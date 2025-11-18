Hey Pandas, What Objects Need To Be A Specific Color To Function? (Closed)

I had this idea a while ago to do a photography project about items that need to be a specific color to work. More specifically, things that wouldn’t work if they were a different color, such as camouflage, litmus paper, traffic lights, etc.
#1
Leaves
#2
Traffic lights
#3
Oranges. If they’re blue, then they’re called blues. They must be orange, otherwise they will not be oranges.
#4
Life jackets/boats/vests. Anything hazard colored.
#5
Paint. While it can function in any colour, it’s correct and proper function isn’t being fulfilled if it is wrong.
#6
Camouflage. Of any kind.
#7
Lime water, Potassium permanganate, K2Cr2O7, Funeral wear, chlorophyll etc
#8
Fire extinguisher
#9
Lemons
#10
#11
Blood.
#12
a green screen
