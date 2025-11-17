40 Times People Came Across Such Confidently Wrong Statements, They Just Had To Share ‘Em

Some people are so wrong you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. And unfortunately, they are often also the ones that proclaim their ‘truths’ the loudest. That’s why their incorrect statements have to be refuted loudly as well, and what better way to reach a vast audience than turning to the good old internet?
Refuting false information is exactly what the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit is for. To be more exact, it’s “for those times when people are way too smug about their wrong answer”, according to their own description. Even though the community was started just a few years ago, in 2020, it has already amassed nearly 990k members, eager to show just how wrong—yet confident—some people can be. We’ve gathered some pretty colorful examples of that, so scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy.
#1 Metric System At It Again
Image source: catfishman112
#2 Sex = Suicide
Image source: No_Deer_5672
#3 American Math
Image source: popThatBalloon
#4 Google Is Free
Image source: therattywoman
#5 Just Had To Post This
Image source: potetkull
#6 “Those Countries Don’t Have Blacks”
Image source: DayOneDva
#7 Mt Everest Ha Relocated To South Dakota
Image source: KlassyKlutz
#8 Synonyms…
Image source: BTBskesh
#9 It Was Proven… On My Edited Video On A Conspiracy Subreddit
Image source: Maxy2388
#10 Chow
Image source: Sm7__
#11 And He Was Correcting Somebody Else
Image source: Realistic_Dog_7359
#12 The Amount Of Likes Is Concerning
Image source: Which_Yesterday
#13 Two Separate Pipes, Fellas
Image source: laruefrinsky
#14 Ha Ha, What’s Next, Seamonkeys Aren’t Monkeys?
Image source: romeovf
#15 Comments On Video Of Woman Who Is Color Blind. Chick Here, Is Just Blind To The Truth
Image source: Curious_Bar348
#16 Hmm, I’m Not Sure That’s How That Works. Can Someone Let Me Know?
Image source: LesbianWithALizard
#17 Think Before You Comment
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Eggs Apparently Are A Dairy Product…
Image source: what-a-doric
#19 80k People Choose To Belive This Without Any Kind Of Evidence And Then They’ll Call Themselves Free Thinkers
Image source: X_741
#20 Why Are Small Towns Breeding Grounds For People Like This?
Image source: c-honda
#21 Ahh, An Age Old Classic
Image source: sanchipinchii
#22 Common Cold Is Not A Health Problem. It’s A Detox And You Want To Get A Cold!
Image source: SadButSexy
#23 Ducks Are Not Birds
Image source: Organic_Valuable_610
#24 Ancient Babylonian Pagan Cult
Image source: tyedyehippy
#25 Tik Tok Commenters Never Fail To Baffle Me
Image source: romendy
#26 The Three Parts Of The U.S. Gov
Image source: Jeremiah_Longnuts
#27 “Men Can’t Be Bisexual. As A Man, I Should Know”
Image source: funk-engine-3000
#28 Commented On How Stars Move. This Is The Reaction I Got
Image source: Reasonable-Horror75
#29 This Person Was So Sure Of Themselves. Some Star Wars Fans May Actually Envy Them For Only Being Aware Of The Original Trilogy…
Image source: Ebasch
#30 How To Maths Good
Image source: Yunners
#31 “No One Has To Choose Between Death Or Insurmountable Medical Debt In The Us!”
Image source: Leimon-Sherk
#32 Trees Can’t Smell! They Don’t Have Noses
Image source: hoguemr
#33 Leave The Pajamas Out Of It!!
Image source: Wishyouamerry
#34 According To This Person, Plants Don’t Produce Oxygen
Image source: _Ravenpaw_
#35 Guy Has Never Heard Of Fire
Image source: MamaLuvDuv
#36 I Think One Or Two Irish People May Disagree With You Mate
Image source: scubasteve254
#37 Vertical Distance And Horizontal Distance Are Hard Concepts
Image source: Visual_Ruin_9592
#38 “Google Is Your Friend”
Image source: Rocco_al_Dente
#39 A Story About Rhesus Negative, Apes And Covid Jabs
Image source: junkholiday
#40 If You’re Gonna Be A Pedantic A*s, Be A Correct Pedantic A*s. Otherwise You’re Just An A*s
Image source: notquitetoplan
