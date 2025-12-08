“Revenge For Getting Their Feelings Hurt”: Cops Reveal What Led Teen Boys To Set 14YO Girl On Fire

After the brutal homicide of Danika Troy, the 14-year-old’s mother spoke about the two boys who allegedly took her life.
Danika’s torched body was found in a wooded area of Pace, Florida, on Tuesday, December 2.
Two boys, Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, are currently behind bars in connection with her passing.
Image credits: Ashley Troy
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Danika Troy’s mother, Ashley Troy, reported her missing after noticing that neither she nor her electric scooter was at home.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said she had been missing since November 30 and was reported as a runaway the next day.
Image credits: WKRG
On December 2, a witness alerted authorities about a burned body in a wooded area next to a black scooter that matched the description Ashley had given authorities.
Officials confirmed that the remains belonged to Danika, whose body sustained firearm wounds before being set on fire.
Two suspects, Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, were arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated m*rder on December 3 in connection with her passing.
Image credits: WEAR Channel 3 News
Gabriel and Kimahri allegedly hatched a plot to attack her and lured her into a wooded area off Kimberly Road.
“This is where it gets really horrific,” Sheriff Johnson said during a press conference. “The 16-year-old, Gabriel Williams, stole his mother’s handgun and sh*t Danika Troy.”
The boys fired at their teenage schoolmate before dousing her in gasoline and setting her on fire.
Image credits: WEAR Channel 3 News
After her daughter’s brutal homicide, Ashley said she didn’t have any hatred towards the suspects but wants justice for Danika.
“I don’t blame those boys. I blame evil influence. I don’t hate them, I hate what they did to my baby,” she said.
“But I want nothing less than for them to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” she added.
Image credits: Ashley Troy
The bereaved mother said the violent attack on her daughter reminded her of the true-crime series Under the Bridge, which tells the story of Reena Virk, 14, whose life was taken by a group of teens in British Columbia, Canada, in 1997.
“It’s all I can do not to picture it constantly,” she said about the series.
Image credits: Ashley Troy
After interrogating the teens, officials found that Kimahri had allegedly spoken to a cooperating witness about how they “planned the m*rder of Danika.”
“The initial plan was to shoot Danika once, but Gabriel continued to shoot,” Kimahri allegedly told the witness. “They then burned Danika’s body and left the area.”
Kimahri’s mother told authorities that she caught her son “sneaking” back into their house around 11 p.m. on November 30.
When she confronted him, he claimed he had gone out to smoke. But the mother grew suspicious because she didn’t detect any smoke smell on him.
Image credits: Ashley Troy
Investigators found that the three teenagers had a fallout at the beginning of Thanksgiving break, after which she blocked Kimahri online.
Gabriel claimed to cops that Danika made “hurtful comments” and called him “worthless and a g*ng-b**ger.”
The sheriff said not all details in the case add up, and the investigation is still ongoing.
“The motive that we’re getting doesn’t fit the forensics or any facts of the case,” he said.
Image credits: Ashley Troy
Ashley, a devout Christian and member of the Avalon Baptist Church, said she received plenty of love and support from the church following her daughter’s passing.
Danika “was beautiful and loved Jesus,” Ashley said. “If anything would make this sacrifice worth it, it would be leading others to Christ.”
Image credits: Ashley Troy
The mother shared an emotional plea online after Danika’s charred body was found in the woods.
“Please anyone with photos of my Danika… post them here,” she wrote on social media.
“She never would let me take any of her as a teen,” she added.
Many responded to her post with pictures and videos and offered heartfelt messages of support to the grief-stricken mother.
