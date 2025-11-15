Cute 3D Models By These Artists That Might Brighten Your Day (17 Pics)

by

Art fascinates me! Music, sculpture, painting, poetry, and everything that allows me to travel through its contemplation!

I admire the artist who makes the work of art his language. Each work of art is unique! The important thing is to get the viewer involved and let him feel!

Today, I recommend the very intriguing and cute work of Usagipan3ds, 3D modeling artists!

More info: Instagram

#1 Orca

#2 Spock

#3 Sloth

#4 Dragon Pot

#5 Chick With Sunglasses

#6 Bee Band

#7 Queen’s Guard

#8 Bunny

#9 Sleepy Red Panda

#10 Alligator

#11 Farmer

#12 Phoenix

#13 Dog With Headphones

#14 Hen And Chicks

#15 Big Dragon

#16 Panda Baby Clothes

#17 El Chavo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
