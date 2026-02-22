Survivor Season 50: Meet the Contestants and Returning Legends

Survivor season 50, titled Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, is set to premiere on February 25, 2026, on CBS and Paramount+. This landmark edition brings together some of the most memorable players in the Emmy-winning reality competition series. With 24 returning contestants, this season marks the largest all-star cast ever assembled. The cast represents competitors from the very first season through Survivor 49.
The Survivor season 50 theme gives fans direct influence over several aspects of the game, from tribe colors to twists and mechanics. This approach underscores the celebratory nature of this season, designed to honor the franchise’s 25-year legacy. Returning players include legends and recent standouts alike, including winners, finalists, and fan favorites who have shaped Survivor’s evolution over the decades. Contestants are listed alphabetically in descending order.
1. Angelina Keeley
Season: David vs. Goliath (Season 37)
Angelina Keeley was a sharp strategic player known for her bold moves and confident gameplay. She beat 17 other contestants to finish as runner-up, behind Mike White and Nick Wilson, who won the season. Keeley’s return gives her a second chance to make deeper strategic waves.
2. Aubry Bracco
Seasons: Kaôh Rōng (Season 32), Game Changers ( Season 34), Edge of Extinction (Season 38)
Aubry Bracco is no stranger to Survivor, having contested in three previous seasons. With her best finish as a runner-up in season 32, Bracco returns to Survivor season 50 to prove again why she deserves the win. Bracco is noted for her deep strategic thinking and social game. Her returnee seasons demonstrated her adaptability and ability to challenge dominant alliances.
3. Benjamin “Coach” Wade
Seasons: Tocantins (Season 18), Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), South Pacific (Season 23)
During his run on the show, Coach Wade has proven to be one of the most charismatic and unpredictable players in the series. Known for his quirky personality and bold game moves, Coach brings memorable quotes and strategies to every season. Having had an impressive run as one of the runners-up in season 23, Coach comes determined to emerge as the Sole Survivor in Survivor season 50.
4. Charlie Davis
Season: Survivor Season 46
Charlie Davis finished as first runner-up in Survivor 46. Davis was a fan favorite for his witty gameplay and physical prowess. His return brings both strengths back to the Survivor 50 tribe.
5. Chrissy Hofbeck
Season: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (Season 35)
Chrissy Hofbeck earned respect on her original season for her integrity and strong challenge performances. Although Ben Driebergen won her season as Sole Survivor, Hofbeck came close, finishing as first runner-up. Hofbeck’s social gameplay and likability have made her a strong returnee pick.
6. Christian Hubicki
Season: David vs. Goliath (Season 37)
Christian Hubicki made an impression with his quirky personality and intellectual approach to Survivor. Though he didn’t make the final tribal council, his strategic thinking stood out. While he was the 12th contestant to be voted out in season 37, Hubicki returns to Survivor season 50 with hopes of clinching the win.
7. Cirie Fields
Seasons: Panama (Season 12), Micronesia (Season 16), Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Game Changers (Season 34)
Widely considered one of the greatest players never to win, Cirie Fields returns for her fifth season. Her masterful social strategy and alliance-building have made her a fixture in Survivor lore. Interestingly, despite her four attempts at the competition, Fields has never been to the finals. She hopes to make this a lot different in Survivor season 50.
8. Colby Donaldson
Seasons: The Australian Outback (Season 2), All-Stars (Season 8), Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20)
One of the show’s most recognizable competitors, Colby Donaldson, first gained fame in The Australian Outback, finishing as runner-up. His physicality and likability made him a fan favorite across three appearances. While The Australian Outback has been his best performance on the show, he returns in Survivor season 50 to claim his long-awaited win.
9. Dee Valladares
Season: Survivor Season 45 (Winner)
Dee Valladares is one of the most recent winners to return. Her balanced strategic and physical play led her to victory in Season 45. Valladares returns as one of Survivor 50’s strongest contenders.
10. Emily Flippen
Season: Survivor Season 45
Also from Season 45, Emily Flippen was a compelling competitor whose social maneuvering helped shape the alliances that season. Although she made it to the jury, she was the 11th contestant voted out in season 45. Survivor 50 provides an opportunity to finish as the Sole Survivor.
