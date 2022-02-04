All Matt Groening Shows Ranked

Matt Groening was the creator of a short number of animated shows but what he did create may as well have been made of concrete due to their instant fan base, ways of sticking out from not only each other but other animated shows they could be compared to and even each being considered some of the more original animations around. While Disney has their notable style art style, so do artists such as Matt Groening who carried the same art style throughout all of his work but the way in which the shows truly separate themselves from each other shows the strong characteristics and differences of each show. Below, we’ve gone into detail on the three shows created by Matt Groening as we ranked them, as well as the huge differences between them and each of their individual impacts.
3. Disenchantment
Matt Groening’s most recent, and current, new work was his fantasy masterpiece for Netflix, “Disenchantment”, which featured a strong, female lead voiced by Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” from Comedy Central. Other interesting voice actors that are featured most often are Eric Andre and Nat Faxon. The voice actors assembled are certainly an interesting cast but among them were “Futurama” actors Dave Herman, John DiMaggio, and Billy West. For “Disenchantment”, interestingly, none of those voice actors make up any of the show’s main characters as the show focused almost entirely on the adventures of Princess Bean. Overall, while “Disenchantment” followed even more of a strong storyline than “Futurama”, as each episode picked up immediately after the rest and follows an overall quest of the main characters, “Disenchantment” was still considered young compared to not only “The Simpsons” but also “Futurama” which ultimately earned the show third on our list of ranked Matt Groening shows.
2. The Simpsons
Matt Groening’s most popular show would be without a doubt “The Simpsons”, and for good reason to as the show has been breaking boundaries of all kinds from when the show started in 1989, up until new episodes that still premier on a weekly basis. “The Simpsons” today simply couldn’t stand out too much with the ocean of adult animated sitcoms that now exist, compared to when The Simpsons first premiered and truly broke ground constantly. Although here we have ranked every Matt Groening show to date in our list, regardless of the placement of “The Simpsons”, the show will always be the most monumental show from the writer, creator, and artist that is Matt Groening. “The Simpsons” were originally created as a much more crude-looking drawing for “The Tracey Ullman Show” but as the characters had grown, they were moved into their own timeslots which was the very beginning of Matt Groening’s unique comedy writing. Overall, “The Simpsons” or Matt Groening’s work, in general, has inspired, in some way, shape, or form every other adult animated sitcom released after. Even a previous “The Simpsons” writer, Seth MacFarlane, went on to create possibly the second most well-known adult animated family: The Griffins and more importantly “Family Guy”.
1. Futurama
Finally, ranked at number one on our list of Matt Groening shows ranked was “Futurama” as overall the show held the most complex storylines, diverse set of characters, and extremely expansive worlds. While almost the exact same could be said for “Disenchantment” with its unique storytelling and very interesting characters, the show hasn’t existed near as long as Futurama has so for at least a few years the show will continue to ride on the coattails of the aforementioned shows. Ultimately, Futurama brought together the past and present for the near-decade total that the show existed for. Originally, “Futurama” was released in 1999 and ran until 2003, and stopped until the revival from Comedy Central in 2008. The original “Futurama” run was on Fox for its first five seasons, while the revival lasted for a total of six seasons on Comedy Central. Also unlike the other shows mentioned above in our list of Matt Groening shows ranked, “Futurama” had several movie-length features released as well, while The Simpsons have released a single theatrical release. The “Futurama” movie releases are quite interesting as the movies were released in between the gap of seasons, but season 5 itself was the movie separated into a more episode-worthy breakdown. “Futurama” had one return to the screen after their final revival season with The Simpsons-Futurama crossover episode titled, “Simpsorama”. Overall, “Disenchantment” still has plenty of time to grow to reach par with even “The Simpsons” or “Futurama” but if it continues to grab viewers’ attention like “Futurama” had, anything could happen for the fantasy comedy.