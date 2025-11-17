40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Some people are so wrong you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. And unfortunately, they are often also the ones that proclaim their ‘truths’ the loudest. That’s why their incorrect statements have to be refuted loudly as well, and what better way to reach a vast audience than turning to the good old internet?

Refuting false information is exactly what the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit is for. To be more exact, it’s “for those times when people are way too smug about their wrong answer”, according to their own description. Even though the community was started just a few years ago, in 2020, it has already amassed nearly 990k members, eager to show just how wrong—yet confident—some people can be. We’ve gathered some pretty colorful examples of that, so scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.

#1 Metric System At It Again

Image source: catfishman112

#2 Sex = Suicide

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: No_Deer_5672

#3 American Math

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: popThatBalloon

#4 Google Is Free

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: therattywoman

#5 Just Had To Post This

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: potetkull

#6 “Those Countries Don’t Have Blacks”

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: DayOneDva

#7 Mt Everest Ha Relocated To South Dakota

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: KlassyKlutz

#8 Synonyms…

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: BTBskesh

#9 It Was Proven… On My Edited Video On A Conspiracy Subreddit

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Maxy2388

#10 Chow

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Sm7__

#11 And He Was Correcting Somebody Else

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Realistic_Dog_7359

#12 The Amount Of Likes Is Concerning

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Which_Yesterday

#13 Two Separate Pipes, Fellas

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: laruefrinsky

#14 Ha Ha, What’s Next, Seamonkeys Aren’t Monkeys?

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: romeovf

#15 Comments On Video Of Woman Who Is Color Blind. Chick Here, Is Just Blind To The Truth

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Curious_Bar348

#16 Hmm, I’m Not Sure That’s How That Works. Can Someone Let Me Know?

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: LesbianWithALizard

#17 Think Before You Comment

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Eggs Apparently Are A Dairy Product…

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: what-a-doric

#19 80k People Choose To Belive This Without Any Kind Of Evidence And Then They’ll Call Themselves Free Thinkers

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: X_741

#20 Why Are Small Towns Breeding Grounds For People Like This?

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: c-honda

#21 Ahh, An Age Old Classic

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: sanchipinchii

#22 Common Cold Is Not A Health Problem. It’s A Detox And You Want To Get A Cold!

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: SadButSexy

#23 Ducks Are Not Birds

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Organic_Valuable_610

#24 Ancient Babylonian Pagan Cult

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: tyedyehippy

#25 Tik Tok Commenters Never Fail To Baffle Me

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: romendy

#26 The Three Parts Of The U.S. Gov

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Jeremiah_Longnuts

#27 “Men Can’t Be Bisexual. As A Man, I Should Know”

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: funk-engine-3000

#28 Commented On How Stars Move. This Is The Reaction I Got

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Reasonable-Horror75

#29 This Person Was So Sure Of Themselves. Some Star Wars Fans May Actually Envy Them For Only Being Aware Of The Original Trilogy…

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Ebasch

#30 How To Maths Good

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Yunners

#31 “No One Has To Choose Between Death Or Insurmountable Medical Debt In The Us!”

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Leimon-Sherk

#32 Trees Can’t Smell! They Don’t Have Noses

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: hoguemr

#33 Leave The Pajamas Out Of It!!

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Wishyouamerry

#34 According To This Person, Plants Don’t Produce Oxygen

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: _Ravenpaw_

#35 Guy Has Never Heard Of Fire

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: MamaLuvDuv

#36 I Think One Or Two Irish People May Disagree With You Mate

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: scubasteve254

#37 Vertical Distance And Horizontal Distance Are Hard Concepts

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Visual_Ruin_9592

#38 “Google Is Your Friend”

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: Rocco_al_Dente

#39 A Story About Rhesus Negative, Apes And Covid Jabs

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: junkholiday

#40 If You’re Gonna Be A Pedantic A*s, Be A Correct Pedantic A*s. Otherwise You’re Just An A*s

40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Image source: notquitetoplan

