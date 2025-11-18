“They Brought Pure Evil On This Earth”: 50 Everyday Inconveniences That Still Haven’t Been Solved

Minor everyday inconveniences plague us all. We’ve put a man on the Moon and managed to do surgery on a grape, yet we still can’t figure out how to make dialogues in movies louder than the background music? And don’t even get me started on TV remotes. Why don’t they have the “Find Me” function built in?
One Redditor probably had some similar gripes with everyday small things. They decided to ask other netizens “What’s a small, everyday inconvenience that you believe should have been solved by now?” People had many qualms, from poor audio quality in drive-thrus to the never-ending mystery of bacon packaging.
Bored Panda also briefly chatted with the Redditor who asked this question. Check out our conversation with u/kabkar1234 below!
#1
Music volume in movies being much louder than the dialog.
BWPV1105:
And commercials blaring louder than the feature show.
#2
That we need to go back to having humans answer phones at businesses. The automated systems are inefficient, and most times just maddening. Those systems need to GO!
#3
When a food package says “peel here” or “tear here” and it never f-cking works and you need to get scissors or a knife to open the package.
#4
It’s a newer thing, but I wish they’d do something about LED headlights. They’re just too bright. MY incandescent ones light up the road for me perfectly, and they don’t blind everyone who drives past me as well.
#5
Insurance that doesn’t stop at the neck. My eyes, ears, and teeth are all part of my body, vital to health, and shouldn’t require separate policies. Jeeze.
#6
Those stickers on products that leave sticker residue when pulling them off. So now you have sticky goo with paper bits on your cup.
othybear:
I hate it when they do this with book covers: ‘Now a major motion picture!’
#7
Uploading your resume then having to enter everything on the resume on the next screen.
lazarus870:
I hope the person who invented that has a life full of inconveniences.
#8
Those huge plastic packages, that are basically impossible to open, yet hold only one small item. C’mon team, think!
relevant__comment:
The inventors of blister packaging should go straight to the seventh circle. They brought pure evil on this earth.
#9
Not sure if it has been mentioned but the size of pockets on women’s jeans. They are significantly smaller than men’s requiring women to carry a purse.
#10
Daylight saving time.
#11
Having to click on the Accept Cookies option for every single bloody website 🤬
#12
1. Tags (especially the more plasticy ones) on the side seam of a shirt. If you try to pull the tag out completely, the seam rips. If you try to cut the tag off, you’re still left with the pokey ends. Let’s go completely tagless. The technology exists.
2. Foil yogurt lids that spray yogurt all over you when you open them.
#13
Spam and scam calls and emails.
#14
Wet wipes. Not being able to pull one out and when you finally get hold of one, four come out.
#15
American here – every year I get so mad about taxes. Not the fact that I have to pay them (though I do wish our government had different priorities, but I digress), but the whole process of it is f$&@ing imbecilic. The government knows how much I owe, why don’t they just take out the correct amount automatically. Noooo instead it’s either I give the government an interest free loan, owe more money (which always feels bad), pay an agency to file my own taxes, and then if I get it wrong they tell me SO THEY KNEW THE AMOUNT THE WHOLE TIME.
I feel a tirade coming on, I need to walk away.
#16
Invisible lane markings when roads are wet.
Aczidraindrop:
Here in PA we have no street lights and the lines become invisible when it rains. It can be legitimately terrifying to drive it when it’s like that. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s so insanely dangerous.
#17
Cereal bags not having a zipper closure.
FlatBot:
My wife and I rant about this regularly. Not just cereal bags, but basically any non-single-use food product. Why don’t any food packages reseal effectively? Ziplock technology exists!
#18
Hot dog buns not being sold in same number as hot dogs.
#19
All wireless controller devices should have an easy way to locate them. If I can’t find my TV remote, video game controller, etc, I should be able to go over to the device, hit a button, and the device starts beeping.
#20
Junk mail, and the idea of unaddressed mail in general. Seriously, it’s a huge waste of time and resources, nobody likes it. If people want the coupons or info or whatever, it should be opt-in at whatever store.
