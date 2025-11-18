Hey Pandas, What Objects Need To Be A Specific Color To Function? (Closed)

by

I had this idea a while ago to do a photography project about items that need to be a specific color to work. More specifically, things that wouldn’t work if they were a different color, such as camouflage, litmus paper, traffic lights, etc.

#1

Leaves

#2

Traffic lights

#3

Oranges. If they’re blue, then they’re called blues. They must be orange, otherwise they will not be oranges.

#4

Life jackets/boats/vests. Anything hazard colored.

#5

Paint. While it can function in any colour, it’s correct and proper function isn’t being fulfilled if it is wrong.

#6

Camouflage. Of any kind.

#7

Lime water, Potassium permanganate, K2Cr2O7, Funeral wear, chlorophyll etc

#8

Fire extinguisher

#9

Lemons

#10

Life jackets/boats/vests. Anything hazard colored.

#11

Blood.

#12

a green screen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Shocking Twist In Violent Disney World Incident As Victim Is Revealed To Be Culprit’s Mother
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
50 Funniest Marriage Tweets Shared In 2021
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Show Mexico Life
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2017
Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Word And Its Meaning? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why Mama June Hasn’t Been on TV for a While
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2019
80 Job Listings With Requirements So Ridiculous People Walked Away Immediately (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.