The Simpsons: 10 Best Characters on the Fan-Favorite Series

Unarguably, the Matt Groening-created animated sitcom The Simpsons is one of the most successful and popular television series of all time. Known by all and sundry, The Simpsons is a multigenerational show that has entertained audiences since it premiered on December 17, 1989. Over the years, the Fox animated show has created and beaten several records in television history.
The Simpsons isn’t only the longest-running animated and scripted Primetime series but also the longest-running sitcom series in American television history. The series revolves around the dysfunctional Simpsons family, whom audiences have come to love. Part of the success of The Simpsons is that it is relatable, with its caricature delivery of the Western culture, American life, and human nature/condition. Throughout its 35 released seasons, these are the 10 best characters in The Simpsons.
Grampa Simpson
It’s easy to identify Grampa Simpson in a slew of The Simpsons characters. Abraham Jebediah “Abe” Simpson II is the father of Homer Simpson and is known for absentmindedness. Having served with the US Army in World War II, Abe Simpson is never tired of boring anyone with stories from his past. Like the show’s top characters, Grampa Simpson is one of the oldest characters on the show. He appeared in Matt Groening‘s Simpsons short, which Groening premiered on The Tracey Ullman Show. Grampa Simpson is also one of the relatable characters of The Simpsons.
Edna Krabappel
Edna Krabappel’s character was introduced as a 4th-grade teacher at Springfield Elementary School. The character was first introduced in The Simpsons season 1, episode 2 (*Bart the Genius”) on January 14, 1998. As Bart Simpson’s teacher, she has been on the receiving end of his tricks too many times. A recurring theme for the character was her unending desire to have a romantic partner. After her romantic relationships with Seymour Skinner and Comic Book Guy, she eventually married Ned Flanders in season 23. Actress and comedian Marcia Wallace voiced Edna Krabappel until her death in October 2013. The Simpsons creators retired the character, refusing to recast a new voice actor.
Seymour Skinner
Most audiences would run mad, living a day in the life of Seymour Skinner. He’s the principal of Springfield Elementary School, and he does his best to instill discipline in the school. With a militarized background, Principal Skinner tries unfailingly to maintain decorum and control of the school. He’s often frustrated by his bitter and apathetic teachers and students like Bart Simpson. Surprisingly, while he acts strict and tough, he’s often afraid to offend his mother, Agnes Skinner, and the strict Superintendent, Chalmers. The character was introduced in The Simpsons season 1, episode 1 (“Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”) and has always been voiced by actor and comedian Harry Shearer.
Moe Szyslak
Moe Szyslak is one of the characters voiced by actor and comedian Hank Azaria in The Simpsons. It’s easy to identify Moe Szyslak a mile away with his violent outbursts and grouchy and miserable personality. Also working as a bartender, Moe is the proprietor of Springfield’s only tavern, Moe’s Tavern. Although one of the darkest secondary characters on the show, Moe has been shown to have a tender, caring personality in several episodes.
Ralph Wiggum
Ralph Wiggum is probably how Homer Simpson was as a child if the show ever began from his childhood days. His use (or misuse) and abuse of the English language is one of the funny highlights of The Simpsons. He’s one character that will leave audiences with a laugh in every episode he appears. He’s the son of Springfield’s police chief, Clancy Wiggum. Ralph Wiggum’s dimwitted behavior makes him one of the top recurring characters on the show. He’s a classmate of Lisa Simpson at Springfield Elementary School. Despite being mentally challenged, Ralph Wiggum’s childlike and good-hearted nature makes him one of the show’s most likable characters. Actress Nancy Cartwright voices the character of Ralph Wiggum.
Ned Flanders
Ned Flanders completes the balance of characters and their personalities on The Simpsons. He lives next door to the Simpsons family. There’s a one-sided rivalry between Flanders and Homer Simpson, with Homer loathing Flanders for having a “perfect” life. Portrayed as a devout Evangelical Christian, Ned Flanders walks around with a friendly, cheerful demeanor. Harry Shearer also voices Ned Flanders and was introduced in the series first episode.
Marge Simpson
Although not necessarily a funny character, for many audiences, Marge Simpson is the perfect wife and companion for Homer Simpson. The matriarch of the Simpsons family, Marge is known for her distinct blue beehive hairstyle. As a homemaker, Marge spends most of her time caring for the family (Homer, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie). However, in a 1995 episode (*The Springfield Connection”), Marge chose to venture out of the homemaker life for something exciting and adventurous. Although she chose to become a police officer, she quit at the end of the episode, citing corruption in the institution, and returned to being a homemaker. Actress Julie Kavner voices the character of Marge in The Simpsons.
Lisa Simpson
Lisa Simpson is the smartest and most intelligent member of the Simpsons family. Often, she gets frustrated with her family on how they perceive the world. Although she seems to be the voice of reasoning in the family, she can sometimes be wrong. However, what makes Lisa an easily likable character is she’s never one to shy away when she’s wrong. Although the middle child of the family, she’s the Simpson’s first daughter. Actress Yeardley Smith voices Lisa Simpson.
Bart Simpson
“I’m Bart Simpson; who the hell are you?” The phrase is one of Bart Simpson’s most famous lines on The Simpsons. Audiences also recognize him with his “eat my shorts” and “ay caramba” phrases. Bart Simpson is the epitome of mischief. He’s never tired of pulling pranks on his family, friends, and citizens of Springfield. He’s easily among the top two characters of The Simpsons, with his presence contributing to the series’ success. The character is voiced by Nancy Cartwright.
Homer Simpson
Unarguably the silliest character on The Simpsons. Homer Simpson was probably the character Matt Groening had in mind when he chose Simpson as his last name because of its similarity to the word “simpleton.” Homer Simpson was created as an embodiment of the stereotypical American working class, working at the series’ fictional Springfield Nuclear Power Plant as a safety inspector. However, despite his shortcomings, Homer has a good heart and is extremely protective of his family. Outside of the show, Homer Simpson is one of the most influential characters in American television history. Homer and other members of his fictional family were awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. As the main protagonist of The Simpsons, Homer Simpson is considered the best and funniest character of the show.