#21
My “smart TV” has no f*****g buttons on the actual TV.
#22
Having hundreds of passwords, you have to change every 90 days, across different devices…
#23
The extremely poor audio quality of fast food drive-thru speakers. How in 2024 can it even sound that bad? HOW?
#24
USA specific – adding sales tax to the label/listed price.
#25
Wireless bra pads staying in place. Why, oh why, are they not just sewn in place??
#26
Pot holes. F*****g POT HOLES!! When a head of the department of transportation for *any city* says they don’t have enough money to fix pot holes, they should immediately be fired. It’s literally the *main reason* for their existence, to maintain roads. If they can’t budget effectively enough to ensure their primary responsibility is taken care of, they sure has hell can’t be trusted to do anything else.
#27
Universal medical records. It is insane that you have to fill out a medical history at every doctors office you go to and rely on your own memory or worse, a family member’s memory of all of your medications and diagnoses for your entire life.
#28
“Your computer needs to restart right this second to install critical updates f**k what you’re in the middle of.”
#29
Nail clippers that catch the clippings instead of the clippings launching across the room.
#30
Period products, man! And possibly even healthy period-elimination products!
Like, stop the period cramps and discharge until you’re ready to have a baby. Isolate the egg, let that pass through if need be. Or allow all the uterine lining to come out in one swift motion. There has to be *something* that doesn’t completely screw up your psyche, and helps with PMS.
Or something better than tampons, which can give you TSS within at least 8 hours. Pads rub against your thighs all day (I’ve used cloth & disposable), diva cups are difficult and messy for me to put in/take out. Seriously this is 1/4 of our lives people. It should be a better experience by now!!
#31
Back up cameras are pretty standard now. Why aren’t dash cams? (I know, Tesla has them; asking why they aren’t standard in all makes and models)
#32
Plastic wrap that sticks to everything except what you want it to.
#33
Driving when the sun is at that one terrible spot where it hits your windshield just right and you cannot see a f-cking thing and you are just driving blindly praying to God almighty you don’t crash before you turn or the sun moves and you can see again. Literally almost have a heart attack every time.
#34
Bacon packaging.
MisterBarten:
Not everyone eats a whole package of bacon every time, so closing it requires another bag/container.
#35
The thin metal handles on cans of paint. Is there no better way to carry paint than by a garrote?
#36
The fact that even when you shake the bottle of mustard, once the spout is open, clear liquid still comes out first.
#37
A better way to type on TV remotes.
#38
The windows start menu search. I used to work well, now we have gone backwards. Why can’t I type VNC and it open the VNC application instead of searching for realvnc on Bing. Come on Microsoft, just let Bing die and move on, stop trying to make it a thing.
#39
Being able to unselect elevator buttons for a floor that somebody pressed by accident.
You can do that somewhere in the world but just not the United States.
#40
That crack between the driver seat and the center console….
#41
Hard taco shell packaging. It should read “12 shells, 9 after you open them.”
JT3468:
It’s messed up, but I got in the habit a few years back of just buying two things of taco shells even though one should be enough because I never know until I get home whether most of them in one box will be smashed. I also open the plastic like I’m defusing a bomb.
#42
Why can’t they design a pasta bag that doesnt rip all the way down spraying dried pasta all over the counter-top?
#43
Some kind of pill that fills you up and gives you all your nutrients. Or sell us the stuff astronauts eat. I don’t want to always make dinner!
#44
Ads on internet.
#45
Why the hell do I have to wait until Monday for a check to deposit in 2024?
#46
WiFi printing that works more than 50% of the time.
#47
Pet allergies. My wife is allergic to everything and I just want a damn cat.
#48
Government office hours are 9-5 every day. DMV should be 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at this point.
#49
Poor sound quality of voice calls.
#50
Why in 2024 am I still suffering from PMS? I’ve heard of some female gynecologists who continuously take the pill, skipping the week of placebos in order to stop their periods entirely but most doctors won’t allow their patients to do the same because it “isn’t natural.” Eff that!
