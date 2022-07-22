“Sweet Home Alabama” Turns 20 In 2022

Sweet Home Alabama is one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. Released in 2002, the movie starred Reese Witherspoon and Josh Lucas and told the story of a woman who left her small town in Alabama to become a successful fashion designer in New York City. When her city boyfriend proposes to her, she returns home to Alabama to get a divorce from her husband whom she married in high school. The movie was praised for its humor, charm, and heartwarming story. A review by Observer‘s Rex Reed wrote: “It’s as preposterous and phony as a Confederate C-note, but Reese Witherspoon has so much natural beauty, talent and charm she guarantees more fun than the day the hogs ate Willie.” Another generous review from Vogue‘s Steff Yotka indicated: ”
A classic tale of deception and the American Dream, this movie has everything. Reese Witherspoon’s “real” accent. Candice Bergen as the mayor of New York City. A Civil War reenactment. A botched outing of a gay cousin. A baby in a bar! Patrick Dempsey and Josh Lucas! It’s a true visual feast with a plot that has more twists and turns than you’d expect from a film that takes its name from a Lynyrd Skynyrd song, making it A-plus hangover material.” In 2022, Sweet Home Alabama will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Here are a few reasons why the movie should be rewatched in 2022:
The movie is a classic romantic comedy
Sweet Home Alabama is the perfect movie for anyone who loves romantic comedies. The movie has everything you could want in a romantic comedy: humor, romance, and a happy ending. Anyone who likes rom-com should always have Sweet Home Alabama on their list. What makes this movie a particularly interesting tale of love is that it’s set against the backdrop of the South, which provides a unique perspective on love and relationships.
The movie is set in two of the most beautiful states in the country
The majority of the movie takes place in Alabama, which is one of the most beautiful states in the country. The scenery is gorgeous and the movie does a great job of capturing the beauty of the state. The second half of the movie takes place in New York City, which is also a beautiful place to visit. If you’ve never been to either state, watching Sweet Home Alabama is a great way to see both.
The movie has an all-star cast
In addition to Reese Witherspoon and Josh Lucas, the movie also stars Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, and Mary Kay Place. The cast is one of the best parts of the movie. They all have great chemistry and they work well together. The cast is one of the reasons why the movie is so beloved by fans. Witherspoon was particularly exceptional in the movie. In an interview with People, she said that she can somewhat relate to the character she was portraying: “When I read the script I was like, ‘Do these people know my life story?’” Witherspoon said while promoting her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup, at a press conference in New York, according to Page Six. “Because no matter how much you love where you’re from, when you get a little bit older you get nostalgic for it. When I was 18, I was like, ‘I am out of here! I am never coming back!’ “When I was going through Sweet Home Alabama I was like, ‘This is exactly how so many young people feel,’ ” she said. “You want to leave home and then you realize that there’s so many important things about the closeness of family or people who knew you before. And I feel really like that movie really encapsulated those ideas. And it was a lot of fun. It was so much fun. I had a great time doing it.”
It has an amazing soundtrack
The movie’s soundtrack is one of the best parts of the movie. It features a mix of country and pop songs that perfectly capture the feel of the movie. The soundtrack includes songs by Jewel, Sheryl Crow, Dolly Parton, Avril Lavigne, and more. The Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Sweet Home Alabama” is prominently featured throughout the movie. If you love country music or pop music, then you’ll love the soundtrack to Sweet Home Alabama.
It’s directed by Andy Tennant
Andy Tennant is a great director and he did an excellent job with Sweet Home Alabama. He’s directed other movies like Hitch and Ever After, but Sweet Home Alabama is one of his best. If you’re a fan of his work, then you should definitely watch the movie again in 2022.
It’s a feel-good movie
One of the best things about Sweet Home Alabama is that it’s a feel-good movie. It’s the perfect movie to watch when you need a pick-me-up. The story is heartwarming and the ending will leave you feeling happy. If you’re looking for a movie that will make you feel good, then Sweet Home Alabama is a perfect choice.
There might be a sequel
There have been rumors that a sequel to Sweet Home Alabama is in the works. If the rumors are true, then the sequel will be released in 2022, which would be the perfect time to rewatch the original movie. The rumors have not been confirmed, but it would be exciting to see a sequel to one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. According to US, Witherspoon hinted towards a desire to make the sequel, saying: “I love Sweet Home Alabama!” she explained during a Facebook Live chat. “We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to call me, I would happily make a Sweet Home Alabama 2!” Josh Lucas, however, isn’t as optimistic about the reality of a sequel, although he’s nonetheless expressed his desire for it: “Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese’s [Witherspoon] got a book club. And I’m saying that like laughingly, but Reese is, you know, I’ve heard like, ‘Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.’ You know, she’s a mogul.”