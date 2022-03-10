The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 5: “IceBox” Recap

The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 4 concluded with Joe agreeing to donate bone marrow to Luca and Fiona making enough cash to hire the immigration lawyer. Garrett realizes that Thony was messing with his case by not being completely honest. The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 5, explores the horrors of ICE detention centers and the emotional turmoil immigrants face when they are forced to leave behind their children as they are deported back to their home countries. Garrett finally makes good on his threats by having Thony, Fiona, and their friends detained during an ICE raid. At the detention center, the immigrants are nothing but a number to the officers that deny them basic human rights and treat them like animals. One of the officers manhandles Gabby and breaks her finger while putting her in the cell. Thony goes into doctor mode, snaps her finger back into place, and makes a makeshift splinter and cast. She tries to help a lady in labor that requires a dire medical procedure, but the officers don’t care.
The officers come and take Thony away. Thony finds out that Garrett was behind the ICE arrests, and she’s furious. Garrett agrees to make arrangements to get everyone out if she’ll finally bring him some evidence that incriminates Arman. Garrett hates that Thony wants to protect the mob boss, so he tells her that Arman ordered a hit on Eric, the councilman they arrested last week. Thony has no other choice but to cooperate. Garrett is looking more and more like a villain with each episode. Intimidating Thony with deportation is beyond cruel, and his tactics are unethical. With Thony gone, Fiona and Gabby are forced to fend for themselves. Fiona steps up and assumes a more protective role over Gabby, assuring her that they will be fine. Eventually, they are able to persuade one of the officers to let them call their families. Fiona’s kids are relieved to hear from her. They suspected that she had been detained, and they were putting the emergency plan that she had taught them in motion.
Arman and Hayak’s relationship experiences a significant shift in this episode. Hayak announces that his daughter Isabelle and her husband will be partnering with him in the hotel venture. Arman is completely taken aback by this revelation, especially since he not only worked hard to make the business deal happen, but they had also talked about him becoming a partner. However, Hayak claims that he never agreed to anything and makes it seem as if Arman got ahead of himself. Hayak makes it painfully clear to Arman that he’s not family. In fact, he goes as far as to call Arman the “help” and insists that he should be grateful for everything he has given him. Over the years, Hayak has done unimaginable things to keep Hayak’s businesses running under the radar.
Arman realizes that Hayak has been using him, treating him like his right-hand man when he needed something only to betray him casually. When Hayak threatens to take away everything he’s so-called given him, Arman realizes that Nadia is right. They have to get out from under Hayak. Thony confesses to Arman that she has been working with the FBI after a horrible attempt to chat him up about the illegal inner workings of his business. As expected, Arman is livid, especially considering the fact that he’s done a lot to help Thony with Luca. The chemistry between Arman and Thony continues to be one of the show’s best aspects. They have a special friendship, and that’s ultimately why Arman gives Thony another chance to explain why she betrayed his trust by talking to the police. Thony tells Arman the truth about everything, including the ICE raid and Garrett’s threats to deport her. She assures him that she didn’t tell them anything about him and that she had refused to wear a listening device.
Thony and Arman concoct a plan to outsmart the police and feed them information that would only incriminate Hayak. It was the perfect plan. In the previous episode, Arman gives Thony the laptop that she stole from Eric’s fiance’s office. He wiped the computer of any information that could lead back to him. Thony hands the laptop over to Garrett with a fake story of her finding it discarded in a dumpster. Garrett wants to verify that the laptop hadn’t been wiped clean before releasing Fiona and Gabby from the ICE detention center. Of course, Garrett messes up again, but he can’t fix it this time. It turns out that his buddy down at ICE already processed Fiona and Gabby for deportation even though Garrett told him not to. Garrett calls in a favor from his boss. Garrett and Thony chase down the ICE bus taking immigrants to the border. Fortunately, they got to Fiona in time, but Gabby had already been deported.