirls,” which earned her a Tony Award nomination for being the Best Actress in a Musical. She’s that good at what she does. She’s been in just about everything, and she’s not even afraid to take on a new role in a new show.
William Stanford
He will take on the role of Mr. Johnson, the school’s janitor. He has a unique take on things from his own point of view, and we cannot wait to see this character evolve. We loved him “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and in “Ray Donovan,” and we have little doubt we will also love him in this new ABC comedy.