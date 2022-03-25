Sydney Sweeney’s Been on a Roll Lately

Now and then a person might turn around and notice a few new faces in the room, especially when it comes to entertainment. Sydney Sweeney has been around for well over a decade, but her star has been on the rise for a while, and in the last several years she’s become a rather noticeable name in the movies and on TV. You can’t help but be impressed by her rise, as over the last several years she’s been featured in several movies and TV shows that have helped her career to blossom and her name to become far more well known as she’s starred in movies such as Nocturne, Voyeurs, and the HBO Max show Euphoria. At the age of 24, she’s one of the up-and-coming talents that has been seen to come from being an extra to a supporting actor to someone that’s created a huge impact in her own movies and show her talent in a big way. It used to be when one noticed an actor on their way up they could start to watch everything they’d done and make accurate predictions as to how big they would get.
While this does still happen, it tends to happen at a speed that’s hard to keep up with these days since social media has taken a huge leap forward, and trying to anticipate a star’s rise is kind of tough. Sweeney is kind of an interesting individual since despite being absolutely gorgeous, she can downplay her looks and her personality in a way that makes her appear to be kind of a mousey, uncertain character, but then she can glam it up and turn on the charm in a way that makes her look and sound like a different person. In other words, she has the kind of talent that makes a great base that allows a person to keep pushing forward and become one of the elites if she so chooses.
Looking at her background is kind of interesting since she’s been a rather active individual throughout her life, as she’s a trained MMA fighter, a grappler in high school, and has been active in one activity or another for years. In this way, it kind of appears that a few of her movie characters might make a little more sense given that in Nocturne she was a serious overachiever that tried to do everything possible to secure her future. Unlike her character, she’s been seen to be a very personable individual. As of now, it’s possible to say that her star is still rising and that she’s going to keep building to a level that will make her a household name. But as of now, she’s worth noting since her name has been popping up left and right over the past few years, and her influence has been building in the kind of way that could be extremely positive or could implode once she gets big enough. A lot of people are hoping that the former will happen and that the latter will be avoided.
Taking a look at her filmography it feels safe to say that things have been progressing the way they need to for a while and that she’s been climbing toward greatness for a while now. Whether or not this is going to last feels like a bit of speculation that a lot of people don’t want to get into. Attractive women and great acting skills go quite a way when it comes to finding success, but there are a few other factors that are needed when it comes to navigating the twisting pathways of Hollywood, and Sweeney has already shown that she has what it takes to survive in the entertainment industry. The fact that she’s shown up in several of the more popular shows over the years and hasn’t pushed so hard to be at the top of her game is kind of nice since it gives her the appearance of someone that’s come up without as much pressure as many others. Given all she’s done at this point though, it’s fair to state that she hasn’t come by anything easily and has worked hard for the chance to be as noticeable as she is.
Considering that she’s still fairly young, it’s easy to think that Sweeney’s career is still at that point where she could blow up and become even bigger, or she could prove to be someone that flares brightly and fizzles out after a while. It’s a big hope that it will be the former since she’s been entertaining to watch and is skilled enough that she can go from being someone that was noticed now and then to someone that could be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the years to come. It’s easy to say that we’re looking forward to seeing more of her.