11. Genevieve Mushaluk
Season: Survivor Season 47
Genevieve Mushaluk proved her adaptability and social strategy in her first season. It’s no surprise she earned a return for this landmark cast. The last time audiences watched her, Mushaluk was voted out two days before the finals.
12. Jenna Lewis-Dougherty
Seasons: Borneo (Survivor 1), All-Stars (Season 8)
Jenna Lewis-Dougherty returned for an early all-stars edition after competing in the original Survivor: Borneo. She finished in the final three during All-Stars and remains beloved for her strategic social play in both appearances. Being the only contestant from season 1, Lewis-Dougherty will be the oldest legend in Survivor season 50.
13. Joe Hunter
Season: Survivor 48
Joe Hunter matched physical strength with strategic positioning in his first season. This earned him a second-place finish in season 48. Hunter will be one of the strongest contestants in Survivor season 50.
14. Jonathan Young
Season: Survivor Season 42
Jonathan Young joined Survivor’s history in season 42 when he contested against 17 other contestants. Young impressed fans with his calm demeanor and strategic efforts, finishing near the top of his season. His return in Survivor season 50 adds a thoughtful strategist back into the game.
15. Kamilla Karthigesu
Season: Survivor Season 48
Kamilla Karthigesu made waves for her strong strategic instincts and ability to align with powerful players. She joined the series in season 48, but her strategies weren’t enough to get her into the finals. Survivor 50 provides another opportunity to fight to become Sole Survivor.
16. Kyle Fraser
Season: Survivor Season 48 (Winner)
Also representing Survivor season 48 in Survival 50 is its winner, Kyle Fraser. As a recent winner of the show, Fraser combines strategic intelligence and social finesse. His championship performance gives him a strong foundation as he defends his legacy.
17. Mike White
Season: David vs. Goliath (Season 37)
Mike White emerged as the first runner-up in season 37, with Nick Wilson winning the season. However, White became more famous for creating HBO’s satirical comedy anthology series The White Lotus. His storytelling and game insight make him a standout returnee and one of the standout contestants in the upcoming Survivor season 50.
18. Ozzy Lusth
Seasons: Cook Islands (Season 13), Micronesia (Season 16), South Pacific (Season 23), Game Changers (Season 34)
Throughout his appearances in the Survivor series, Ozzy Lusth has stood out for his challenge prowess, particularly in endurance and adventure competitions. Though never a champion, he has come close and remains one of the best physical competitors Survivor has seen. Lusth brings a wealth of experience and physicality to the show’s milestone season.
19. Q Burdette
Season: Survivor Season 46
Quintavius “Q” Burdette made it to Day 23 before being voted out in season 46. However, he stood out for his bold personality and memorable Tribal Council moments. His strategic momentum from season 46 carries into season 50.
20. Rick Devens
Season: Edge of Extinction (Season 38)
Rick Devens became memorable for his emotional tributes to his brother and steady gameplay. He exited the show a day shy of the finals. While his strategic depth made him a strong contender in his season, audiences look forward to seeing how he’ll perform in Survivor 50.
21. Rizo Velovic
Season: Survivor Season 49
Rizo Velovic’s strong showing in Season 49, including deep strategic alliances, earned him a direct invitation back for Survivor 50. As one of the show’s recent contestants, Velovic’s elimination on Day 25 makes him one of the new season’s favorites. Hopefully, he brings the magic and willpower to survive into the finals.
22. Savannah Louie
Season: Survivor Season 49 (Winner)
With 22 contestants for Survivor 50 already announced, Savannah Louie is the second of the two contestants from season 49 joining the milestone season. Louie, who just won Season 49, emerged as a dominant player with challenge strength and strategic clarity. Her back-to-back return is rare and notable.
23. Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick
Seasons: Palau (Season 10), Guatemala (Season 11), Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20)
Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick joined the series in season 10. She reached the finals in season 11 before being beaten by Danni Boatwright. Kendrick’s resilience and strategic instincts earned her multiple returns. However, since her third appearance in season 20 was quite short, season 50 might well be her best season in Survivor.
24. Tiffany Ervin
Season: Survivor Season 46
Tiffany Nicole Ervin made an impact with power plays early in her original season. Her strategic tenacity earns her another shot at the title. Ervin completes the contestant lineup for the much-anticipated Survivor Season 50.
Follow Us