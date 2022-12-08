Several Guest Hosts Announced For The Daily Show Following Trevor Noah’s Departure

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after seven years, my time is up.”
Those were the words that sent shockwaves to both fans and everyone at The Daily Show on Comedy Central back in September. Though it remains unknown what Trevor Noah’s clear future is once his time on the show ends, the showrunners already have their exit strategy planned once the 38-year-old leaves this month. Naturally, finding the right person to replace Trevor Noah is going to take some time since the producers had no idea that he was planning to leave. Thus in the meantime, Deadline has confirmed that a number of guests will take over his spot weekly until they find the right host to take over the show.
The list of guest hosts is as follows: Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, and Hasan Minhaj. Trevor Noah will officially be leaving the show on December 8th. As previously mentioned, the comedian hasn’t pinned down exactly what he’s going to do with his life after the talk show, but he has stated that he plans on trying everything that the world has to offer him:
“I’m so excited to do everything. I didn’t get to travel as much, doing stand-up [comedy] around the world. I’m excited to do that. I used to go to a country, and I would be there for weeks on end. I would learn the parts of the language, I would learn about the culture, I would do a show based around it. I’m going to get back to doing that. Producing, you know? Just working behind the camera. Working on different ideas, you know” Going back home, spending more time with family in South Africa. Everything is what I’m gonna be doing.”
It should be interesting to see who ends up taking over Trevor Noah’s spot on The Daily Show. It’s odd that Noah came out of the blue with this announcement without informing executives first, so did something happen behind the scenes that influenced him to leave the show? Has he felt some type of disinterest in hosting for a while now? Noah will likely do a tell-all someday revealing the true reasons he opted to walk away from something so lucrative, but the comedian has made some serious amount of money during his time on the series, so he’ll be fine once he ventures forward in his life. In some ways, Noah’s decline in popularity recently has to do with his political views that have turned off so many viewers. Of course, any time politics comes into play, then the world becomes divided, but it’s fascinating how Jon Stewart, Craig Kilborn, and Noah are all different from one another.
In terms of the guest hosts, this does sound like a great line-up, especially since most of these names have previously done fill-ins for late-night hosts. Handler recently stepped in for Jimmy Kimmel during the summer. Kal Penn had his own late-night show Kal Penn Approves This Message, and Sarah Silverman hosted I Love You America with Sarah Silverman. Franken and Jones have gotten their experiences from previous daytime and nighttime gigs, though the most notable is Saturday Night Live. Tomorrow is a new day in the world of Comedy Central and The Daily Show; The real question is, will it be able to keep its audiences invested once Noah leaves? We’ll find out soon!