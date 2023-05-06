The Simpsons is one of the longest-running and most beloved television shows in history. To say that it has had an impact on popular culture is an understatement. Since it premiered in 1989, the show has entertained millions of viewers, garnered numerous awards, and cemented its place in the hearts of fans around the world. In 2012, after 23 seasons and 499 episodes, the show reached the significant milestone of 500 episodes.
“At Long Last Leave.” was the 500th episode and a tribute to the show’s many fans, who have watched as the Simpson family has grown and changed over the years. It is a reminder of what has made the show so special: its ability to ruthlessly offer social commentary while dishing out humour. The 500th episode is such an important moment in The Simpsons’ legacy and is proof of the show’s enduring popularity. From humble beginnings to a cultural phenomenon, the 500th episode of The Simpsons is a testament to the show’s continued relevance in a rapidly changing world.
How The Simpsons’ 500th Episode Pays Homage to Its Loyal Fans
“At Long Last Leave,” is a fitting tribute to the show’s many long-time fans. The episode begins with the Simpson family being kicked out of Springfield. The reasons for the family’s banishment is Homer’s drunkenness and Bart’s pranks and as the townspeople recount all that they have had to go through at the hands of the Simpson family who are arguably the worst citizens of Springfield, viewers are taken back to these events of anti-social behaviour.
Throughout the episode, there are a number of meta-references to the show’s history, including nods to classic episodes, popular catchphrases, and recurring gags. There are also cameos from a variety of characters that fans have grown to love over the years. All of these make this episode a veritable love letter to The Simpsons‘ many devoted fans. Taking them through a journey that had started many years in the past.
The Simpsons’ Milestone Episode is a Testament to the Show’s Cultural Influence
The 500th episode also features a very special guest. Julian Assange is the neighbour of the Simpsons when they move to the Outlands, who is unfriendly to them. The cameo appearance of Assange is a nod to the fact that for most of his adult life, he lived as an outcast dealing with the consequences of his release of the Wikileaks website. At the time of the release of this episode, Assange was under house arrest in England which is where he recorded his lines for the show. The social implication of the makers of the show choosing to put him in it and placing him as a resident of an area for outcasts was not lost on the audience.
This episode delivered a message that resonated deeply with viewers. Even after 500 episodes, the show still had a lot of life left in it. “At Long Last Leave” is the perfect celebration of everything that has made The Simpsons such a beloved cultural institution over the years. Check out a preview for the intro of the episode below:
