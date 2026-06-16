Sophie Wilde: Everything You Need To Know About The Talk To Me Star

In less than five years after her professional debut, Sophie Wilde set herself on a pedestal as an exceptional, fast-rising star. Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, the Australian actress discovered her passion for acting as a child and has been intentional about honing her craft. Her early obsession with period drama, especially the 1995 Pride and Prejudice TV series, also played a huge role in shaping her career choice, and she’s still drawn to the genre.
Despite her early interest in the performing arts, Sophie Wilde completed her formal training before making her acting debut. Needless to say, her efforts paid off, as she has charmed her way into audiences’ hearts with stellar performances in film, television, and on stage. After starring in box-office hits such as Talk To Me and Babygirl in her early years as an actress, Wilde established herself as a talented newcomer who dares to take on challenging roles. From film roles to notable television credits, here’s everything you need to know about Wilde’s life and career exploits.
Sophie Wilde’s Early Life Influenced Her Interest in the Performing Arts
Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, to an Ivorian mother and an Australian father, Sophie Wilde spent her formative years in Enmore, Sydney. She grew up with a younger brother and spent time with her grandparents, who often took her to watch opera and musicals in the theater. This laid the initial foundation for her acting career. At the age of five, Wilde enrolled in drama classes at the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP).
Sophie Wilde went ahead to study at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts before returning to NIDA for a degree in acting. She graduated from NIDA in 2019 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting. Wilde has been intentional about her acting career from the beginning, and it reflects in her works. Subsequently, she took the entertainment industry by storm, showcasing her versatility and in-depth storytelling skills in notable films, television series, and on stage.
Sophie Wilde’s Acting Credits From Her 202o Professional Debut to Date
Although she began honing her acting skills from childhood, Sophie Wilde made her professional debut as Ophelia in the 2020 Bell Shakespeare stage production of Hamlet. Her screen debut came in 2021 when she played the main role of Scout in Eden and Kyra in the miniseries You Don’t Know Me. Wilde made her feature film debut in the critically acclaimed Australian horror film Talk to Me in 2022 as Mia. The award-winning role gave her wider recognition.
In 2023, Wilde earned acclaim for her portrayal of a classic British heiress in Tom Jones, appearing as Sophia Western in all four episodes of the miniseries. The same year, Wilde also starred as Mia Polanco in the teen comedy television series Everything Now. She was also a main cast member, appearing as Sophie Pettingel in the 2023 Australian fantasy adventure film The Portable Door, which also stars Christopher Waltz. In 2024, Sophie Wilde landed her first Hollywood role in Babygirl, starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas in the erotic thriller film.
Sophie Wilde was exceptional in her starring role as Caitlyn Spies in Boy Swallows Universe alongside Travis Fimmel as Lyle Orlik and Phoebe Tonkin as Frances “Frankie” Bell. She has several film projects in the works, including Digger, October, and Watch Dogs. Wilde is expected to be in more Hollywood projects in the coming years.
Sophie Wilde Has Won Numerous Awards For Her Acting
Her first award came in 2020 when she won the Rising Star award from the Casting Guild of Australia. In 2024, Wilde was nominated for several awards, including the BAFTA Rising Star, which Mia McKenna-Bruce won. For her performance in Talk to Me, Sophie Wilde won the AACTA Awards’ Best Actress in a Leading Role and the Critics’ Choice Super Awards Best Actress in a Horror Movie category. The role also earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Saturn Awards and Outstanding Lead Performance at the Black Reel Awards.
Also in 2024, Sophie Wilde won the Logie Awards’ Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Boy Swallows Universe. She was also honored with the Trophée Chopard at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. In less than five years, the Australian actress has established herself as a star to watch in a competitive industry. There’s no doubt she still has more award-winning performances in her.
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