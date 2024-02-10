Sydney Brooke Simpson: Where Is O.J. Simpson’s Daughter Now?

The O.J. Simpson trial was undeniably among the most controversial events in all of American history, shaking not only the legal system but also the lives of those closest to the accused, especially his sons and daughters. Accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, the former NFL star’s trial became national news. On October 3, 1995, when the not-guilty verdict was announced, 57% of America was watching! That number — 150 million viewers — was so huge that phone companies noted a 60% drop as people stayed glued to their televisions.
And the media frenzy and endless speculation haven’t stopped since. To this day, there are entire Facebook groups and subreddits dedicated to discussing the trial and O.J.’s innocence. But amidst the public discourse, what often gets lost are the personal narratives, the stories of those whose lives were forever changed by the tragedy. Today, we’ll be focusing on one such life: Sydney Brooke Simpson. We’ll be going over the trial’s impact on her childhood, her relationship with her father, and where she finds herself today, far from the media storm that once surrounded her.
The O.J. Trial’s Impact on Sydney Brooke Simpson
Simpson was just eight years old when her entire world turned upside down. Her mother was murdered in cold blood, and worse yet, her father was the one accused of doing it. During the trial, Simpson and her brother, Justin, were placed under the care of their maternal grandparents (Nicole’s family). And if the media-circus trial wasn’t torture enough, she had to relive the worst days of her life every time the story was retold in books, documentaries, and TV shows.
Growing up, she was terrified of going out in public and hated the media attention. In order to protect herself, she even changed her name to Portia and began working as a restaurant server without anyone knowing who she was. But, in 2014, a journalist tracked her down and exposed her identity. Still, she leads a very private life. No social media, no public pronouncements, just a conscious effort to carve out a life far from the headlines.
Her Relationship With Her Father
Following her father’s acquittal of the murder charges in 1995, he was granted full custody of Sydney and Justin, with the Brown family having visitation rights. This means that O.J. Simpson played a major role in their upbringing. There are conflicting reports over Sydney Brooke Simpson’s stance on her father’s innocence because she’s never made a public statement herself. An unnamed source close to her has come out and said that she does believe her father murdered her mother, but she’s chosen to forgive him since he is the only parent she has.
On the other hand, her ex-boyfriend, Stuart Alexander Lee, has claimed that Sydney and Justin do not believe O.J. committed the murders. They think it was a drug deal gone bad because Nicole’s throat was “cut like a Columbian necktie.” Despite the controversial past, Sydney and Justin Simpson continue to maintain a healthy relationship with their. The kids still meet their father on various occasions; in 2018, the trio was spotted on a Florida beach in what looked like a Thanksgiving reunion.
Sydney Owns Her Own Real Estate Business
Sydney Brooke Simpson attended high school at Gulliver Academy and then graduated from Boston University with a BA in Sociology. Trying to keep a low profile, she worked at various restaurants and changed jobs a lot. But since the journalist exposed her Portia identity, she went back to using her real name and established herself as a successful entrepreneur.
Today, she lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has her own real estate company, Simpsy Properties LLC. She has bought a number of properties in the area and renovated them for rent or sale. She’s also the co-owner and manager of a restaurant, which she runs alongside her brother, Justin.
Is Sydney Brooke Simpson Married?
As of current public knowledge, Sydney Brooke Simpson is not married and has no children. She dated Stuart Alexander Lee after college, and their relationship lasted from 2007 to 2012. Then, there were rumors about her romantic involvement with local politician and real estate investor Robert Blackmon, but Blackmon has denied them. So, as of now, Sydney Brooke Simpson isn’t romantically involved with anyone; she seems to be focused on her career and personal happiness. If you’re interested in knowing what her sister has been up to, check out this guide on what Arnelle Simpson.
