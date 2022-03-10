The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4: “Kabayan” Recap

In The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 3Thony reluctantly agrees to work with Garrett as a FBI informant. Thony uncovers information that could incriminate Arman. When her son doesn’t get cleared for clinical trials because he needs a liver transplant Thony becomes more desperate than ever. The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 4 starts as a mission to save Luca. With his liver worsening, Luca very well may die if he doesn’t get the transplant as soon as possible. Fiona and Thony take a road trip to see Dr. Ramtej to see if they could convince him to tell them the name of the bone marrow donor. Despite their please Dr. Ranted refuses to jeopardize his medical license by revealing confidential information. So, Thony breaks into his computer and accesses the donor’s medical records while Fiona distracts him with a fake story about having bad migraines. Thony and Fiona make a excellent team and we love how their coming together to make sure Luca gets the help he needs. The ladies are able to locate the donor. Joe Fabroa is the manager of a high-end dealership. When he meets Fiona and Thony he’s eager to sell the sister in laws a car. However, when they reveal that they came to see if he would consider donating his bone marrow to Luca, Joe becomes outraged. To be honest, Joe has every right to be upset.
Thony explained how dire Luca situation was and wanted to know why Joe decided to suddenly stop being a donor. Thony doesn’t care about boundaries when it comes to getting Luca help. While her “mom will do anything to save her son” storyline is heroic it’s also cringey at times to see how she crosses the line. Joe admits that his daughter had signed him up to be a donor some time ago and that he didn’t want to do it. When Thony offers to pay him money to help, Joe demands $50,0000 and then increased the price to $100,000. Fiona berates him stating how she always believed that Filipinos were supposed to help each other but Joe seems far removed from his roots. Arman has always been empathetic to Thony’s situation with Luca. It’s sweet how he’s always ready to go out if his way to help her. Arman notices that Thony is off her game at work and she tells him that she’s worried about Luca. Arman insists on speaking to Joe and promises Thony that he won’t him. There’s no such thing as having a reasonable conversation with Joe Fabroa. The bitter car salesmen vehemently rejects Arman offer and tells him that he never wants to see any of them again. Arman decides to things his way and had his goons kidnap him. Thony is upset because she didn’t want to coerce the man into donating his bone borrow. Joe accuses Thony of perpetuating the stereotype of how Filipinos use violence to take what they want.
Before they can discuss the situation further Arman gets a call that the Feds are closing in on Eric, one of his business associates. Eric tells Arman that he needs to get the laptop out of his fiancée room because it has evidence on it that could incriminate them all. Arman uses Thony since she is the maid to retrieve the laptop. Fortunately, Thony is able to retrieve the laptop in time but she was nearly caught redhanded by Garrett and his partner. Garrett finds the necklace that belongs to Thony in the doorway of the room. Now he knows that she was there and likely snuck in to retrieve evidence. He concludes that she’s playing both sides. Thony saved Arman’s butt. She gets his men to release Joe and offers to drive him home. On the drive home Thony is able to break Joe’s icy persona. He reveals that he lost his wife not too long ago. Her death made him angry at the world. His daughter thought that signing up for the donor list could help heal. Luca calls Thony cellphone for their bed time ritual and she sings a beautiful Filipino lullaby that invokes a lot of memories for Joe. He finally agrees to help them. Thony isn’t the only person that’s in a compromising position in this episode. Fiona’s boss at the nightclub can’t risk her being there if she’s or going to help push drugs like the other cocktail waitresses. Fiona realizes that she can’t stall out anymore and sells the drug. She makes serious bank in that week and uses the money to officially hire the immigration lawyer to help her son obtain citizenship in the United States. Thony and Fiona are two hardworking mamas that are willing to do anything to protect their children . But with every action there is a consequence. Now that Garrett knows Thony is playing both sides will he finally have her deported like he has threatened to do? Will Fiona regret hiring the DACA lawyer? I guess we will see on the next episode.