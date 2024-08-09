Haley Pullos: Personal Life and Career of the ‘General Hospital’ Actress

Haley Pullos debuted as a child and rose to prominence as Molly in General Hospital. She took over the role from Iris and Ivy Kaim in July 2009 and consolidated her claim to it with three consecutive Young Artist Awards for Best Performance in a TV Series (2010 – 2012). Pullos grew up with the character she portrayed for nearly 14 years. She exited the daytime drama in May 2023 following an automobile accident that has derailed her career.
After Haley Pullos’ sudden exit, Holiday Mia Kriegel and Brooke Anne Smith played Molly before Kristen Vaganos took over in September 2023. While the GH fandom has adjusted to having Vaganos as Molly, Pullos is caught up in the aftermath of the accident in April 2023. When it blows over, the soap opera star is expected to focus on reviving her career. It’s left to be seen if she would return to General Hospital but here’s what to know about her career and personal life.
Haley Pullos Is The Youngest Of Her Parent’s Five Children
The General Hospital star was born in Palo Alto, California, on July 10, 1998. The fifth child of Alex and Judy Pullos, Haley Pullos has four older siblings, two brothers and two sisters. She was raised around the San Francisco Bay Area alongside her siblings but her parents moved with her to Los Angeles. The Molly actress addressed this in a January 2021 interview with Soaps Indepth, likening her General Hospital character to her real-life family.
“I am the baby of my family too,” Pullos told the publication. “I am originally from the Bay Area and my parents moved out with me, but all of my siblings stayed up north,” she divulged. Years later, her parents left Los Angeles, leaving Pullos behind to fend for herself. While the actress missed being with her family, she enjoyed living alone. “I have completely found myself as a person living on my own,” she told Soap Indepth. Be that as it may, her family has stood by her since the automobile accident.
She Made Her Acting Debut At Age Four In 2002
Haley Pullos has been a part of Hollywood since the early 2000s. She began her career as a child in 2002 when she appeared in Scott Smith’s film Carney Tales. She gained traction five years later with her television debut in Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa’s ‘Til Death. Though uncredited, she appeared in three 2007 episodes of the romance comedy, the same year she played Mara in the “Fever” episode of Moonlight.
The Californian appeared in other shows like Ghost Whisperer (2008) and The Cleaner (2008) before landing her General Hospital role in 2009 as the decade winds up. She was seen in two episodes of Dollhouse that year, alongside movies like Dark House, The Collector, and Dead Air. None of these roles measure up to the enduring success of Molly in General Hospital.
Haley Pullos has portrayed other notable characters in Instant Mom (2013 – 2015), Mr. Student Body President (2016 – 2018), The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2020), and Red Riding Hoods (2021). However, General Hospital remains the highlight of her decades-long career. She acknowledged this on Instagram in a July 2020 post, celebrating her portrayal of Molly for eleven years. “I am absolutely the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote. “I still remember my very first day on set with Lexi & Nancy – I was so nervous. Thank you for letting General Hospital be my second home, and thank you for letting me be Molly.”
Haley Pullos Reportedly Dated Her General Hospital Costar Jimmy Deshler
The Molly actress hasn’t been open about her love life. She hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone recently and her only known relationship was with her General Hospital costar Jimmy Deshler. The American actor played Rafe Kovich Jr., one of the love interests of Haley Pullos’ character in the soap opera. Deshler exited the show in July 2014 after his character died.
Neither Pullos nor Deshler confirmed or denied they were lovers, but they were seen together several times cozying up to each other. Whatever they had is now in the past as Deshler is in a committed relationship with Kianna Griffin, a Yoga teacher with whom he shares at least two children. In all, Haley Pullos seems to prefer keeping her relationship away from the public. Besides, she might be more invested in resuscitating her career than pursuing a romance if she’s single. Check out details of the automobile accident that landed the actress behind bars.
